38 Packing Tips For Traveling With Just Carry On Luggage

I just finally gave in and bought this, and it's my new go-to bag for everything from grocery runs to appointments! And on my next trip, I will absolutely be using it for my in-flight essentials: my Kindle, AirFly Bluetooth adapter, headphones, hand sanitizer, lotion, and lip balm.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fits around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy, and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents."

Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in 43 colors).



Promising review: "Got this for air travel. I normally travel with a carry-on and a backpack. Got this to hold my essentials and have them accessible. It’s big enough to hold my phone, wallet, passport, hand sanitizer, and ChapStick." —daisy rojas