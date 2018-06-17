Jeremy Corbyn Tried To Hold His Own Glastonbury And It Was Bit Strange

Why you ask? Well, for one, the famous music festival isn't on this year. Secondly, Corbyn's team thought they could recreate those delirious scenes from last year with young people chugging beers and singing his name along to the tune of the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army. View this video on YouTube youtube.com

But Labour Live had been plagued by problems for weeks. There was the fact no one was buying tickets. Labour front benchers were not going to attend. The rapper Stormzy, who led the Gastonbury love-in, reportedly wouldn't play unless Labour stumped up a £100,000 appearence fee.

It meant unions bought up thousands of tickets, and were giving them away to stave of embarrassment. But in the flesh, was it any good?

With those hostile to Corbyn talking up the prospect of a clusterfuck, everyone showed up expecting something resembling a north London Fyre Festival . People quickly pounced on the bleak early scenes. We're here at #LabourLive today... where @DavidLammy tells the crowd "There's only one reason for Labour Live and that's to get rid of Theresa May" https://t.co/JNJRfFfa6X

But far from being a ~disaster~ the tents were packed to listen to writers and activists get rowdy about Jeremy Corbyn and socialism. There was also a lot of booing at every mention of former Labour prime minister Tony Blair. Both tents with speakers are full. It’s very much writers festival vibe.

When asked what he thinks of the Tories, he replied quickly: "I don't."

On Brexit, Ted said: "It's hard to be anti something that's going to happen anyway. The problem is, it is a done deal and now it's about how we go about it. To fight against the mainstream is why we're here." Tom agreed: "Brexit in or Brexit out, things will always change. There's always going to be problems and sometimes you've got to go through some roughage to get to the other side."

Despite Corbyn's approval rating ticking downward in recent months, Tom said the unconventional Labour leader's appeal for "regular people" was that he remained an anti-political figure like Donald Trump. "When the left wing has no one standing on their own two feet speaking for the people, you have to go for the right wing," he said. "That's how you get Trump." "People in this country have gone safe for too long. Everyone knows in their hearts that he speaks for the people."



As indie bands discussed Brexit and Trump, nearby, union leader Len McCluskey handed out free* ice-cream to punters while the truck played a lullaby version of socialist anthem Red Flag. That would be union headbanger Len McCluskey handing out free ice cream as the truck plays Red Flag #LabourLive

*Yes, yes, as many people on Twitter pointed out, the ice-cream was ultimately paid for by union members.

"They're shitting on something that is a nice idea. It doesn't really matter that you know how many tickets are sold," Charlotte said. Both women wore "Bollocks to Brexit" stickers, which were being handed out by pro-EU protestors at the gate. Neither were willing to concede that it was contradictory for them to be anti-Brexit and support Corbyn, who has resisted calls from his own MPs to oppose Brexit or support a softer, associate member version of Brexit. "Well then he would be going against what he said," Charlotte said of Corbyn's backing of Brexit. "One of the reasons we like him is he knows what he believes and says what he believes."

By the time the main event came around, clouds had rolled in for the Corbyn warm-up act, Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell. "I have a confession to make, I'm a Daily Mail reader," McDonnell began, which was met with a round of boos. "They said I'd be on my own. They were wrong." John McDonnell: “I have a confession I’m a Daily Mail reader (booooos) and they said I’d be on my own. They were wrong!” https://t.co/ZP9KgT6VE7

Several of the protestors also said they were congratulated by some in the crowd.

They were from two anti-Brexit groups, For our Future's Sake and Our Future, Our Choice, and were asked to leave the festival. Richard Brooks and Will Dry (pictured) say they unfurled the STOP BACKING BREXIT banner in the crowd and were labelled as conservatives by a man nearby. The whole group is now being kicked out of Labour Live. Wild. https://t.co/XWCH8Ttlw8

"All of us who came here today are members of the Labour Party or consider ourselves left wing, and many of us are Jeremy Corbyn supporters," Amanda Chetwynd-Cowieson, from the For Our Futures' Sake group, later said in a statement.

"Labour should not be supporting a hard-Tory Brexit, which will harm working class people, curtail our rights and cut us off from the world."

