Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    56 Products That Might Seem Too Good To Be True But Actually Aren't

    When it comes to real results, these products just plain deliver.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product that basically...works miracles! Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills, and outdoor furniture.

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their stovetop
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.

    Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    2. CeraVe Retinol Serum that lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).

    A reviewer's before/after with reduced redness, texture, acne and scarring
    www.amazon.com

    And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. 

    Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman

    Get it from Amazon for $13.19.

    3. A boot and shoe stretching spray, because breaking in those new boots can be a chore and lead to painful blisters. You can skip the discomfort entirely and get right to long walks on crunchy leaves in no time — just spray this magic potion on the inside + outside of your kicks (they work on lots of materials, including leather, suede, nubuck, canvas, and more), wear them with a pair of thiiick socks, and walk around in your shoes until they dry. 

    BuzzFeed writer holding the spray bottle of shoe stretch
    reviewer showing a pair of knee-high boots that don't fit around their calves
    reviewer showing how the boots fit after using the shoe stretch spray
    Amanda Davis / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Amanda Davis says: "So, I have about three pairs of shoes that have just been sitting in my closet because while they are sooo so cute, the leather was too tight for my foot to comfortably get inside 'em. Did I return them? Nope. (We all know the hassle of online returns, right?) Instead I bought this shoe stretch spray on a whim. I didn't expect much but WOW! The shoes that took me a minute of struggling to get into fit *perfectly* now!! 

    The process was as simple as could be, too. I just sprayed my shoes (inside and out, heel to toe) like there was no tomorrow, I put on some semi-thick socks (just to ensure I had ample room later), and wore the shoes around my house for about 30–40 minutes. As I was walking around, I could literally feel them begin to loosen up. 

    After about 30 minutes, I took my shoes and thick socks off, and the shoes just ~slide~ on. Easy Peasy. Now I have a new favorite pair of shoes and zero dollars have been wasted. I tried these with a pair of chunky leather loafers, but I can only imagine what they'll do for my pair of Doc Martens — the boots known to take a while to break into. This stuff is a must!"

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    4. A dozen Bottle Bright tablets that'll deep clean your thermoses and on-the-go bottles — no scrubbing required. These'll get into all those hard-to-reach spaces and remove *all* the gunk.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. Bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER HydroFlask to replace it. Now eventually they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.

    5. A microfiber cloth to remove every single trace of dirt and makeup (even waterproof formulas!) with just water. And the cloths are super soft, so you won't have to resort to harsh scrubbing that can dry out your face.

    A BuzzFeed Shopping writer taking off half her makeup with the cloth
    BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This thing is serious magic. if you’re familiar with LipSense products, you know they don’t leave your face unless you want them to. The lip color and liner especially are like spackle, which I LOVE!! They never budge!! This cloth removes ALL OF IT. From basic easy off makeup all the way up to the industrial strength should-pay-rent-on-your-face stuff — WITH JUST WATER. I was skeptical but I’m a believer. scrubbing is NOT abrasive, and I’m no longer using harsh products to remove my face!!" —Amber Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in13 colors).

    6. A window-insulation kit that'll help keep your heating (or air conditioning) bills down — no more comfortable temperatures (and money) going out the window while the drafts come in.

    A model applying the clear insulation around a window, plus two reviewer photos showing the thermostat up 9 degrees thanks to the insulation retaining heat
    Amazon / amazon.com

    Just apply, smooth on, and shrink and remove wrinkles with a hair dryer. Then just trim the edges and you're done!

    Promising review: "Very easy to use once you get the hang or it. I live in an apartment building with very drafty windows and electric heat; this insulation saves me a lot of money on my winter heating costs, and I've gotten really good at making it nearly invisible over the years." —Julie

    Get a three-window kit from Amazon for $16.55 (also available in ten-window kit).

    7. A Migrastil roll-on stick to help evaporate your headache within minutes. Just apply the blend of essential oils (including lavender, spearmint, and peppermint) onto your temples, forehead, and the back of your neck — and POOF! Relief is here.

    BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.

    Promising review: "Years ago a massage therapist I went to used a cream at my temples that helped greatly with headaches & nausea. I have tried to find that scent for years. THIS IS IT!! I use it daily on my temples & the back of neck just below my hairline. It helps 100% with the nausea I suffer from meds I take. Many of my headaches I can prevent from going to a migraine by applying again at start of headache. I take so many meds because of autoimmune disease's that I like not having to pop another pill for my headaches. I am the most skeptical person you will find when it comes to homeopathic or oils etc., but this works!!" —DVS

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95.

    Check out a BuzzFeed Shopping editor's review to learn more about why she loves this!

    8. A neck pillow you can twist into several different positions so you can get actual rest from the aisle, middle, or window seat— without your head bobbing up and down. Arriving at your destination actually refreshed?? What a concept.

    Model using the pillow on a plane in three different images: one wrapped around their neck with a double layer in front, another the double layer on the side, and it doubled in half to lean against the window seat
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Have wanted a travel pillow forever! Took a chance on this. Oh my gosh it’s amazing! It forms to my neck and no matter which way I turn my head, I can fall asleep instantly. This is so much better than standard travel pillows. One of my best Amazon purchases to date!" —Lauren Grubb

    Get it from Amazon for $40.97+ (available in kid's and adult's sizes and 12 colors).

    9. Suguru, a self-setting rubber adhesive with the power to fix just about anything, from dishwashers to iPhone cords.

    youtube.com

    You can fix fraying wires, hang pictures (without a nail), create ergonomic grips on tools, and soooooo much more.

    It sets strong because it turns into silicone rubber, permanently bonding to almost any surface. It's waterproof (use it to secure a shower caddy!), heat- and cold-resistant (use it to insulate a pot handle!), and electricity-insulating (fix those constantly fraying smartphone cords!).

    Promising review: "I’ve used Sugru for years and can testify to its durability and versatility. Probably the longest term repair is the perch on a birdfeeder. It has been hanging outdoors 365/year for 5 years now in rain snow and heat, and still holding up. I’ve also used it to repair a favorite silicone cooking spoon, all sorts of cord management, bathroom “caulk”, sunglasses repair, lamp repair, and more I can’t think of at the moment. I few times I’ve needed to remove it, and thats easy too. (I don’t really understand a product with such good adherence can also be so easy to remove, but ther you have it!) Plan your usage carefully, because once you open the packet you might as well use the whole thing up. No matter how tightly I’ve re-wrapped it, it always becomes unusable within a few days." —Big Shopper

    Although the reviewer above notes that once opened, the leftover product hardens in a few days, many reviewers note that it stays usable if you keep it in the fridge!

    Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven color sets).

    10. A wad preventer, because balled-up sheets that NEVER seem to actually get dry?? Not on my watch! Who has the time?! This genius invention will keep the corners from getting bunched up to increase your tumble and decrease your dry time.

    a model showing a pair of sheets with the wad preventer
    Amazon

    Just tuck the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the holes to prevent tangling and twisting aaaand (according to the manufacturer...and backed up by reviewers) improve dry time by 75%!!!!!!!!

    Promising review: "Best purchase! You wouldn't think a small product like this could make a difference, but it makes a world of difference! I am amazed and so glad I found these. Gone are the days of wet clothes being wrapped up in sheets, or having to continuously check the dryer to untangle sheets. I will be purchasing more of these for myself and buying some as gifts!" —Becca

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    Wad-Free is a small biz, and their products are made in the USA. 

    11. Or for non-sheet loads, a set of extra large wool dryer balls that'll ensure your laundry dries quicker and gets softer than ever — *25%* faster. Those towels that take FOR-E-VER (The Sandlot voice) to dry? No more.

    The white large wool balls and the box they come in
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was excited but skeptical about this product but I just used them for 4 loads of laundry and they are awesome! I would normally have used about 20 dryer sheets but I just used the dryer balls instead. My clothing, towels and sheets came out of the dryer wrinkle free, soft and no static cling. I am buying the lavender essential oil to try. I used to spend quite a bit of money on fabric softeners and fragrance boosters. I am thrilled not to have to add a bunch of chemicals. The scent is lovely and clean even without adding the oil. Best purchase of the year." —mskrippers

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $19.99.

    Woolzies is a small business, and these dryer balls are made in New Zealand from 100% wool, and they're hypoallergenic and safe for people with wool allergies! For an extra boost of scent, you can add your favorite essential oil to the balls too!

    12. A compact Verilux therapy lamp (called the "Happy Light") that casts UV-free, full-spectrum light to mimic the sun's rays. Reviewers with insomnia, seasonal affective disorder, and even those who work in an office that's low on natural light swear by these to make the darker winter days a little more bearable.

    The white rectangular light on the stand (about a foot tall in total) on a desk
    Amazon

    It has two brightness levels and two interchangeable lenses (one brighter and one to reduce glare). Either keep it on the detachable stand or mount it on the wall, whichever you prefer!

    Promising review: "I’ve suffered from SAD for a numbers of years now, and have been looking for some sort of relief that I could do on my own. Decided to give this a try although I am a natural sceptic. The Happy Light has been the best purchase I’ve made in years!! Started using it just after DST ended in November and I have to say that I did notice a difference in how I managed seasonal changes emotionally this year. This product worked so well that I purchased a smaller one to use when I’m at the office." —P. Willis

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (also available in a smaller size for $39.99 and a desk lamp version for $79.99).

