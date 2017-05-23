Sections

Australian Prime Minister Calls Manchester Blast "A Brutal Attack On Young People Everywhere"

Nineteen people were killed and dozens more injured in the blast at the Manchester Arena, which came shortly after a concert by Ariana Grande.

Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

The Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has described the Manchester concert blast as "an attack on young people everywhere" during tributes for the victims on Tuesday.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Nineteen people were killed and dozens more injured in the blast at the Manchester Arena, which came shortly after a concert by Ariana Grande. Authorities are treating the explosion as a possible terrorist incident.

In the Australian parliament Turnbull said it was especially "vile", as it impacted on children attending a pop concert.

"This incident, this attack, is especially vile, especially criminal, especially horrific, because it appears to have been deliberately directed at teenagers," Turnbull said.

Dave Thompson / Getty Images

"This is an attack on innocence... This is a direct and brutal attack on young people everywhere, on freedom everywhere."

Dave Thompson / Getty Images

Opposition leader Bill Shorten expressed shock, reflecting on his own experience as a father of two teenage children.

"What makes this different to casualties on a battlefield is that you think that when your kids go to listen to music they should be safe," Shorten said.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

"I can only begin to imagine the pain of parents wondering where their kids are when the first reports come out, and the first texts and they realise their kids are at this concert."

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The deputy British high commissioner to Australia was in the chamber and thanked the political leaders for their thoughts.

Very moved to hear statements of support from all sides of Parliament. Thank you for your solidarity & thoughts for… https://t.co/000GZtjLvm
Ingrid Southworth @i_southworth

Very moved to hear statements of support from all sides of Parliament. Thank you for your solidarity & thoughts for… https://t.co/000GZtjLvm

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

