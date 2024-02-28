51 Things Reviewers Say Make The Best Gifts

1. A jar of Sichuan Chili Crisp, the immensely popular sauce that's the perfect combination of spicy, slightly numbing, and savory — with a delicious crunch. The foodie on your gift list can drizzle it on their dishes or even fry an egg in it — they basically can't go wrong.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Brittany Ross has to say: "Ever since my sister introduced me to this heavenly condiment, I've slathered it on pretty much everything I could think of — from roasted vegetables and noodles to seafood and popcorn. It's got a kick, yes, and while I'm a big fan of spicy food, the thing I love most about this chili crisp is that it also has great flavor that doesn't get overpowered by the heat, which happens with so many other spicy condiments. That deep savory flavor comes from ingredients like fermented black bean, shallots, mushroom powder, ginger, and seaweed, so it's no wonder it's become my go-to pantry staple when I want to zhuzh up my dinner. And for the holidays? This makes the BEST gift for the food lover in your life. PS: Some people even swear by it as an ice cream topping!"
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
Fly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned small business making flavorful sauces and spice mixes you'll want to add to basically all of your recipes. The name is inspired by Chengdu's (the owner's hometown and the capital of the Sichuan province) "fly restaurants" — so called because they attract customers like flies. The chili crisp sauce is also made in Chengdu.
2. A Philips Norelco One Blade trimmer and shaver that is beloved by tens of thousands of shavers, and will be beloved by the shaver in your life too! It can trim hair to the desired length (there are five length options!), shape edges, and (of course) shave — wet, dry, and with foam — comfortably and without irritating skin. They can just rinse clean when they're done!
The ~360 blade~ moves in all directions to the contours of their face too. And it's good for face and body use!
Promising review: "I am always trying to find a gift for my husband that he likes and uses. In all 24 years of marriage and four years of dating prior to marriage, this is by far the best thing I have ever given him. He uses it all the time. Never uses another razor. He has extremely sensitive skin and after a shave with electric or straight blade" —Sam
Promising review: "This is the best razor I've ever owned. I give them as gifts now and everyone I've given then to had fully converted. From slaying a neck beard to going down to the bare floors on your undercarriage... this razor does both without cutting you. Battery lasts forever on 1 charge. I seriously only charge mine like every three months. Replacement heads are a little pricey and always locked up if you're buying them from a brick-and-mortar business but still worth it." —Majestic Jim
Get it from Amazon for $37.96.
3. A Carhartt beanie to ~top off~ all of their cold-weather outfits and warmth and style — what a way to show a friend, partner, or loved one you care! Over 100,000 5-star reviewers love it for being comfy cozy, durable, and *not itchy* — the winter hat trifecta. And it goes with everything, aka it'll never go out of style.
Promising review: "I got this as a gift for my boyfriend and he is obsessed with Carhartt. He always wears it when it’s cold if not he takes care of it in his room. ❤️ 10/10 best gift for your significant other" —Cecilia
Promising review: "I LOVE THESE! They’re so cute and comfy. This product is honestly quite soft and the logo is just the perfect detail. Super warm! Makes for the best universal gift!" —Abby Costner
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 35 colors).
4. An at-home putting green with three holes for practicing their short game so they don't leave the golf course in tears...again. But seriously, 10,000 5-star reviewers swear by this!
It's 3 feet by 9 feet, by the way, and the "sand traps" in the back catch your overshot balls so you don't have to go chasing them!
Promising review: "Best gift ever. This is an amazing gift for anyone who likes golf or putt putt. I got this as a gift for my boyfriend and he absolutely loves it. It’s a great value for the money and it came in perfect condition. It is easy to roll up/ store. I would 100 percent recommend this product!!" —Tia Proctor
Promising review: "Bought this for my husband who is an avid golfer. We live up north so he's stir-crazy in the winter. It has been laid out in my living room since Christmas. We don't use that room so I don't mind. He practices putting every day. Even uses it as a stress reliever between meetings." —Kim
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
5. Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game, in which players (including young-at-heart adults) hide a rainbow-hued "poo" that says "yoo-hoo" and gives clues about its whereabouts. Sure, families with kids will love it, but it'll be fun for anyone!
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
Promising review: "Apparently this is the best gift ever given by me to my grandson (4), and his little brother (2) loves it too. This also means that their mom and dad are super happy because they have laughing and giggling children. Let's hear it for poop!!💩😍" —S. King
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get! When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
6. A rotating puzzle board so the jigsaw genius in your life has a dedicated space to work on their masterpiece. This baby has six drawers built-in to store pieces while construction is on pause, and the whole thing is easy to move from place to place so the dining room table can actually be used for...dinner. It even has a cover to keep the partially done puzzle perfectly in place!
Promising review: My wife said it was her best 2021 Christmas present. It was also my favorite Christmas gift to my wife because now I can easily clear off her puzzle from our kitchen island when we have company. Between the board and the four drawers, all 1000 pieces can be easily and SAFELY moved off the granite countertop in one fell swoop. Thank you, Santa!!!" —Bob R.
Promising review: "A must for people who cannot dedicate a table for puzzles. I have now purchased three of these puzzle boards for gifts. When a table is needed for dinner or another project, it is easy enough to slip the puzzle under a couch or bed without disturbing the puzzle. One of the puzzle boards is used on a coffee table which has a lower level it is placed on when the puzzle is not being worked on." —Tam87
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
7. Adorable *and* thermal insulated socks that'll actually cure anyone's cold feet — lit'rally and figuratively. The soft brushed lining is designed to trap heat, so it's no wonder these socks are from a brand called Hot Feet!
