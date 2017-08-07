 go to content

Here's How The Internet Reacted To The Latest Marriage Equality Clusterfuck

"Well if you don't like our stupid and expensive plebiscite, you can always choose our ridiculous and expensive postal plebiscite!"

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

Australia's politicians returned to work on Monday to find coincidentally a rainbow splashed in the sky above their workplace.

There's a rainbow above Parliament House 🌈
Annika Smethurst @annikasmethurst

There's a rainbow above Parliament House 🌈



As the Liberal party began its emergency partyroom to decide the future of marriage equality, people thought, surely, the government wouldn't just stick with the failed plebiscite again.

The definition of insanity is submitting the plebiscite to Parliament again and expecting a different result.
Mark Pesce @mpesce

The definition of insanity is submitting the plebiscite to Parliament again and expecting a different result.



It also happened to be same day we learned about flesh-eating sea lice. FLESH EATING SEA LICE, YES, YOU READ THAT RIGHT.

How did @abcnews get this live video feed from inside the Liberal party room?
Paul Kidd @paulkidd

How did @abcnews get this live video feed from inside the Liberal party room?



But reports started spilling out of the partyroom that just a handful of MPs were causing the ruckus, while a couple of dozen were holding the line.

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked photo from inside the Liberal party room meeting. #ssm #plebiscite #Auspol
Milk Person McGee @pepeMcGee

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked photo from inside the Liberal party room meeting. #ssm #plebiscite #Auspol



Yep, after two hours the meeting ended and the government decided to try and jam through its plebiscite for a second time.

Stop trying to make 'plebiscite' happen. It's not going to happen. (we've only had 3 nationally, last in 1977.)
Amy Doherty @amyloudoherty

Stop trying to make 'plebiscite' happen. It's not going to happen. (we've only had 3 nationally, last in 1977.)



This time, with a twist: If the Senate again blocked it (which it'll invariably do), the government will bring on a rare postal plebiscite.

A postal plebiscite reminds of when I was a kid and we had to send film back to Kodak to be developed and wait months and the pics were shit
Rick Morton @SquigglyRick

A postal plebiscite reminds of when I was a kid and we had to send film back to Kodak to be developed and wait months and the pics were shit



The government believes it doesn't need legislation to hold a postal plebiscite.

Malcolm Turnbull's stimulus package for Australia Post is a step closer then
Chris Redman @MrChrisRedman

Malcolm Turnbull's stimulus package for Australia Post is a step closer then



It was quite impressive that the partyroom's solution to legalising marriage equality, would delay any action on the issue even further.

Entire nation: I hope the party room decides to do garriage now *party room convenes* Party room: we're building a coal plant
dan @dannolan

Entire nation: I hope the party room decides to do garriage now *party room convenes* Party room: we're building a coal plant



Oh one more thing, the postal plebiscite was not binding, meaning any MP could disregard the result.

It's Adam and Eve not non-binding postal plebiscite taken to a joint coalition party meeting to decide on a free vote and steve
louise menchies @dunkingdad

It's Adam and Eve not non-binding postal plebiscite taken to a joint coalition party meeting to decide on a free vote and steve



So really, the government was now just running though all the options it had one-by-one.

a) plebiscite b) postal vote c) conscience vote d) all of the above government going the old multiple choice exam option d
Nick Evershed @NickEvershed

a) plebiscite b) postal vote c) conscience vote d) all of the above government going the old multiple choice exam option d



Think of it this way.

Here are the possible outcomes going forward...
Lane Sainty @lanesainty

Here are the possible outcomes going forward...



People weren't all that impressed by the postal option tbh.

"Well if you don't like our stupid and expensive plebiscite, you can always choose our ridiculous and expensive postal plebiscite!"
Jon Kudelka @jonkudelka

"Well if you don't like our stupid and expensive plebiscite, you can always choose our ridiculous and expensive postal plebiscite!"



Though, there maybe was more than one upside.

Abbott told the room he cannot support a postal plebiscite. One MP suggests that probably means they should do a postal plebiscite.
Rob Harris @rharris334

Abbott told the room he cannot support a postal plebiscite. One MP suggests that probably means they should do a postal plebiscite.



Like, at least millennials will be forced to learn to use the post.

I WILL FUCKING GOOGLE IT IF I HAVE TO https://t.co/Ab2zKAahX6
John Kane @gritfish

I WILL FUCKING GOOGLE IT IF I HAVE TO https://t.co/Ab2zKAahX6



Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

