Australia’s Foreign Minister Just Said What Every Women In The World Is Thinking About Trump

You do wonder.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

During his visit to France this week, US President Donald Trump stunned people by remarking to French President Emmanuel Macron that his 64-year-old wife is "in such good physical shape, beautiful."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Well step up Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, a longtime MP, respected diplomat, who incidentally happens to be an avid runner.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Appearing on ABC TV's Insiders Sunday, the 60-year-old Bishop was asked whether she would be "flattered or offended" if Trump told her she was in "such good physical shape."

Australian Foreign Minister @JulieBishopMP "taken aback" by Trump. #insiders #auspol #trump
Insiders ABC @InsidersABC

Australian Foreign Minister @JulieBishopMP "taken aback" by Trump. #insiders #auspol #trump

Her initial reaction to the question was pretty gold.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC TV

Bishop then replied, "I'd be taken aback, I think," before wondering aloud, "I wonder if she could say the same of him."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC TV

Everyone immediately spilled their morning coffees.

"wonder if she could say the same thing about him" @JulieBishopMP on Trump's comments about the French President's wife being in good shape
Emma Alberici @albericie

"wonder if she could say the same thing about him" @JulieBishopMP on Trump's comments about the French President's wife being in good shape

Her response may have even shifted a few votes.

Okay Julie Bishop, that little 🔥 on Trump may have just made me a fan! 🤣 #insiders
Ms Laurie @laurie_ms

Okay Julie Bishop, that little 🔥 on Trump may have just made me a fan! 🤣 #insiders

It was done in the most low-key, subtle way.

Did Julie Bishop just call Donald Trump fat
Scott Limbrick @ScottLimbrick

Did Julie Bishop just call Donald Trump fat

The straight-talking is the kind of thing Trump can expect if he ever visits his US allies Down Under.

Julie Bishop just said what the women of the world have been thinking. #auspol #trump
PatriciaKarvelas @PatsKarvelas

Julie Bishop just said what the women of the world have been thinking. #auspol #trump

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

