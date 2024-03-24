39 Products To Make Spring Cleaning Easier, Because It’s *Chocolate* Bunny, Not Dust Bunny Season

1. The Baseboard Buddy, an As-Seen-On-TV gadget that'll come through for you if you're TIRED of all the dust that accumulates on your trim and baseboard every. single. day. This guy is lightweight and has an extendable telescoping handle and 360° swivel so you can wipe surfaces clean with the contoured microfiber head *without* having to bend over or get down on your hands and knees, so you can get your heavy-duty spring cleaning done AND make regular dusting touchups easier too.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry. And when the microfiber pad is dirty, just rinse and reuse!
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. And a pack of duster sponges, because the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are totally similar, for less! Just dampen, and wipe whatever surface that needs dusting — all the dust (and even pet hair!) will accumulate on the ridged surface. Just rinse clean and you're done!
I bought a pack of these recently, and so far love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!
Promising review: "These are exactly like the Scrub Daddy's. Only hella cheaper." —kr425
Promising review: " I had low expectations for this. But I'm really happy to find that they do work really well for a much better price than the name brand. It's pretty much the same as the name brand damp duster except that the grooves are slightly wider. Dusted tops and fronts of my cabinets in about five minutes, but I'm most impressed with how well it removes pet hair from my couch and clothes even better than sticky rollers. I have Pomeranians blowing out their winter undercoats, so it's my new fav thing." —onon
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (available in five color packs).
3. And for soft surfaces, a reusable duster pad compatible with Swiffer handles — they're made with eight layers of fleece to grab + trap all the dust specks that are always accumulating on surfaces with ease, thanks to the magic of static. Then just pop it off and launder it in your washing machine for your next cleaning spree!
Promising review: "I love these! They are really thick and they wipe up the dust easily. I actually bought three so I could keep one on while the other is being washed. I had no issues with getting it on my holder. Glad to have found these!" —Rebecca Jo
Get it from TS Designs on Etsy for $5.49 (available in 10 colors).
TS Designs is a Michigan-based small business making reusable home goods.
4. And for wayyyyy up high surfaces (including the ceiling fan you haven't dusted since you used it...last summer), an extendable (it'll reach over five feet!) duster that'll get the job done in no time flat, no matter where the dust bunnies are hiding. It can rotate and bend at multiple angles, and it even has a microfiber head you can toss in the wash and reuse.
Dust trimming, light fixtures, and furniture *before* working on your floors to cut down on work.
This extendable (it telescopes to over eight feet!) duster will get the job done in no time flat. It can rotate and bend at multiple angles, and it even has a microfiber head you can toss in the wash and reuse. Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six colors).
Promising review: "Works very well. The telescoping handle has a super long reach when extended all of the way. There is nowhere in my home I can't reach with this. The duster really grabs and holds onto cobwebs and dust. I cleaned my ceiling fans without dust falling onto me and the floor below. There is also a rubber tip at the end of the duster that keeps it from scratching or marring surfaces which I thought was very nice. My only complaint is that I wish the rubber handle at the end was attached a bit better. It pulls totally off every time I extend the arm, but that's a very simple fix and doesn't really affect it's performance." —Julia Shafer
5. Washing machine cleaning tablets that'll blast away any hidden mold or mildew, meaning your towels will come out of the wash smelling like clean laundry, not mysteriously stinky.
Promising review: "These tablets added to the cleaning cycle of my front load machine are far more effective than hot water alone. They effectively clean and reduce/eliminate mildew odors, which build no matter how much I air out the machine after doing laundry. Just toss one into the basket when the cleaning cycle alert comes on, and your washing machine will love you for it." —Tami T.
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.60.
6. And a cleaning gel designed to help you banish that icky growth on your front-loading washing machine gasket (just take a peek at yours right now, I dare ya). Let it sit for a few hours or overnight, and then just wipe away with a damp cloth — all gone! Now you can launder your winter clothes before putting them away for the season with real peace of mind.
You can also use it in your bathroom!
Promising review: "I used this product on the rubber gasket on my front load washing machine and also on the white caulk on my kitchen and bathroom sinks. Let me tell you, this stuff works amazing! There is very little smell and it is very easy to apply since its a gel consistency. I needed to apply this twice to my washing machine since the mold was harder to come out. But it really was able to remove the yucky black mold that I had previously had a lot of trouble removing! So happy to see clean and mold free surfaces. AMAZING STUFF!" —L.C.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. A bottle of Quick N Brite fireplace cleaner designed to remove soot, creosote, ash, and any other grime that's built up on your stone, brick, tile, or rock fireplace over the course of the winter. Now that the warm weather is (finally!) arriving, you can have it looking brand spanking new until next winter rolls around.
Promising review: "Cleaned discolored tile in front of the fireplace, which is used almost every night during the winter. House is 70 years old. Followed the directions given on the product. Tile looks brand-new with very little effort!!" —kellyMReads
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
Quick N Brite is a family-owned small biz based in the Pacific Northwest, btw!
8. Sprayway glass cleaner, which is reportedly the Very Best glass cleaner — unlike liquid formulas, the spray-on foam actually *stays in place* where you spray it to make wiping away streaks and dust easier than ever. Use it on glass shower doors, mirrors, glass coffee tables, and wherever else streaks accumulate — and definitely use it on your windows so you can actually enjoy the blooming trees and chirping birds around your house this spring.
Promising review: "I will never buy another glass cleaner! It works amazingly! No streaks or smears, very easy to use. It's foam and you only have to go over the glass one TIME. I don’t like the scent, but it doesn’t linger long. I introduced this product to my family and friends and everyone loves it. I’ve never been more excited about a glass cleaner! Trust me, it’s worth it." —george P.
Get a pack of three cans from Amazon for $10.47.
9. A pet hair-removing roller with a patented brush design (and *no* adhesive strips) to rid your lovely black sofa of all your furry friend's shedding in a quick roll — so you can get back to cuddling together. Especially if your dog is shedding its winter coat...you simply need this.
Promising review: "This thing works amazingly well! We have two cats and a dog, and all of them continuously shed all over our couches. I was continuously having to take out the vacuum to get rid of the fur. Not anymore! With this device, it takes seconds to clean our chairs and couches, even better than I could with the vacuum. I'm not joking when I say that this is the best thing I've purchased in the whole of 2023!" —Matt K.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
10. A bottle of almond-scented Method hardwood floor cleaner to make the floors that have just lost their *sparkle* look shiny and smell fantastic (seriously, people looooove the smell) — just squirt and mop, no rinsing needed! As Ina says, how easy is that?
Promising review: "Oh man, this stuff smells so good! Like almond cookies. And it works like a charm; the floors always look great afterward and there's no rinsing necessary." —Jess
Promising review: "I own a house-cleaning business so I am always looking for the best products. I've tried many products (including non-green products in my own home) and this is my absolute favorite. Many wood floor cleaners leave a film and can be sticky, but not this. Just squirt and mop. I've tried the other Method scents and they work great, but the almond is my favorite. My clients always rave about the scent and often ask what I use and where to get it. Absolutely love this!" —Jamie Parsons
Get it from Amazon for $13.