Australian Prime Minister Calls Manchester Blast "A Brutal Attack On Young People Everywhere"

The Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has described the Manchester concert blast as "an attack on young people everywhere" during tributes for the victims on Tuesday.

Nineteen people were killed and dozens more injured in the blast at the Manchester Arena, which came shortly after a concert by Ariana Grande. Authorities are treating the explosion as a possible terrorist incident.

In the Australian parliament Turnbull said it was especially "vile", as it impacted on children attending a pop concert.