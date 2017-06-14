The Prime Minister Is Remaining Defiant As Tony Abbott Lobs Grenades

In the wake of a fiery Coalition partyroom meeting, prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has stood defiant and claimed: "I have provided decisive leadership on energy".

An eerie sense of deja vu has descended on Parliament House, with Turnbull holding a press conference on Wednesday in which he attempted to reassert his authority over the Coalition backbench after a fiery meeting on the subject of energy policy and climate change.

"Our job as a government is to deliver and to lead, and I have provided decisive leadership on energy," Turnbull said.



Earlier the prime minister took time to attack "one liners and glibness", which may be seen as a nod to former prime minister Tony Abbott's recent intervention in the debate about the government's plans to impose a Clean Energy Target (CET) on the power sector.

"Let me tell you, glib answers and one liners have been of no assistance in keeping Australians' energy secure and affordable," he said. "What Australians need is wise leadership, not glib leadership."