Here's How The Internet Reacted To The Latest Marriage Equality Clusterfuck

Australia's politicians returned to work on Monday to find coincidentally a rainbow splashed in the sky above their workplace.
As the Liberal party began its emergency partyroom to decide the future of marriage equality, people thought, surely, the government wouldn't just stick with the failed plebiscite again.
It also happened to be same day we learned about flesh-eating sea lice. FLESH EATING SEA LICE, YES, YOU READ THAT RIGHT.
But reports started spilling out of the partyroom that just a handful of MPs were causing the ruckus, while a couple of dozen were holding the line.
Yep, after two hours the meeting ended and the government decided to try and jam through its plebiscite for a second time.
This time, with a twist: If the Senate again blocked it (which it'll invariably do), the government will bring on a rare postal plebiscite.
The government believes it doesn't need legislation to hold a postal plebiscite.
It was quite impressive that the partyroom's solution to legalising marriage equality, would delay any action on the issue even further.
Oh one more thing, the postal plebiscite was not binding, meaning any MP could disregard the result.
So really, the government was now just running though all the options it had one-by-one.
Think of it this way.
People weren't all that impressed by the postal option tbh.
Though, there maybe was more than one upside.
Like, at least millennials will be forced to learn to use the post.