    13. A stainless steel, dishwasher safe ice cream scoop with a ~chiseled edge~ and ergonomic grip to make dishing up a sundae feel less like arm day at the gym.

    The pink scoop scooping out ice cream with reviewer text &quot;this scoop went through ice cream like a hot knife through butter&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After hours of searching and comparing ice cream scoops I chose this one. I am VERY HAPPY with this purchase. It was delivered exactly on time and we immediately washed it so we could try it out. Wish we would've bought it sooner and saved the lives of our spoons ; -) We tried it on four different ice creams and it was like scooping whipped cream! This scoop is awesome!! Very heavy duty but not too heavy. It has a nice covering that makes it easy to grip especially since I have small hands. Its dishwasher safe and comes with a lifetime warranty!!! This is the only scoop you'll ever need to buy!" —Jackie R.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in five colors).

    14. A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that seem to get more popular with every passing day — and for good reason. Reviewers swear the molded cushioned footbed (made from a *waterproof* foam) stays comfy for hours and hours, whether you're using them as at-home slippers or actual outside shoes.

    A reviewer in the terracotta sandals
    A reviewer in the black sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    I bought these myself earlier last year and they're all I wear at home. Especially when cooking or baking, these babies help cushion my feet on hard floors so they don't ache!

    Promising review: "Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had. I have designer slides and these surpass. True to size.They are super light but sturdy to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a back up pair. They are also stylish so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" —Krizia

    Promising review: "Best Amazon purchase I’ve made! I have spondylilothesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg and foot pains. This literally helps relieve my pain while I’m working standing on my feet. They are super cute I get tons of compliments on them and they are breathable, lightweight and easy to keep clean. Perfect for Hawaii weather! 💁🏽‍♀️ There are other brands that look like this but don’t be fooled THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable I have other brands and they don’t cut it!" —Chelsea Proenza

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes 5-12 and 30 colors).

    15. A foaming carpet shampoo people love to use on their car interiors. And with all the ice cream cones I've dribbled in my life, I can CERTAINLY understand why. And anyone with a dog? Yep, you need this.

    A reviewer's car carpets looking brown and dirty before and brand new back to their original black color after
    www.amazon.com

    It's citrus scented so after it FOAMS AWAY deep-set stains, you'll be left with a refreshing scent rather than "Old McDonald's Fries."

    Promising review: "This stuff is ABSOLUTELY AWESOME! I posted before-and-after photos (above) for you to see for yourself! My 1996 Toyota Camry is 23 years old — this is the original carpet! It took me exactly three hours to clean this carpet and I will tell you this: IT WAS WORTH IT!" —treylee

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    16. A liquid-free rolling screen cleaner to clean your tablet, phone, laptop, and more back to straight-from-the-box newness. You know when your screen goes dark and you're like "Oh wow, that's a lot of dust and sneeze particles!" That's over now.

    youtube.com

    Oh, is that just me?

    Promising review: "This little device removes the oil from your screen. Often, when you are 'cleaning' your screen by wiping it with a cloth, you are simply pushing around the oil into a thin enough layer to see through without noticing it as much. This device actually lifts the oil and removes it. My screen feels like new, which is great because I am picky about my devices. Also, this is much better than cleaning the screen with some kind of wipe since repeated cleaning with most wipes will damage the screen over time. Unbeknownst to me, my wife was cleaning her screen daily and now her screen collects oils far too quickly because she wore off the protective layer. With this product, you don't need to worry about that. Clean it as often as you want/need and you can continue to enjoy that pristine screen without fear of wearing the oleophobic layer off prematurely. I would highly recommend this to others." —Alex

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95.

    17. A nongreasy eye cream designed to deflate your under eye bags, hydrate your delicate skin, and brighten your under-eyes, thanks to a blend of aloe, rosehip seed oil, and vitamins C and E. Under eye bags and circles are natural and NBD, but helping reduce their appearance can make you ~feel~ more awake!

    Reviewer before and after showing the cream tightened and brightened their under-eye area
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had precancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.55 (available in three sizes).

    18. FryAway, a plant-based solidifying powder capable of turning leftover cooking oil in to an easily disposable solid, so you *don't* end up pouring grease down the sink and dealing with clogged pipes later on. And it hardens completely, meaning no leaking in the trash!

    hand sprinkling white flakes into a pot of oil
    Hand scooping a large block of hardened grease into the trash
    Amazon

    Just sprinkle a packet of the power into your *hot* oil, wait for it to cool down...and toss! FryAway is available in three sizes: Pan Fry (which comes with four packets each capable of solidifying two cups of oil each), Deep Fry (which comes with two packets, each capable of solidifying eight cups of oil each), and Super Fry (which comes in a bag you can scoop for any size need). 

