    49 Stocking Stuffers You Shouldn't Wait Until December To Treat Yourself To

    And hey, you're probably going to end up loving these so you can just re-order and gift them for the holidays, too — Christmas will be here before you know it.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Socks you can customize with your pet's face. Once you get a pair for yourself you'll want to shower all your loved ones in these cuties. That's it, your holiday shopping is complete!

    A reviewer&#x27;s dog, and the socks customized with the dog&#x27;s face from the photo
    Just select "customize now" and upload your photo — they'll do the rest.

    Promising review: "Wow 🤩 to say the least! I ordered these socks for a Father's Day gift 🐾 and OMG they are the cutest! The photo quality is good, too, even after adding the stretch. I'm definitely going to order more." —myra

    Get them from Amazon for $13.95 (available in 40 colors).

    2. A Dracula garlic mincer for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if you're on board with all three like me, even better.

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Get it from Amazon for $22.95.

    3. Londontown's illuminating nail concealer, a sheer but buildable formula that cancels out yellowing or staining, leaving healthy-looking, glowing nails and a little flush of color, which you can also layer for that glazed nail look that's so on trend!

    a milky neutral manicure on a reviewer's hand
    a close up on a pink manicure
    Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc

    Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).

    Londontown is a woman-owned, family-run business btw!

    4. An LED ring light that'll clip right to your laptop, smartphone, or any other device. And with three different brightness intensities, you can customize your selfie or foodstagram like a profesh photog — or just look a little better on your next work Zoom.

    Promising review: "I just received this a few days ago and I have used it so much. It has improved the quality of my photos and added brightness to my videos. It is still operating on the initial charge from when I first fully charged it. It is USB rechargeable, which is a must for me. Very light and easy to stick into my work bag pocket or side of my purse. I was not disappointed. Highly recommend to anyone wanting to get ride of those harsh shadows when taking selfies, photos in low light, or videos on their phone." —Connie

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    5. A sheet mask — FOR YOUR BUTT, because why should your face have all the fun? This bb'll moisturize and tone (hello aloe and chamomile), with one sheet for each cheek. 🍑

    They're available in four varieties:

    * Slap It (pictured; retexturing & detoxifying with caffeine)

    * Squeeze It (brightening & rejuvenating with citrus)

    * Shake It (firming & illuminating with marine algae)

    * Bite It (hydrating & toning with plant-based collagen)

    Promising review (for "Bite it"): "I LOVED this mask. I was incredibly skeptical and figured it'd be more of a novelty mask. I was also sure that the mask would not be big enough to cover my curvy thicc butt. It's safe to say my expectations were low. Regardless I was blown away with the outcome. I'm so happy I purchased. I do have cellulite as well overly dry skin, as it's summertime I spend a lot of time in bikinis with my bottom showing and I just felt like a hydration recharge and a little life added back into my skin. I took a shower and when I got out I put the mask on and left it on longer than the recommended amount of time. I felt the end result visibly made my skin look hydrated as well as smooth. Not only that but I felt the next morning I could still visibly see the results so I was extra happy in my bikini that day. I know everyone's skin and shape is different so results will always vary but I can definitely say this booty mask is no gimmick, and extra kudos to this company for making a booty mask that covers big booties! Also side note: The packaging is adorable." —CC

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99 each.

    6. A Carhartt beanie to ~top off~ all of your fall and winter outfits and warmth and style. Over 100,000 5-star reviewers love it for being comfy cozy, durable, and *not itchy* — the winter hat trifecta. And it goes with everything, aka it'll never go out of style. 

    Reviewer in a gray foldover beanie with the Carhartt logo stitched in front
    Reviewer in brown/beige color of hat
    Promising review: "This is the warmest, best hat ever. I've never really worn hats, living in California, but have had to go to Minnesota and other cold places recently for work, and it keeps my head SO WARM. It's soft (I hate even the tiniest bit of scratchy feeling) and the purple sage color is muted and elegant and lovely. I don't think I will ever buy another kind of hat again!" —Lia

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in one size and 35 colors).

    7. A gorgeous velvet mini jewelry case so your can pack your favorite key pieces in a safe and sound (and stylish!) way for a ~flying first class~ feeling wherever you go. You'll feel fully accessorized without wasting space or weighing your bag down with heavy pieces.

    Promising review: "Really amazing value. It looks pretty luxe, but I can't believe the price I bought it for — especially considering how expensive jewelry boxes can be. I use this one for travel and it's perfect (I have a larger one for all my jewelry as well). I really like that you can move the little dividers in the bottom compartment around too; that's been very helpful." —Dee

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in nine colors).

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with next-day shipping; non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    8. An Amazon Fire TV stick you can simply plug into any existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want. You can use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers"), OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's!

