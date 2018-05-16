As the British press scrambles to follow scoop after scoop from US website TMZ about Meghan Markle's father's attendance at the royal wedding, a consensus has set in among those in the Royal media: The Palace has lost control.

"The palace press aides are like ostriches sticking their heads in the sand and they keep getting shafted up the bottom," royal pundit and ex-Sun royal correspondent Charles Rae told BuzzFeed News.

Over the last few days, TMZ has been in near constant contact with Thomas Markle, who – according to the website, which quotes him directly – has changed his mind multiple times about whether he'll appear in Windsor on Saturday to walk his daughter down the aisle.



For the royal press pack trying to cover the biggest story in Britain, the problem has been Kensington Palace – specifically the media and PR operation in charge of Prince Harry and Meghan – which has refused to comment on or been unable to verify any of the information reported by the celebrity site.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, the Sun's royal photographer of 40 years, Arthur Edwards said the country's news bulletins and newspaper front pages are all using second-hand reports from the celebrity website as their source.

"Nobody actually knows because it's one website in America putting out this news and it could be totally inaccurate," Edwards said. "But we don't have anyone confirming things at Kensington Palace."

"Here's a man who claims to have turned down interviews for £50,000 to £100,000," Charles Rae said. "Suddenly he's got a hotline to TMZ?"



"No one has verified anything TMZ has said."