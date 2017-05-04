This Politician Laughed So Hard At "Veep" He Choked On His Dinner And Gave Himself A Black Eye

Australian Labor MP Graham Perrett is sporting a nasty black eye and three stitches after laughing so hard at TV show Veep , he choked on his sushi and knocked himself unconscious.

Perrett, a parliamentarian from Queensland, told BuzzFeed News it all went down last Sunday night while watching the first episode of the new season of the political comedy.

Perrett was eating sushi and started laughing during the scene where congressman Jonah Ryan gets caught by his friend and TV host Dan Egan shaving his head in order to fool people into thinking he still has cancer.

"I was laughing so hard when Jonah then gets interviewed by Dan," Perrett told BuzzFeed News. "And then he delivers the first shaving pun, like, 'you recently had a close shave with cancer'.

"Some of the rice went down the wrong way, I started choking and I kind of stumbled forward and knocked my head on the corner of the kitchen cabinet," he said.

"My wife walked in to find me knocked unconscious on the ground, with blood everywhere.



"I must have been out for only a few seconds because when I came to again, I was still laughing at Jonah."