Get Our App!
People Are Saying Labor’s New "Australians First"…
11 Things ’90s Kids Did In Elementary School video
15 Throwback Aussie Actors You Definitely Lusted…
We Tried Long Espresso Vs. Energy Shot
Emmanuel Macron Will Be The Next President Of France
We Tried 5 Beauty Products And Here’s What’s Worth…
Your Music Taste Will Reveal A Compliment You Need…
19 Must-Read Tweets About The French Election
We Want To Hear All About Your Queer Porn Habits

People Are Saying Labor’s New "Australians First" Ad Is Pretty Racist

Can you figure out what these people have in common?

Rob Stott
Rob Stott
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

1. If you were watching the 6pm news last night, you may have seen the debut of Labor’s new ad campaign that will target marginal electorates and “mix patriotism and protectionism”.

2. The ad says Labor will “put Australians first” when it comes to jobs and procurement.

The ad says Labor will "put Australians first" when it comes to jobs and procurement.

View this image ›

3. And it shows opposition leader Bill Shorten standing next to a group of ~everyday Aussies~.

And it shows opposition leader Bill Shorten standing next to a group of ~everyday Aussies~.

View this image ›

4. But people couldn’t help noticing one thing about the ad…

But people couldn't help noticing one thing about the ad...

View this image ›

5. Yep, almost all the people chosen to represent Australians appear to be white.

Yep, almost all the people chosen to represent Australians appear to be white.

View this image ›

6. It did not go unnoticed on social media.

FUCK YEAH NOT SURE WHAT THE PROBLEM IS THERE'S FUCKLOADS OF DIVERSITY HERE AT LEAST TWO ARE FROM ADELAIDE AND ONE I… https://t.co/3ucwxl6vRZ

— Nadine von Cohen (@nadinevoncohen)

7. Plenty of people thought the ad was just flat out racist.

— so-called bog dad (@AynRandy)

The only thing whiter than this Labor ad is the SBS Eurovision hosting team

— Stephen Murray (@smurray38)

So much white... it's blinding

— Kemal Atlay (@kemal_atlay)

"If you thought the Oscars were #SoWhite, just wait 'til you see..."

— Michael Koziol (@michaelkoziol)

Oh

— chad profitz (@macaulaybalkan)

Employ "Australians" First - Good to see ALP advertising reflecting the rich tapestry that is Australia

— Stephen Murray (@smurray38)

13. And some just took the piss.

— Pauline Pantsdown (@PPantsdown)

this looks like Bill is hosting a reboot of channel 7 classic "The Mole"

— Tim Stewart (@TStew777)

15. We’ve contacted Bill Shorten’s office for comment.

HERES TOMORROWS NEWS

— RUMOKO (@RUMOKO)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Rob Stott is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Rob Stott at rob.stott@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
Everything You Need To Know About The Conspiracy That Justin Bieber Was Caught Shapeshifting Into His "Reptilian Form" While Touring Australia

by Brad Esposito

Connect With AUNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing