49 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use

1. A pair of farfalle-shaped pot grips to add a little whimsy to their kitchen, while also making it easier to drain their pasta without breaking out those bulky oven mitts. And they even pop 'em right in the dishwasher!
And that's not all — you may have seen this brand's other pasta-shaped tools on TikTok, like the spaghetti serving fork, mezzelune oven mitts, conchiglie lemon squeezer, ravioli spoon rest, and rotelle trivet, and more.
Promising review: "I find these hilarious, and easily the best kitchen gadget I've spent my money on! They're super handy for getting stuff out of the oven, and I feel less likely to drop a dish than when I use traditional hot pads/oven mitts with the padding. Very grippy, thick enough that heat doesn't transfer through, and again, hilarious." —Hannah B
Get them from Amazon for $16.90.
You can also get a set of two of the farfalle pot grips, mafaldine-shaped elastic bands, a penne-shaped garlic peeler, and the ravioli spoon rest from Amazon for $36.90.
2. A set of cactus-shaped dryer balls whose prickles will ensure their laundry dries quicker and gets softer than ever — while reminding them of their favorite succulent. Dryer sheets who?
Reviewers say they actually catch (human and pet) hair too!
Promising review: "These cute little waving saguaro cactus dryer balls are perfect. I’ve bought other dryer balls that dried and cracked after a month, these are over three month of heavy use and look as fresh as the day they were delivered on my doorstep. Great value and your clothes will dry faster as well as more efficiently because the saguaros tumble and separate your clothes for more efficiency. 🌵" —Christian B Staller
Promising review: "I’m OBSESSED with these. I have a cat who sheds like a double coat dog, and these things knock off ALL his hair in the dryer. I use them for my clothes, his bed, EVERYTHING. Dryer sheets didn’t do anything, and my clothes would be wrinkled as well. There’s no extra scent, and clothes are hair AND wrinkle free! I use all four at the same time, but two would work fine if you don’t worry about heavy lint/pet hair." —Anya
Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.99.
3. An octopus claw clip for anyone who collects adorable hair accessories (this will be part of their main rotation) — but fair warning: once it arrives, you might want to keep it yourself...
Get it from Amazon for $13.58 (also available in 16 other sea creature shapes). If they're more into fruit, there are options for them too!
4. A ~beary~ smart portable pack of soap sheets, because when public bathrooms run out of hand soap (especially in times like ::gestures around::) that is *not* a good feeling. We love a cute *and* practical gift.
Promising review: "Exactly what I wanted! Hands feel very clean after wash! Highly recommend! I read other reviews and decided these had the best reviews, those reviews did not disappoint! Each sheet of soap produces enough soap to give the comfort of knowing your hands are throughly clean. We liked our first order so much that we bought 10 packs for my fiancé's work crew to help make keeping their hands clean during this pandemic! ( he’s a delivery driver/repair tech). If you have wanted to try something like this product, I highly recommend this brand!" —Clippin4you
Get a set of three boxes (with 50 sheets each) from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in single boxes and larger packs).
5. A corgi LCD drawing tablet for the kiddo in your life so they can draw, scribble, erase, and draw all over again — and it looks like the rainbow scratch paper we all loved as kids!
Promising review: "This is a really nice little drawing tablet! I got it for my three year old, and it's held up well so far! Really nice to have the pen attached by a cord, it has a lock feature of they want to save their work to show off!" —Erin Moran
Promising review: "I bought this tablet for my niece. She is very happy with this board. She loves practicing her numbers and letters on it. It is very easy for her to erase since she only needs to press a button. Simple to use but creates hours of entertainment without wasting paper. A perfect gift for the little one." —Jessie
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
6. A cloud-shaped utility knife, because it's cute *and* handy, and that's really the stocking stuffer combination we're all looking for. If they get a lot of packages (me too tbh), they can just keep it by the front door to make opening boxes easier and extra fun.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six assorted colors (great for splitting up in different stockings!) from Amazon for $10.59.
7. A Dracula garlic mincer for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if they're on board with all three like me, even better.
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
Get it from Amazon for $23.95.
8. A pair of adorable stainless-steel caribou who perch on the rim of hot chocolate mugs and can wear tons of treats in their antlers (especially marshmallows).
Promising review: "My wife and I gift each other from here all the time. She was a little worried they would not fit the thick walls of some of our mugs, but they did perfectly. Softer cookies go on them very well, as do marshmallows. We also liked the idea of pretzels, but have not tried it just yet. Thanks to UG for bringing us awesome US-made items like these." —Charles
Get the set of two from Uncommon Goods for $20.
Marta Cromwell makes eco-friendly original designs right in Buffalo, NY.
Marta Cromwell makes eco-friendly original designs right in Buffalo, NY.
9. A TonyMoly bunny perfume stick (that's right, it's a solid perfume!) for the perfect combo of fun and functional: it looks adorable, smells amazing, actually moisturizes skin, and it makes bringing perfume on the go incredible easy and free of leaks or spills.
They're available in three delightful scents:
*Bebe Bunny: top notes of bergamot and orange, middle notes of rose and orchid, and bottom notes of musk and vanilla
*Juicy Bunny: top notes of bergamot and lemon, middle notes of freesia and white rose, bottom notes of musk and sandalwood
*Bloom Bunny: top note of lemon, middle notes of jasmine and rose, bottom notes of amber and musk
Promising review: "Perfect and super cute, as a receptionist I’m running everywhere all day, and this cute little bunny keeps me smelling great. It’s easy to apply and is nice and light so the scent isn’t overbearing like some perfumes. It fits right in my purse and I take it everywhere!" —Aspen Trumps
Get it from Amazon for $14 (available in three scents, or a set of all three for $36).
10. Or a TonyMoly bunny lip gloss trio for the perfect combo of fun and functional: they look adorable, but are also infused with vitamin E to soften those lips.
Promising review: "This is the second time I've bought the tonymoly bunny gloss. It's the perfect color, and I always have it in my bag because it is my #1 go-to lipgloss. Perfect pricing, cute design, and not sticky!" —K. Buckle
Get the set of three from Amazon for $24 (or individual colors for $8 each).
K-Beauty brand TonyMoly has NO shortage of *adorable* gift ideas for the beauty lover in your life, like a mushroom-shaped sugar scrub ($16.50), whale-shaped eye serum ($22), a banana-shaped hand milk ($10), and so much more.
