Rihanna And Julia Gillard Went To Africa To Teach Maths To Kids

What... like okay, yes.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

If you were wondering what former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard and global pop star Rihanna have been up to lately, well, it turns out they've been hanging out together in Malawi for an important education initiative.

Global Citizen

Earlier in the year, Gillard's Global Partnership for Education partnered with Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation to visit children who are living in one of the poorest countries in the world.

Global Citizen

"We're here really to get a sense of the dimensions of change and what more needs to be done," Gillard said to the education minister of Malawi, in a video uploaded by Global Citizen.

"I'm really here to see it – it's one thing to read statistics, but I want to see it firsthand and find out all that can be done and where to start first," Rihanna replies.

In January, Rihanna and Gillard met with other educators and spent time in classrooms with children. You can safely assume that they are mates now.

Global Citizen

This is legit a picture showing Julia Gillard, Australia's first female prime minister, and Rihanna, of Rihanna fame, teaching maths to children in Malawi.

Global Citizen

Though, teachers, what's this all about?

Global Citizen

Gillard, who is the new chair of Australian mental health group Beyond Blue, gave a shout out to her new mate on Twitter.

So very proud to join with @Rihanna & @GlblCtzn in our important work and support for @GPforEducation-JG https://t.co/Es6W4BRo8H
Julia Gillard @JuliaGillard

So very proud to join with @Rihanna & @GlblCtzn in our important work and support for @GPforEducation-JG https://t.co/Es6W4BRo8H

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rihanna has also been sharing pictures of their trip together.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @badgalriri

Global Citizen also uploaded a video about their visit, including adorable vision of Rihanna singing lessons to a group of children.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com


Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

