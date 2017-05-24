These Two Hours Of Parliament Help Explain The Ridiculous Nature Of Australian Politics In 2017

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Hanson jumped all over the idea that the ABC was sending out job alerts for Indigenous people, asking whether people applying "just tick a box".

Here's the incredible exchange:

Hanson: Just following on on Senator Williams’ question about Aboriginality and you know, your 3% [target] there. Can you define what is a person of Aboriginality applying for the job, what is the definition?

(ABC managing director Michelle) Guthrie: Uh, Senator Hanson, we, we have guidelines around how our employees identify themselves as from Aboriginaility or Torres Strait Islander descent, um so we don’t have guidelines to say-

Hanson: Do they tick a box, saying theyr’e aboriginal?

Heard off camera: You don’t tick a box.

Hanson: You do, on a lot of forms. There are people listening to this who might want to apply for this, a job working at the ABC. so how do you define that person as Aboriginal?

Guthrie: Senator, I don’t … I’m not entirely sure what the question is.