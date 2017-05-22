7 Important Lessons From Australia's News Coverage Of The Budget

Share On link Share On link

Here's what we found.

BuzzFeed News used social monitoring tool BuzzSumo (no relation) to pull the data from the top 100 most shared federal politics news stories across Facebook, Twitter and other social platforms from the last three weeks.

A BuzzFeed News analysis of the 100 most popular news stories from the Budget has found the government's drug testing for welfare trial dominated the headlines.

For a local story about Australian politics, that's a lot. Just to be clear, it means 33,800 individual people posted it on their Facebook feeds or Twitter timelines, potentially exposing it to hundreds of thousands more people.

It was published the morning after the Budget and shared an astronomical 33,800 times across social media networks.

2. The drug testing trial appeared a number of times in the top 20, as did stories about Greens senator Larissa Waters becoming the first woman to breastfeed in federal parliament.

1. "Federal budget 2017: Lambie welcomes welfare drug tests, calls for same regime for politicians", ABC News, 10/5/17... Shares: 33,800.

2. "How Australia Bungled Its $36 Billion High-Speed Internet Rollout", NY Times, 11/15/17... Shares: 21,500.

3. "Senator Larissa Waters soothes adorable newborn girl", The Daily Mail, 9/5/17... Shares: 21,100.

4. "History made as Larissa Waters breastfeeds baby daughter in Senate", Fairfax, 9/5/17... Shares: 20,700.

5. "Federal Budget 2017: Government clamps down on welfare cheats with drug-testing program", Nine News, 9/5/17... Shares: 15,600.

6. "Senator Larissa Waters' baby first to be breastfed in Federal Parliament", ABC News, 9/5/17... Shares: 15,400.

7. "Budget 2017: Winners and losers", ABC News, 9/5/17... Shares: 14,700.

8. "AMA throws its weight behind same-sex marriage, declares it a health issue", Fairfax, 19/5/17... Shares: 12,800.

9. "Federal Labor backtracking on support of Adani's planned Carmichael coal mine", ABC News, 30/4/17... Shares: 12,600.

10. "Budget 2017: Universities to be hit with funding cuts, student fees to rise", Fairfax, 1/5/17... Shares: 11,900.

11. "Welfare crackdown on not-so-single parents", Sunrise, 15/5/17... Shares: 11,800.

12. "Budget 2017: Welfare recipients to be drug tested", SBS News, 10/5/17... Shares: 11,300.

13. "Politicians, why don't you submit to drug testing?", Fairfax, 10/5/17... Shares: 11,200

14. "Scott Morrison says sewage will be tested to find areas of high drug use for welfare trial", Guardian, 11/5/17... Shares: 11,100.

15. "New government child vaccination measure will cut families tax benefits if they refuse to vaccinate", Yahoo7, 30/4/17... Shares: 11,000.

16. "'Keep at it, it’s great': Turnbull praises Trump for major step in dismantling Obamacare", Nine News, 5/5/17... Shares: 10,900.

17. "History as Larissa Waters breastfeeds baby in Senate", SBS News, 9/5/17... Shares: 10,800.

18. "Penny Wong takes aim at religious 'fundamentalism' blocking same-sex marriage", Fairfax, 17/5/17... Shares: 10,700.

19. "When I heard about welfare drug testing, I thought of a young mother I once treated | Richard Di Natale", Guardian, 11/5/17... Shares: 10,400.

20. "Politicians' children downgraded from business class to economy", ABC News, 8/5/17... Shares: 10,200.