Liberal MP And Prominent Media Figures Helped Quietly Launch The "Anti-GetUp!"

Up to 400 people gathered at the private estate of a former Liberal party state treasurer at the weekend to launch a conservative crowdfunded political organisation to rival activist group GetUp!, BuzzFeed has learned.

One person who attended the three-hour event told BuzzFeed News: "It was an enormous gathering of aging, old white men."

Alongside Latham at the event were Liberal MP Tim Wilson, radio broadcaster Alan Jones, barrister and wife of Liberal MP Angus Taylor, Louise Clegg, and Tanveer Ahmed - a psychiatrist who has been twice sacked in recent years over accusations of plagiarism.

Yabsley's private estate is called Wombat Hollow and people were charged $35 to attend the conservative political event.

Alan Jones thinks an indigenous 'welcome to country' is a "pretentious and indulgent practice." Quoted from Wombat Hollow Forum #Outsiders

Yabsley, who hosted the event, confirmed to BuzzFeed News, Alan Jones called the Indigenous "welcome to country" a "pretentious and indulgent practice".

Mark Latham would " abolish SBS and the Human Rights Commission' if he got back into politics. Quoted from Wombat Hollow Forum #Outsiders

Latham suggested he'd abolish the SBS and Australia's Human Rights Commission if he got back in politics.

But Yabsley said Latham's Outsiders organisation was being pitched to the audience in the marquee as an answer to the highly effective progressive political lobby group, GetUp!

"He has the potential to set up something that would at least rival GetUp!" he told BuzzFeed News. "The major parties don’t really get the mass model and they are living in the dark ages."

He suggested the hundreds of attendees were the "Forgotten People" of the Liberal party - a reference to former prime minister Robert Menzies' slogan from the 1940s about normal Australians who'd been overlooked by politicians.

"The term that really does stir up a lot of people into action is 'Forgotten People' because if you told that audience they were the 'Forgotten People' of the Liberal party they'd agree with you."