Promising review: "I bought these socks for my grandmother. After she got them in the mail, she said they were very nice looking and she’ll try wear them to bed cause that’s when her feet are the coldest. 7am next morning, she calls me just to let me know they were “NICE-n-HOT”. Needless to say, these socks got me into first place for best gift." —Lydia Campbell
Promising review: "Without exaggeration, these socks are life changing. My feet are always cold especially at night, and these are the first socks I've ever found that I can wear to bed comfortably and not need several pairs. I also wear them in my winter boots for added warmth. The only thing I wish was that they were a bit less bulky — I can wear them in my winter boots because I sized up for that reason, but my regular boots are too snug with them." —Jessica
Get a pack of two pairs from Amazon for $21.99 (available in 15 color packs).
8. An Otamatone, a Japanese electric musical instrument that is *so* cute and easy to play: just press down and slide your fingers up and down the spine to play higher and lower notes, and squeeze the mouth open to create the sound. This reviewer's video shows how!
I saw someone make a stitched TikTok playing every part of Les Mis's "One Day More" on this instrument, and it was amazing.
Promising review: "Best Christmas gift. Everyone in the house loves using it. Obviously be aware if you are buying this for a child or a Goofy husband that they will figure out how to make the most annoying noises. Totally worth it." —ashley becker
Promising review: "Absolute best gift! Got this for a friend and she loves it! Got this for a friend after she mentioned she wanted one. When she pulled it out of the box she was so happy I swore she was going to need a restroom close by she probably peed a little dab! I'm very happy with this product because not only did it make her happy I was super happy seeing her so happy with it! She played it for hours that night." —Lindsi Shepherd
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four colors).
9. A Bluetooth banana phone to make every phone conversation just a little bit funnier — a great gift for all of us who really hate talking on the phone. Talk about an ~a-peel-ing~ present!
BTW, 1% of sales goes to gorilla conservation. It has volume up and down buttons right on it too.
Promising review: "Best gift EVER! Okay, so this was a gift for a friend. They were stoked to receive it. They have the 'I'll talk on a banana phone' kinda personality so obv it was a no brainer. I only see them a couple of times a year so my review can only go so far, right? Bummer. I will update this review if they tell me the phone was useless or bad sounding though. Seriously though, buy it. I mean, how awesome will it feel to know that you will have made someone smile just having seen you talk on a banana phone. It's like a gift for yourself and everyone else. Even a bad conversation would be better on a banana phone. Am I right? :D" —Cha cha!
Promising review: "Best gift ever! AND works much better than I imagined. Bluetooth works great, even can make voice prompted calls from it. Love taking calls on it. Should have ordered a whole bunch for my office :)" —Steward Green
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
10. A pack of Crayola Globbles that'll relieve hours of boredom for any kid on your list — they'll love to toss these at the walls and ceiling to watch the colorful spheres stick and unstick. But fret not, parents: reviewers say they actually don't leave residue behind!
Yes, they easily wash clean with soap and water without losing stickiness, so the fun can keep going even after they end up in one of your houseplant pots.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Promising review: "Best gift. Its very fun to play! you can also wash it with water and soap! The sticky will come back! Awesome product. Highly recommended." —Julie
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69.
11. The Shark Tank-famous Comfy, a wearable sweatshirt-blanket hybrid for the person you know who is always running cold. Microfiber fleece on the outside, sherpa fluff on the inside, a truly gigantic pocket (for snacks!!), an oversized hood, and a slouchier-than-slouchy fit...what more can they ask for?!
Promising review: "The best gift ever! I for my first Comfy for Christmas 2020 and was instantly in love with it. I had to have another, so when I was washing the one I'd have another to wear. So now I have two and I don't know how I ever made it through a winter without them before. They're the most comfortable, warm and wonderful inventions ever!!! I'm someone whose always cold and also a huge reader who also loves to crochet, both require the use of my hands. I've tried wrapping blankets around me, but whenever I need to turn a page or work my hook the blanket falls off, so with this having it's own arms I don't worry about it anymore! It's perfect! I'm sure I'll be buying other colors for next year, since I haven't taken the two I have off since the cold weather started. I haven't worn them out of the house yet, but it's been tempting!" —KymmLisa
Get the quarter-zip version from Amazon for $59.99 (available in one size, fits up to about 4X according to reviewers, and 16 colors/patterns, plus a non-zippered version).
12. A desktop inflatable tube guy that can teach everyone a dance move or two. Why *couldn't* use the laugh that this thing provides?! Plus it makes a great gift for ::checks list:: just about anyone.
It even comes with a 32-page booklet about the ~history~ of the tube man.
Promising review: "Bought this as an inside joke for my brother for Christmas. He could not stop laughing! This was awesome! Hands down the best gift I think I've ever gotten him." —Jenna F
Promising review: "This is the best gift I’ve given! It’s hilarious to see!" —Keri
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
13. A 6-in-1 rose gold curling iron with interchangeable barrels with interchangeable barrels to create tons and tons and tons of different curl patterns and hairstyles. They range from a tapered wand (.35-.7 inches) to a 1.25 inch clamped curling iron so they can customize their look!
Promising review: "I got this for my sister who says it's the best curling iron she has ever had. Best gift ever!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "New favorite curling iron. I LOVE this curling iron! Such a great value for six different irons! So far I’ve used the two biggest barrels, and they work amazingly! My hair held the curls through wind, running, and even sleep! Shipped super fast! Highly recommend this seller, and this product!!!" —Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four colors).