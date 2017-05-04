Sections

This Politician Laughed So Hard At "Veep" He Choked On His Dinner And Gave Himself A Black Eye

A Veep-induced choking attack!

Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

Australian Labor MP Graham Perrett is sporting a nasty black eye and three stitches after laughing so hard at TV show Veep, he choked on his sushi and knocked himself unconscious.

Perrett, a parliamentarian from Queensland, told BuzzFeed News it all went down last Sunday night while watching the first episode of the new season of the political comedy.

Supplied

Perrett was eating sushi and started laughing during the scene where congressman Jonah Ryan gets caught by his friend and TV host Dan Egan shaving his head in order to fool people into thinking he still has cancer.

HBO / Via theloop.ca

"I was laughing so hard when Jonah then gets interviewed by Dan," Perrett told BuzzFeed News. "And then he delivers the first shaving pun, like, 'you recently had a close shave with cancer'.

HBO

"Some of the rice went down the wrong way, I started choking and I kind of stumbled forward and knocked my head on the corner of the kitchen cabinet," he said.

HBO

"My wife walked in to find me knocked unconscious on the ground, with blood everywhere.

"I must have been out for only a few seconds because when I came to again, I was still laughing at Jonah."

When news of Perrett's incident made its way to the actor Timothy Simons, who plays Jonah, he found it hysterical.

@KateAurthur @MarkDiStef hahahahahahaha oh my god. oh my god.
Timothy Simons @timothycsimons

@KateAurthur @MarkDiStef hahahahahahaha oh my god. oh my god.

Maybe, as a safety precaution, Perrett needs to watch Veep episodes that have had the funniest bits edited out.

@KateAurthur @MarkDiStef Awesome thanks. We'll tone it down a bit next year for this guys sake or maybe send him some edited eps
Timothy Simons @timothycsimons

@KateAurthur @MarkDiStef Awesome thanks. We'll tone it down a bit next year for this guys sake or maybe send him some edited eps

Even Julia Louis-Dreyfus couldn't believe it.

I mean, c'mon, I'm actually having a hard time believing it. But the real question is - what episode? https://t.co/sqGyRT8e0z
Julia Louis-Dreyfus @OfficialJLD

I mean, c'mon, I'm actually having a hard time believing it. But the real question is - what episode? https://t.co/sqGyRT8e0z

Perrett also sent BuzzFeed News a photo he took in the hospital emergency room showing off the nasty Veep-induced gash. Warning – it's pretty savage.

Supplied

For the record, Perrett's favourite character is staffer Amy Brookheimer (Anna Chlumsky). He said the show is "the most accurate representation of politics". Just make sure you're not stuffing your face with sushi while you're watching.

HBO


Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

