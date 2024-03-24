Skip To Content
    31 Pieces Of Home Decor That Are From Amazon, But That'll Be Our Little Secret

    You'll be surprised what a great shopping secret Amazon actually is.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A hot air balloon model with intricate details, including hand-applied balloon strips, a rattan basket, and hand-woven webbing that recreates a classic 18th-century design. This piece will make any empty corner instantly memorable. Get ready to feel like you're walking on sunshine every time you see it. 

    Person's hand holding miniature hot air balloon decoration
    Wall-mounted shelves with hot air balloon models hanging in front
    Amazon, Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed

    The image on the right is of my own balloons! I bought two for my nursery and love the oomph they give the room. Why aren't we hanging decor from the ceilings all the time?! 

    Promising review: "This was exactly as I was hoping for. It even came with string for hanging, but you could also use a hook. I'm very pleased." —Kurt

    Price: $28 (available in 20 styles)

    2. motion-activated LED light strips sure to give you juuust the right amount of lighting when you want a calming bath without overheads lights but still wanna, you know, SEE. 

    reviewer's bathroom with lights under the sink cabinets
    www.amazon.com

    P.S. these are also great used under kitchen cabinets or on your bed frame! These charge with a standard outlet or four AA batteries

    Promising review: "These are great; I absolutely love them. I placed them on my steps and they are just a showstopper! Everyone had to ask about them. I especially love that you can use them connected to an outlet or without by simply placing batteries in the battery compartment. Best thing ever!!!" —Jesse

    Price: $9.99+ (available in three sizes and in cool or warm white)

    3. A cordless table lamp I highly recommend you keep on your kitchen counter. Adding some warm lighting in the kitchen is a growing trend I fully support! Let's make *every* room in our homes ultra cozy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    P.S. these are cordless and only require a tap at the top to turn on, so you can turn it on and off even if your hands are covered in dish soap or batter. Brilliant.

    Promising review: "The color is wonderful. They came pre-charged. On and off is simple - just one touch on top. Base is heavy and non-slip. Perfect for parties, tabletop, or desks. I love these darling lamps!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $47.99+ (available in five colors)

    4. cotton knit duvet cover so you can cover up your old duvet and make your bedroom look dreamy even if you only sloppily make the bed. Bless.

    bedroom with a neatly made bed featuring a textured throw blanket, beside a mirror partition
    www.amazon.com

    And if you're looking for a great duvet to fill this cover, here's an all-seasons goose feather down comforter that reviewers love! 

    Promising review: "I have been looking for a terracotta jersey knit duvet cover forever and took a chance with this one. The color is great, a dark terra-cotta/rust color. It’s soft, but if I had to be nit-picky it isn’t as soft as other jersey knit fabrics I have felt. Shipping was surprisingly fast and the size was perfect for my queen bed. Overall I am happy with my purchase." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $46.99+ (available in five sizes and 10 colors)

    5. A traditional rug bath mat — a break from tired bath mats that'll be a hit with people who like a cozy, classic look throughout their entire house.

    bath mat on top of a contrasting rug in front of a bathtub
    Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed

    I also own this! The old tile floors in my rental are looking a little grim, so I decided to layer rugs and cover up as much of the floor as I could (pictured above, right). I loved this bath mat so much I added it to the top of the pile! It absorbs moisture easily, is a cinch to clean in the laundry, and it's super soft. Plus it's dang good looking...but I might be biased.

    Promising review: "This is a very cute little boho rug. It looks exactly as described and fit perfectly in my RV bathroom." —Toshi

    Price: $17.99+ (available in two sizes)

    6. A Baroque mirror I can hardly believe is actually on Amazon. Get this in your life (at this price!) before everybody finds out our little secret and it's sold out for good!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C

    Price: $87.99+ (available in six sizes and five colors)

    7. A ceramic cone mug — eye-catching decor that'll double as a striking drinking glass. 

    four cone mugs with cube bases
    Amazon

    I just bought these! I love ceramic decor. When I find some that's also functional? It will likely end up straight in my shopping cart! These are a conversation piece on their own. When people realize I can drink out of them? They go throw them in their OWN shopping carts! 

    Price: $16.99+ each (available in seven colors and sets of two)

    8. A woven pendant light for folks who want to create an upscale, open, and airy vibe in their home that'd make anyone jealous...at a price that's actually affordable.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I cannot say enough about this light fixture. It’s perfect for our dining room gives that mid-century bohemian feel and we get compliments all the time on it." —Kayleen Amero

    Price: $79.99

    9. A pair of amber glass bottles to replace the sad, plastic bottles that make your counters look cluttered. Throw your lotions and potions into these to give your bathroom a unified, clean vibe.

    two amber bottles on a reviewer&#x27;s kitchen sink. both have labels saying what is inside.
    amazon.com

    To recreate the look above, be sure to grab some waterproof labels

    Promising review: "Exactly as pictured and truly pretty. The pumps are well made, and fit and work perfectly. The glass is not thin — not bulky-thick either. I am very impressed with the quality and pricing. I love these and will absolutely buy them again." —Admin Math & Science

    Price: $14.99

    10. A wireless library light you can use to highlight favorite books or pieces of art in your home. It has both warm and cool light settings, so it can easily match your seasonal aesthetic shift.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This uses three AAA batteries and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.

    Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder

    Price: $28.99 (available in two colors)

    11. A hand-crafted ceramic essential oil diffuser — this is gonna look great in your bathroom and give you some tip-top aromatherapy if you prefer a "less is more" aesthetic. 

    Stone diffuser in gray with tapered end
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Promising review: "I like everything about this diffuser. It is pretty to look at, has a ceramic top, works well (I can actually see the vapor across the room), and you can smell the oil even in a large room. I am happy I found this diffuser." —Jenny R.

    Price: $27.99+ (available in seven styles)

    12. A wall panel headboard set for upgrading your bedroom, living room, or entryway with wall art that is both functional and good-looking. Go ahead, make any room in your home look like it was plucked straight out of a 5-star hotel.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    And adding soft padding to walls where your kids love to jump around (i.e. sofas, beds, etc.) may save you from dealing with head bonk tears to boot!

    Promising review: "These wall panels are so versatile! You can do just about anything with them. They add a major LUXE quality to your home. You really can't go wrong with these!" —T

    Price: $189+ (available in 30 colors and two sizes)

    Or check out our roundup of the best bed frames on Amazon for some other styles.

    13. A marble soap dish — you'll be surprised by what a difference a chic soap dish makes. Who knew something this basic could be this pretty?

    two soap dishes with grooves stacked on top of each other
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This design and execution is excellent for a soap dish, right down to the non-skid buttons on the bottom. Really nice weight. All waterproof and easy to clean." —Polly McNamee

    Price: $22.95 (available in two colors)

    14. A metallic-gold leopard-print peel-and-stick wallpaper to add some glam to your place. Some people like beige as a base color. But if you, like me, love that maximalist life...beige doesn't stand a chance.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love love love this!! SO easy to work with and gorgeous quality. I just adore this product and can’t say enough about it." —Stephanie's Stuff

    Price: $30.40

    And if your want to see more, head over to our list of the best peel-and-stick wallpapers on Amazon.

    15. A self-care eucalyptus bundle that's gonna have your bathroom smelling like a flower shop the moment you step in. Turn the shower on for a few seconds before a bath and enjoy some *truly* botanical aromatherapy. Amazon, you have outdone yourself.

    person standing in a shower and hanging up the large bundle of eucalyptus
    Amazon

    Mama Wonderbar is an LA-based business that's woman-owned and 100% staffed by women. To learn more about their line, check out their Instagram

    Promising review: "I was super excited when my eucalyptus bundle arrived beautifully wrapped and smelling magnificent! My entire bathroom smells divine and gives me a true sense of clam. It not only looks lush and smells delicious but I believe it is a stress reliever. I highly recommend this product! Love Love Love!!" —Kristen Evanson 

    Price: $39.99

    16. An amber and smoke candle in an apothecary jar that's waaay too pretty to be this price — snag this steal of a deal and give your bookshelves something to brag about.

    reviewer&#x27;s candle on bathroom counter
    amazon.com

    This candle is the staple scent in my home! I bought it for the jar, and because I don't like very sweet, flowery scents. Dang! Did this thing deliver! It has a great burn time and the smell is exactly what I wanted. This is 100% worth gifting, but I'd end up just keeping it for myself.

    Promising review: "Goldilocks would love this candle because everything is just right. Some candle scents are too strong or fake smelling and some are too weak – this candle is perfect. The subtle, yet alluring scent provides nice background fragrance for any room and burns very clean. I'm sensitive to candles with fake chemical smells or wax that burns dirty and these candles are my go-to because they never cause a problem. The glass jar gives a nice glow and the candle has a long life. A little more money than most on here but worth it for 'just right.'" —Sterling

    Price: $21.05+ (available in four scents)

    And of course we have a roundup of the best candles on Amazon, too!

    17. A cloud mirror a useful decorative accent that'll give your place some character, rain or shine.

    reviewers wonky shaped upright mirror on a table with flowers
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is so cute and practical. It can be used as a decoration or makeup mirror. The mirror is good quality." —Pattie S.

    Price: $8.90

    18. A peel-and-stick wallpaper so you can brighten up your home with its marvelous, day-at-the-beach-house touch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am IN LOVE. I bought this to use as a backsplash in my rented studio apartment kitchen, which has potential to be pretty but really needs some help. I ordered two rolls thinking that if I liked it in my kitchen, I’d order more to use on the wall behind my bar cart. I loved it so much when it came in that I decided to go ahead and put it up on the big wall and deal with the kitchen later. The pattern is so easy to line up and it looks so good! My tiny, dark apartment instantly looked bigger and brighter. Even up close I can’t tell where the seams are. It was super easy to put up by myself, though I would recommend having another person to help if possible because it would have taken a lot less time if I’d had someone to hold it steady while I lined up the edges. If I could give 6 stars I would. It’s expensive but worth every penny!" —Lizzy

    Price: $29.75+ (available in three colors)

    BTW, you can also find this wallpaper in our list of bathroom wall decor!

    19. A pearl lamp — it'd practically be ~shellfish~ to not get this darling light for your home!

    hand holding the iridescent shell lamp with pearl light glowing inside
    amazon.com

    The battery-powered pearl light can be removed from the ceramic shell base and carried around, making this a great choice for children who like having a night-light nearby.

    Promising review: "This is a pretty and unique light but be aware, the battery only lasts about 48 hours so I removed one star. It is quirky and unique mood lighting." —T3268

    Price: $29.99+ (available in two colors)