    Promising review: "Honestly I didn’t know if this would work, waiting for it to cool down made me nervous, but once it was at room temperature it was solid. It popped out of the fryer so nicely. Worth every penny." —Emma

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three sizes).

    FryAway is a woman-owned and Latina-owned small business, and they donate 1% of revenue to nonprofits focused on water conservation.

    19. A wine-aerating spout to help your three-buck chuck breathe and open up, helping the individual flavors and ~nuances~ of the wine be more apparent — even to beginner wine palates.

    A graphic of how it works, showing how the air hole draws in oxygen, the wide mouth ensures a steady pour, and the flow plate ensures the right amount of oxygen is introduced
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am not a wine specialist, but I know what I like and buy very good wine at very reasonable prices. I did a taste test to see if I could notice a difference. Sipped some wine out of the bottle left to breathe for a couple of minutes; then some wine poured through the aerator and sipped immediately. The difference is VERY NOTABLE, even to my untrained palate. The wine tasted fresher, smoother, less harsh and more flavorful! I no longer drink reds without using these. And if I forget, I pour the wine back in the bottle and attach the aerator. Another nice feature? There are no wine drops coming down the side of the aerator, so no more risk of dripping onto a tablecloth or a shirt." —J. Long

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.95 (available in three colors).

    20. A pack of Avarelle pimple patches formulated with tea tree oil and calendula oil (to heal and shrink zits faster overnight). AND they come in two sizes — classic circular patches & large, square patches so you can easily treat and shrink clusters of pimples all at once.

    A large square pimple patch with many dots of absorbed pus / Two smaller round pimple patches with absorbed pus
    amazon.com

    A lot of reviewers who have also tried Cosrx and Nexcare patches prefer these!

    Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a Whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal, because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn

    Get the box of 40 round patches from Amazon for $8.49. OR try their large, rectangular size to tackle multiple pimples at once. Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $7.64.

    21. A set of Rubbermaid produce-saving containers that'll regulate the flow or oxygen and carbon dioxide, keeping fruit, veggies, and greens fresh for 80% longer... and saving you money.

    A BuzzFeed Shopping reviewer&#x27;s image comparing a strawberry kept fresh in the Rubbermaid container with one kept in the original clamshell (significantly soft and mushy)
    BuzzFeed

    I recently got a couple of these and a bunch of basil and strawberries stayed fresh for SO LONG!!

    Promising review: "I always have the best intentions when I buy fruits & veggies, but then they go bad so quickly. I have been using these for quite some time for strawberries and blueberries. I decided to buy more for broccoli, peppers, lettuce, baby carrots, etc. The 8-piece set (4 containers with lids) seemed to be the best value for the sizes that I wanted. Now, they do take up a lot of space in the fridge. I can only fit the smaller ones in my crisper bins. But if they help me save money on produce then it's worth figuring out how to fit them in. So far my veggies seem to be hanging in there quite well several weeks after purchase. The green leaf lettuce is especially nice, it would have been slimy by now if it were just in a plastic bag and it looks just as fresh as when I bought it. These really do seem to work and are a good investment." —Jules

    Get the set of four from Amazon for $39.99.

    Check out our full Rubbermaid Freshworks review of these game-changing containers!

    22. Grooming gloves designed with nodules on the fingers and palms to make brushing the excess hair from your cat, dog, or even horse more like petting.

    A dog being brushed with the gloves, with clumps of hair coming off
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love these gloves. I have three German shepherds that shed constantly and they do not sit still very well, but with these gloves they feel as if they are being petted and don't mind at all. These gloves easily pick up the loose hair and leave my dogs sleek and shiny. Also it is very easy to just shake the hair off the gloves. You don't have to dig the hair out of the grooves like you do with some brushes. I am so happy to have found these." —Margie

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes junior and S–XL and six colors).

    23. Fenty Stunna Lip Paint, a 12-hour liquid lipstick that'll look good on lit'rally everyone! Reviewers love the color payoff and stay-put formula, and that soft matte finish is just...well...stunning.

    Sephora

    Get it from Sephora for $28 (available in five shades).

    24. A red wine stain remover that'll turn any party foul into an amazing party trick. It's non-toxic and bleach free — working at the ~molecular~ level to break up stains (both new and old) for easy removal. I love science, don't you?

    A reviewer before/after showing a big wine stain being reviewed with five-star text &quot;amazing product! Would give it 10 stars if I could!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It did pass my first test! I did not expect to use this product a couple of days after I received it. Had a spill of red over one of my favorite shirts. I did try to remove the most dramatic area with water and soap right away; then I let this product sink in for half hour before washing and voilà it was all gone!" —Gerson Melgar

    Get it from Amazon for $9.49.