People Are Saying Labor’s New "Australians First" Ad Is Pretty Racist

1. If you were watching the 6pm news last night, you may have seen the debut of Labor’s new ad campaign that will target marginal electorates and “mix patriotism and protectionism”.
2. The ad says Labor will “put Australians first” when it comes to jobs and procurement.
3. And it shows opposition leader Bill Shorten standing next to a group of ~everyday Aussies~.
4. But people couldn’t help noticing one thing about the ad…
5. Yep, almost all the people chosen to represent Australians appear to be white.
6. It did not go unnoticed on social media.
