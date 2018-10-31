That Waitrose Food Editor Who Proposed A Series On Killing Vegans Has Quit

The editor of Waitrose Food magazine William Sitwell has resigned after sparking outrage over comments to a vegan journalist where he proposed a magazine series about killing vegans and force-feeding them meat.

As BuzzFeed News revealed on Monday, Sitwell sent an email to freelance journalist Selene Nelson last week after she'd pitched a "plant-based meals" feature for the upmarket food publication.

Sitwell – who also appears as a critic on UK Masterchef – apologised, but vegans and animal rights campaigners were left shocked and outraged at the hostility of the comments.

Nelson, who has written for HuffPost and Food Republic, told BuzzFeed News she was left shocked at the hostility of the emails and Sitwell's attitudes towards vegans. "I've never seen anything like it," she said.

On Wednesday, Waitrose released a statement, which said the magazine's publisher John Brown media had informed them Sitwell would be "stepping down" from editing Waitrose Food.