    The Stick, with an HDMI plug, plus the remote and text &quot;simplify your streaming with convenient TV controls&quot;
    Promising review: "I love it! It’s my first Fire TV Stick and since I lost my remote for my LED TV this replaces it. Best purchase in awhile :) Fast response and the sound is great! Oh, and Alexa responds so well on here! I enjoy being able to whisper to her at night to go to Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, Disney, etc. LOL so my hubby can keep sleeping! I feel like whispering to her is faster than me click click clicking..." —Melody

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    And if you have a 4K TV, upgrade to the 4K Fire TV stick for $44.99.

    9. A screaming goat figurine that might help you release just a teensy bit of all that stress. Just press the button on the stump he stands on to hear those bleats that can't be beat — feel free to join in, too.

    The goat figurine, plus the box it comes in and the booklet
    And it comes with a 32-page, illustrated booklet all about goats, making this product the G.O.A.T. itself.

    Promising review: "This little piece of screaming plastic has created an excellent outlet for resolving frustrations in our home. Every time a conflict or struggle arises we push the little goat, get a gratifying screech, chuckle, and move on throughout our day. No regrets on purchasing this. When you get one, get four or five because you're going to want to share with family and friends." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.65.

    Learn more about the brilliance of this in our closer look at this go-to gift.

    10. Glossier Lidstar, liquid shadows (or get a set of 'em) you can dot on and blend out with your fingers — truly the easiest and most mess-free way to get a sparkly, glittery look with no fallout. Whether you're off to a holiday party or just running errands, who doesn't want a little extra?

    I have a couple of Lidstars and they are one of my GO-TOs when I want a little extra something but don't have a lot of time or energy. If you like swiping a little bronzer on your lid for an everyday color/glow, the brown/bronzey shades are perfect for just a little bit of extra sparkle, but a subtle color.

    Promising review: "This eyeshadow is lovely! The color intensity is easily adjusted by how much you dab on. It goes on smoothly and easily and really does last absolutely all day with no powdery eyeshadow falling under your eyes/on your face throughout the day. It’s subtle yet enhancing. I love it!" —Reenie

    Get them from Glossier for $18 each (available in eight shades).

    11. A book-tracking bookmark with 100 blank books in the illustrated design (it's double-sided) you can fill in with every title you complete this year *while* keeping your place in your current read. You can throw that old receipt away now.

    The bookmark with illustration of a bookshelf with blank book spines
    Promising review: "These are just as lovely as I had hoped. They are tall and have plenty of space for writing. The colors match the picture, the edges are nice and clean, and the paper is sturdy so there are no crumpled corners. I'm very impressed with this item and will be buying more!" —Amanda Cash

    Get it from Britishbookart on Etsy for $3.15.

    Britishbookart is a UK–based small business, and everything they use is 100% recycled and/or biodegradeable.

    12. Or a Pride & Prejudice–inspired bookmark who is longing to save your place for you — what a gentleman! And fret not, movie vs miniseries fans — you can choose between 1995 or 2005 Darcy based on your personal preference.

    Bookmarks shaped like Colin Firth's and Matthew McFadyen's Darcy each saying
    Get them from Nerdy Girl Nation on Etsy for $3.69 each (you can also get both for $6.49, because why choose?)

    Nerdy Girl Nation is a Florida-based small business making pop culture–inspired stickers, bookmarks, tees, and more.

    13. Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks, which come in a set of three minis (for under $10!) — if you've been looking at the Laneige ones to keep your lips hydrated and supple overnight, you might want to try these instead and save a few bucks! Plus they're sized perfectly for travel.

    A reviewer holding the mini jars in red, green, and pink
    For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! 

    Promising review: "Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like. Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." —Michaela

    Get the set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four scent sets).

    14. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in the evening, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    The bottle with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate
    A reviewer's face with red patches and inflammation
    The same reviewer with clear skin
    I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Get it from Amazon for $14.50.

    15. A pack of slouchy Hue socks to add a little extra kick of style to your kicks This look is so on trend right now, and these babies are just an effortless addition. Plus reviewers say they're comfy, thinner at the foot (so they don't feel bulky in your shoes), and not too binding at the ankle!

    reviewer wearing the white socks
    another reviewer wearing the socks
    Check out one way to style them on TikTok!

    Promising review: "The second these are out of the laundry, they're on my feet. The slouchy look is so cute and paired with a white tennis shoe — it’s my favorite thing to wear on my feet. They’re so comfortable, very soft, and they don’t leave marks on your legs like most such a socks do from being too tight." —Elisa

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.70 (available in three color combinations).

    16. A bumper sticker for any silly goose who hates honking. This will confuse, and ultimately delight anyone stuck behind you in traffic or at a red light, too.

    The black bumper sticker with a white goose and text
    Promising review: "SUPER high quality sticker! Thicker than I expected, applied smoothly. I think it should last awhile! It's also hilarious and adorable."—Allie Hartman

    Get it from Maplewood Novelty Cistern on Etsy for $7.

    Maplewood Novelty Cistern is a New Jersey–based small biz making several delightful bumper stickers — including one that says "Don't Ask Me About My Fanfiction" and a wizard themed anti-honking one