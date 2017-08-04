What Turnbull And Trump Told The Media About Their Infamous Phone Call VS What Actually Happened

It exposed the stark contradictions between what had been previously said publicly by both men about the phone call and the US-Australia refugee deal.

I have had it. I have been making these calls all day and this is the most unpleasant call all day. Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous.

In the transcript, Trump accused Turnbull of making him look "awfully bad" and a "dope", adding that it was his worst phone call of the day:

... I can confirm that I had a constructive call with president Trump yesterday, in which I congratulated him and vice-president Pence on their inauguration...

On February 1, Turnbull told reporters at Canberra's National Press Club that Trump gave him an "assurance" that the US would honour the deal:



As you've heard from the president's own spokesman this morning, the Trump Administration has committed to progress with the arrangements to honour the deal, if you like, that was entered into with the Obama Administration, and that was the assurance the president gave me when we spoke on the weekend.



In the phone call transcript, Turnbull cajoles Trump to stick with the deal and blame it on Obama: