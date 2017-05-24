These Two Hours Of Parliament Help Explain The Ridiculous Nature Of Australian Politics In 2017

Every few months the ABC head honchos are brought before a senate committee to answer questions. On Wednesday night things got ridiculous.
Nationals senator John Williams kicked off proceedings, asking about a recent article claiming the ABC's kids news program Behind The News was sympathetic to ISIS.
Yes, ISIS! The Daily Telegraph column from Miranda Devine told the story of a former teacher who resigned after Behind The News allegedly brainwashed her students and left them pumping the air yelling "I hope ISIS kills them all!".
Williams also brought up the ABC's employment of Indigenous people in regional areas.
Greens senator Scott Ludlam was concerned about the large amount of British content on the ABC, pointing specifically at the Antiques Roadshow program.
Despite having a key party staffer arrested just hours earlier, Senator Hanson started her questions to the committee by saying the ABC's reputation was "not real good".
The senator also brought up the recent ABC Four Corners episode about her party organisation. Watch the video. It's magnificent.
Ludlam, looking a little tired and cooked, interrupted Hanson's questions to suggest the Four Corners story was investigating her party "because it looked like you broke the law".
Ludlum was done. The faces of Australia in 2017.
Conservative Senator Eric Abetz was next up, spending the majority of his time talking about the deleted seven word Facebook post from ABC presenter Yassmin Abdel-Magied.
Heading into the home stretch, One Nation senator and climate skeptic Malcolm Roberts wanted to know which scientists the ABC listens to on climate change.
The ABC's Alan Sunderland was like WTF. Labor senator Sam Dastyari decided to troll the situation.
It was getting late, and communications minister Mitch Fifield was ready to go home. He even got out his fish-themed esky!
At 10:56pm AEST the sweet sweet release of an adjournment came, and the ABC executives were dismissed... at least until the next Senate estimates.
