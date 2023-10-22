61 Stocking Stuffers You Shouldn't Wait Until December To Treat Yourself To

Popular products from this list
A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.
A spiral-bound compilation of 50 New York Times crossword puzzles, because you're basically obligated to complete these under a blanket...on the couch...while reclining at a 45-degree angle.
A ~breathable~ nail polish with color and treatment alllll rolled into one (it's infused with argan oil and vitamins B5 and C) so you can enjoy an at-home mani without worrying about chipping, flaking, or damage.
1. Socks you can customize with your pet's face. Once you get a pair for yourself you'll want to shower all your loved ones in these cuties. That's it, your holiday shopping is complete!
2. A Dracula garlic mincer for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if you're on board with all three like me, even better.
3. Londontown's illuminating nail concealer, a sheer but buildable formula that cancels out yellowing or staining, leaving healthy-looking, glowing nails and a little flush of color, which you can also layer for that glazed nail look that's so on trend!
Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
Londontown is a woman-owned, family-run business btw!
4. An LED ring light that'll clip right to your laptop, smartphone, or any other device. And with three different brightness intensities, you can customize your selfie or foodstagram like a profesh photog — or just look a little better on your next work Zoom.
5. A sheet mask — FOR YOUR BUTT, because why should your face have all the fun? This bb'll moisturize and tone (hello aloe and chamomile), with one sheet for each cheek. 🍑
6. A mini Bob Ross paint-by-numbers kit that comes with three different numbered canvas designs, seven paint pots, a mini brush, and an easel to display your completed works. If you're looking for a Happy Little Activity for a cozy evening at home, but don't want to commit to a large project, this is perfect!
The kit comes with three paintings — two landscapes and one portrait of Bob.
Promising review: "I have to admit I was skeptical because of the price and size. However, I got these for my husband for his birthday (he loves Bob Ross) and What a find!! We had so much fun mixing colors and painting. Would definitely recommend. The fact that they are small makes them even more special. I wish there were more to paint!" —slb m
Get it from Amazon for $7.39.
7. A Carhartt beanie to ~top off~ all of your fall and winter outfits and warmth and style. Over 100,000 5-star reviewers love it for being comfy cozy, durable, and *not itchy* — the winter hat trifecta. And it goes with everything, aka it'll never go out of style.
Promising review: "This is the warmest, best hat ever. I've never really worn hats, living in California, but have had to go to Minnesota and other cold places recently for work, and it keeps my head SO WARM. It's soft (I hate even the tiniest bit of scratchy feeling) and the purple sage color is muted and elegant and lovely. I don't think I will ever buy another kind of hat again!" —Lia
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in one size and 35 colors).
8. A gorgeous velvet mini jewelry case so your can pack your favorite key pieces in a safe and sound (and stylish!) way for a ~flying first class~ feeling wherever you go. You'll feel fully accessorized without wasting space or weighing your bag down with heavy pieces.
9. An Amazon Fire TV stick you can simply plug into any existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want. You can use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers"), OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's!
10. A screaming goat figurine that might help you release just a teensy bit of all that stress. Just press the button on the stump he stands on to hear those bleats that can't be beat — feel free to join in, too.
11. Glossier Lidstar, liquid shadows (or get a set of 'em) you can dot on and blend out with your fingers — truly the easiest and most mess-free way to get a sparkly, glittery look with no fallout. Whether you're off to a holiday party or just running errands, who doesn't want a little extra?
12. A book-tracking bookmark with 100 blank books in the illustrated design (it's double-sided) you can fill in with every title you complete this year *while* keeping your place in your current read. You can throw that old receipt away now.
13. Or a Pride & Prejudice–inspired bookmark who is longing to save your place for you — what a gentleman! And fret not, movie vs miniseries fans — you can choose between 1995 or 2005 Darcy based on your personal preference.
Get them from Nerdy Girl Nation on Etsy for $3.69 each (you can also get both for $6.49, because why choose?)
Nerdy Girl Nation is a Florida-based small business making pop culture–inspired stickers, bookmarks, tees, and more.
14. A tiki-inspired Baby Yoda mug you can clasp as tightly as The Child clasps his own hot beverage while rewatching The Mandalorian.
15. Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks, which come in a set of three minis (for under $10!) — if you've been looking at the Laneige ones to keep your lips hydrated and supple overnight, you might want to try these instead and save a few bucks! Plus they're sized perfectly for travel.
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal!
Promising review: "Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like. Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." —Michaela
Get the set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four scent sets).
16. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in the evening, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!
Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
17. A pack of slouchy Hue socks to add a little extra kick of style to your kicks This look is so on trend right now, and these babies are just an effortless addition. Plus reviewers say they're comfy, thinner at the foot (so they don't feel bulky in your shoes), and not too binding at the ankle!
Check out one way to style them on TikTok!
Promising review: "The second these are out of the laundry, they're on my feet. The slouchy look is so cute and paired with a white tennis shoe — it’s my favorite thing to wear on my feet. They’re so comfortable, very soft, and they don’t leave marks on your legs like most such a socks do from being too tight." —Elisa
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $21 (available in three color combinations).