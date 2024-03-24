31 Pieces Of Home Decor That Are From Amazon, But That'll Be Our Little Secret

Popular products from this list
A set of 24 wood building blocks with see-through rainbow acrylic panels — get this for your kids so they can create fun structures and shapes against the windows. Enjoy the sun projecting the block colors all around the room!
A pearl lamp — it'd practically be ~shellfish~ to not get this darling light for your home!
A pair of amber glass bottles to replace the sad, plastic bottles that make your counters look cluttered. Throw your lotions and potions into these to give your bathroom a unified, clean vibe.
1. A hot air balloon model with intricate details, including hand-applied balloon strips, a rattan basket, and hand-woven webbing that recreates a classic 18th-century design. This piece will make any empty corner instantly memorable. Get ready to feel like you're walking on sunshine every time you see it.
The image on the right is of my own balloons! I bought two for my nursery and love the oomph they give the room. Why aren't we hanging decor from the ceilings all the time?!
Promising review: "This was exactly as I was hoping for. It even came with string for hanging, but you could also use a hook. I'm very pleased." —Kurt
Price: $28 (available in 20 styles)
2. A motion-activated LED light strips sure to give you juuust the right amount of lighting when you want a calming bath without overheads lights but still wanna, you know, SEE.
P.S. these are also great used under kitchen cabinets or on your bed frame! These charge with a standard outlet or four AA batteries.
Promising review: "These are great; I absolutely love them. I placed them on my steps and they are just a showstopper! Everyone had to ask about them. I especially love that you can use them connected to an outlet or without by simply placing batteries in the battery compartment. Best thing ever!!!" —Jesse
Price: $9.99+ (available in three sizes and in cool or warm white)
3. A cordless table lamp I highly recommend you keep on your kitchen counter. Adding some warm lighting in the kitchen is a growing trend I fully support! Let's make *every* room in our homes ultra cozy.
4. A cotton knit duvet cover so you can cover up your old duvet and make your bedroom look dreamy even if you only sloppily make the bed. Bless.
And if you're looking for a great duvet to fill this cover, here's an all-seasons goose feather down comforter that reviewers love!
Promising review: "I have been looking for a terracotta jersey knit duvet cover forever and took a chance with this one. The color is great, a dark terra-cotta/rust color. It’s soft, but if I had to be nit-picky it isn’t as soft as other jersey knit fabrics I have felt. Shipping was surprisingly fast and the size was perfect for my queen bed. Overall I am happy with my purchase." —Amazon Customer
Price: $46.99+ (available in five sizes and 10 colors)
5. A traditional rug bath mat — a break from tired bath mats that'll be a hit with people who like a cozy, classic look throughout their entire house.
6. A Baroque mirror I can hardly believe is actually on Amazon. Get this in your life (at this price!) before everybody finds out our little secret and it's sold out for good!
7. A ceramic cone mug — eye-catching decor that'll double as a striking drinking glass.
I just bought these! I love ceramic decor. When I find some that's also functional? It will likely end up straight in my shopping cart! These are a conversation piece on their own. When people realize I can drink out of them? They go throw them in their OWN shopping carts!
Price: $16.99+ each (available in seven colors and sets of two)
8. A woven pendant light for folks who want to create an upscale, open, and airy vibe in their home that'd make anyone jealous...at a price that's actually affordable.
10. A wireless library light you can use to highlight favorite books or pieces of art in your home. It has both warm and cool light settings, so it can easily match your seasonal aesthetic shift.
11. A hand-crafted ceramic essential oil diffuser — this is gonna look great in your bathroom and give you some tip-top aromatherapy if you prefer a "less is more" aesthetic.
Promising review: "Promising review: "I like everything about this diffuser. It is pretty to look at, has a ceramic top, works well (I can actually see the vapor across the room), and you can smell the oil even in a large room. I am happy I found this diffuser." —Jenny R.
Price: $27.99+ (available in seven styles)