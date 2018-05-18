Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle At The Royal Wedding

Kensington Palace announced Markle had asked her future father-in-law to take her father's place at the ceremony and he accepted.

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at Saturday's royal wedding after her father pulled out of the event citing health problems.



In an announcement on Friday morning, Kensington Palace said Charles had been asked by Markle, with the future king accepting the invitation. "The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way," it said.

The announcement also referred to the fact Prince Charles would walk Markle "down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel", leading to speculation from royal reporters the bride would walk the first part of the aisle by herself.

It comes just a day after Markle confirmed Thomas Markle would not be attending the wedding in Windsor on Saturday, saying her 73-year-old father needed to "focus on his health".



