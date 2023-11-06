The Rose Reading Thirst Tweets Was Everything I Needed And More

Celebrity·Posted on Nov 6, 2023The Rose Reading Thirst Tweets Was Everything I Needed And More"Thank you so much for sending those tweets in. They were very cute!"by by Mariam BalogunBuzzFeed Staff, by Vicki ChenBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink The Rose finally read all of your Thirst Tweets, and their reaction was priceless! Shannon Soule / BuzzFeed One thirsty tweet left Woo-sung speechless after he realized the tweeter has the same name as his mom. The entire reaction was hilarious. Shoutout to Hannah if she’s reading this! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF BuzzFeed Celeb The boys used their investigative skills to uncover the true meaning behind “crack my back.” BuzzFeed Celeb BuzzFeed Celeb ...And Do-joon and Jae-hyeong were truly flattered when they read tweets about their exquisite jawline! BuzzFeed Celeb BuzzFeed Celeb Watch the full video with all of The Rose’s reactions below: View this video on YouTube BuzzFeed Celeb Can't get enough of The Rose? Be sure to check out their latest album DUAL, out now! View this photo on Instagram official_therose / Via Instagram.com