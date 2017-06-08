Rihanna And Julia Gillard Went To Africa To Teach Maths To Kids

If you were wondering what former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard and global pop star Rihanna have been up to lately, well, it turns out they've been hanging out together in Malawi for an important education initiative.

Earlier in the year, Gillard's Global Partnership for Education partnered with Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation to visit children who are living in one of the poorest countries in the world.

"We're here really to get a sense of the dimensions of change and what more needs to be done," Gillard said to the education minister of Malawi, in a video uploaded by Global Citizen.

"I'm really here to see it – it's one thing to read statistics, but I want to see it firsthand and find out all that can be done and where to start first," Rihanna replies.