41 Life Hack Products With Results That Practically Sell Themselves

1. A tomato knife that'll make chopping up this pesky piece of produce tomat-oh so easy!
Promising review: "I love this knife! I stumbled upon a description when I was shopping for a sushi knife. It was so cheap, I decided to take a chance. Wow. It is such a great little knife. Yes, it works perfectly on soft tomatoes. But, to be honest, I use it for many other fruits and vegetables. It is amazingly sharp, the serrated edge is very effective, and it has a great feel in my hand." —Jane S.
Get it from Amazon for $15.60.
2. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to polish your toilet without you ever having to touch a dirty toilet brush. With each flush, the stamp releases the cleaning gel, which foams and cleans your toilet.
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.74.
3. A pack of pocket scrunchies with space inside for holding spare keys, lipstick, cash, etc. If you've suffered through a lifetime of fake pockets on your pants and no pockets on your dresses...this accessory is here for upgrading your wardrobe's storage situation.
Promising review: "These are so cool. Tied up in your hair you can't tell it has a pocket. I got cash, chapstick, a key, and a small knife in it and still tied my hair up fine. What more could you want? I read that the zipper isn't enough to set off a metal detector. Definitely get them in black if you're trying to be discreet. I would buy again but the quality is great I bet they will last a long time. I gave a couple away to friends. They loved them." —Amanda
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three pack styles).
4. A drip dry cleaner so you can get your chandelier shining with just a spritz of spray. There's no need to take the dang thing down and clean each individual crystal any longer!
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. There's no smell, it's a super easy application, and it gives instant results. You could see the dirt dripping down the chandelier...gross. I will definitely be buying this again. I recommend putting plastic underneath with a sheet or paper towels on top to absorb the drip. I’ve attached before and after one application photos (seen above)." —kmw
Get it from Amazon for $22.89.
5. A handy Souper Cubes freezer tray to make it ~souper~ easy to store notoriously hard-to-freeze things like soups and sauces. Being able to defrost individual portions of soup has my all-too-adult heart all aflutter.
This is BPA-free and dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "LOVE, LOVE, LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
6. A nail biting polish so you can finally break this frustrating habit. Once you see how healed your fingers look after using this you can proudly shout "Nailed it!" And you should.
Promising review: "This really helps!!! I've been biting my nails to the nub for 24 years. I have nails now and I don't bite anymore; that's all I wanted. This product made that happen. It taste SO bad, I never realized how much I subconsciously put my hands in my mouth until I used this. However, I figured I should warn you/give you guys a heads up, be prepared to taste this on ANY AND ALL foods you have to eat with your hands. To me, that was a small sacrifice I was DEFINITELY willing to make to get my nails to this point. I don't even need to use it anymore because now I'm more aware of my nails. All in all, I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Kelsey Walton
Get it from Amazon for $15.50.
7. A cookie gun that'll help you punch out perfectly pressed cookies in a mere moment. Sweet.
This kit includes 14 different steel disks, six decorating tips, a storage box, recipes, and it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "I bought this press a few years ago and have used it several times. I just got it out for this year's batch of Christmas cookies, and was reminded again of how well this works compared to others I have used. I have owned four other presses, one electric and three manual, plus I remember fighting with my mother's manual press many years ago. This one makes perfect cookies! One squeeze of the handle dispenses the correct amount of dough for the cookie. It is easy to fill, easy to change cookie molds, and easy to clean. I would definitely buy this for a gift." —Laura M. Young
Get it from Amazon for $35.09.
8. A purse organizer for folks who fill their bag with every item they could possibly need while out...without compromising on organization.
Promising review: "I love this organizer so much! It’s lightweight too, so it doesn’t add extra weight to your bag. I feel so organized and will no longer be stressed looking for things in my purse!" —Sarah Rehkopf
Get it from Amazon for $26.88+ (available in multiple size and color combos).
9. A set of stove counter gap covers so you can save that insufferable space from the slips and spills that leave stray crumbs on your floor...forever.
Promising review: "I ordered these silicone gap covers to keep debris from falling in between our kitchen appliances and the counters. The thing that sold me was when I read a review on here that stated that they were able to use it for the gap between the stove and fridge. I have the same setup in my apartment. Countertop on one side of the stove and fridge on the other. The silicone sticks very well to the fridge, stove, and counter. It doesn’t move around very easily, which is a good thing. Just make sure you place it with the wider side of the strip towards the counter as shown in the picture." —Kevin B.
Get two from Amazon for $10.95+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
10. A TubShroom that'll protect you from the things lurking in your drain, because soap-covered hair goo is too scary for even Stephen King to put down the pipes.
Promising review: "I preach and swear by the TubShroom. It is an utter life saver and keeps our drains clear. We haven't had to use harsh chemicals to unclog the drains since we started using it. Since two women share the tub we have to clean it more often but it really isn't bad at all. It blends right in the tub — no nasty weird contraptions that trap the hair outside the drain making it an eyesore. LOVE LOVE LOVE." —Ariana Zarate
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five colors or a two-pack).
11. A spiffy blind spot mirror to make you a parallel parking pro. Your bumper can't wait to thank you.
Promising review: "I bought these to put on the mirrors of my 1994 Dodge Ram pickup with a camper shell to drive from Ohio to California. These were a life saver! I was skeptical of the size at first but they turned out to be perfect!" —Kindle Reader
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $5.99.
12. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit so you can prep (and cleanup!) in no time at all. The interchangeable blades just pop out and then you can pop them right into the dishwasher!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three styles).