    The Rose Reading Thirst Tweets Was Everything I Needed And More

    "Thank you so much for sending those tweets in. They were very cute!"

    Mariam Balogun
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Vicki Chen
    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Rose finally read all of your Thirst Tweets, and their reaction was priceless!

    The Rose
    One thirsty tweet left Woo-sung speechless after he realized the tweeter has the same name as his mom. The entire reaction was hilarious. Shoutout to Hannah if she’s reading this!

    The boys used their investigative skills to uncover the true meaning behind “crack my back.”

    Closeup of one of the members reading a tweet
    Closeup of The Rose reading tweets
    ...And Do-joon and Jae-hyeong were truly flattered when they read tweets about their exquisite jawline!

    Closeup of The Rose reading tweets
    Closeup of The Rose reading tweets
    Watch the full video with all of The Rose’s reactions below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Can't get enough of The Rose? Be sure to check out their latest album DUAL, out now!