49 Inexpensive Products That Give Expensive Versions A Run For Their Money

1. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger perfect for at home or traveling, so you can charge your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all at once, without wasting space on bulky chargers or dealing with tons of cords. Reviewers compare this under-$40 wonder to the almost-$150(!) Mophie charger and say it's just as good!
Promising review: "Compared it to Mophie — just as good for one-third the price. I bought one of these for my wife to use, but assuming that I travel a lot more than her, I opted to buy the more expensive Mophie device of similar design direct from Apple for myself. The Mophie device turned out to be no better, even though it cost 3X as much. I was able to return the Mophie device and bought another of these for myself. In the end, if it doesn't last as long as the Mophie could have, no worries since I would have to buy two more just to match what I spent. The blue charging indicator lights don't seem too bright, but I placed black electrical tape over them anyway. The QC charging brick is a nice touch and was able to charge all three devices without difficulty." —TubaTim
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in nine colors).
2. CeraVe's Retinol Serum, which lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok who raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not it's intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." —Successful Solo
Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman
Get it from Amazon for $17.02.
3. A set of Amazon Basics silicone baking mats to make sure all of your homemade cookies and sheet pan dinners never end up stuck on the pan — and unlike parchment paper, they're reusable....forever! Exactly like fan-favorite Silpat mats, but without the fancy price tag — just ask the reviewer who took this photo and made a batch of macarons using both Silpat and Amazon Basics mats and couldn't tell a difference!
Promising review: "I am a macaron baker and have been using Silpat brand for years. I needed to order more silpats but didn't want to spend the money. I found these Amazon Basic nonstick baking mats and thought I'd give them a try. It has been a month now and they are still working just as great as my Silpat brand. Even baking, easy to clean, and clear (I bake shapes and use templates underneath). Hopefully they last as long as my Silpats, which I have had for three years now, but if I get at least a couple of years out of them before buying new ones I won't mind because of the price! The top macaron shell [pictured above] is from the Amazon Basics brand and bottom is Silpat. They baked up even and with the same feet!" —Mac MKE
Get it from Amazon for $17.09.
4. A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants if you've been eyeing the popular Abercrombie ones but haven't been ready to spend over $100. Reviewers say they have a nice comfy stretch but still keep their shape after all day wear, too!
Promising review: "Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "Literally exact [swap for] the Abercrombie leather pants." —Gabi B
Get them from Amazon for $52.99 (available in women's sizes XXS–4XL and in 24 colors).
5. A Simple Modern tumbler for all of your hydration needs. Not only is the monochrome body chic (you might want to pick one up in various colors to match your 'fits), but it's leak-resistant, dishwasher safe, cupholder-friendly, and keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Plus it has a built-in straw and ~ergonomic~ handle! Stanley, who?
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 42 colors and patterns). Also available in a style without the handle!
6. NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip, a lip gloss that also has the hydration of a lip oil, thanks to vegan squalane, as well as raspberry and cloudberry oils. It's fairly new but already seriously beloved by reviewers who appreciate the sheer wash of color, high-impact shine, and non-sticky finish. And if you love Dior's Lip Oil (same), some reviewers say this is better!
Promising review: "The lip oil trend has fully saturated my TikTok feed. So I was anxious to test and compare. I also own the Dior Lip Oil and tbh NYX is giving them a run for their money. This lip oil does its job for a fraction of the price. The formula isn't as thick as the Dior product but, the color options and leak proof packing make up for it. I'd definitely recommend picking this up to try!" —Courtney Calestiini
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in seven shades, plus clear).
7. A set of (actually cute!) crew-style pilates socks with grips on the bottom if you're tired of splurging on the brand names available at your local studio. Reviewers say that 93% cotton and spandex blend fabric is high quality and the perfect thickness, too!
Promising review: "These are the ones!! I’ve searched for awhile to find affordable grip socks for barre class. These socks are it!!! They stay in place, fit well, are the right thickness, have amazing grip, and are comfortable during the entire workout. These are comparable to the same quality of other brands that are much more expensive and are sold in the studio. I highly recommend these socks and would buy them again. They are awesome!" —Neat
Get them from Amazon: individual pairs for $6.99 and three-packs for $12.99+ (available in a variety of colors/sets).
8. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles, because reviewers say they're not only comparable to Magnatiles (which are $80 more for the same size set) but also work with the Magnatiles you may already have, so you can expand a world of creative and educational play for much less.
Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today — an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles — one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
9. A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots if you've had your eye on Ugg Ultra Minis, but the limited stock and price point have kept you from purchasing. Reviewers say these are just as comfy and long-lasting, and are available in even more colors! Just note that while these have faux fur lining on the tops and sides, the bottoms are memory foam (which is very cushy, but not actually furry).
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe.
Promising review: "I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love. They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." —Kamryn
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12, including Wide sizes, and in 12 colors).
10. L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion, a fan-favorite, glycerin-infused illuminator you can mix in with moisturizer or foundation, wear as a base under makeup, *or* apply as a highlight or bronzer for a natural looking (and not glittery) glow — especially if you're not looking to drop a fortune on Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops.
Promising review: "I used this with my Olay Regenerist Cream (it helps with my wrinkles) I mixed it and it does a great deal of shine! You should buy if you're looking for a Drunk Elephant Bronzi Drops substitute! Way better than drunk elephant." —raegan kuball
Promising review: "I actually like this glowy lotion better than the drunk Elephant one, and I have both. This goes on smoothly and not greasy. It leaves you very glowy with a beautiful tan, and works well with makeup on top if you so wish. Lasting power too. Recommend." —ggvega
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in four shades).
11. A pair of pink-tinted, gold-rim coupe glasses to give your bar cart an eye-catching element *other* than all the booze. And these are just gorge! Barbie Dreamhouse vibes, anyone? Reviewers say they're so pretty in person, and very similar to the pink glasses with gold rims at Anthropologie.
Promising review: "I bought these after finding a similar glass at Anthropologie. These are more affordable and just as lovely. Cheers ♥️" —Nicole L.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these glasses! They're just as beautiful in person as you might hope, and the weight of the glass is very nice also. They're real glass, not plastic, and the gold is so elegant. I absolutely love these, and I'm thinking about getting an extra set." —JLJ
Get a set of two from Amazon for $22.99 (also available in larger sets).
12. The Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush (now with an upgraded motor) with a unique oval-shaped barrel so you can get super close to your scalp for smooth hair and majorly boosted volume at the roots, without having to juggle a brush and blow-dryer. One reviewer says it takes less time to dry than their Dry Bar Brush!
Btw, while some reviewers with curl types 4a–c like the oval brush, if you're looking for something to blow out tighter curls or coils, try the Revlon One-Step *paddle* brush, which is designed with curlier hair in mind! You can get it from Amazon for $39.99.
Promising review: "I thought my Chi hairdryer was good, but this takes it to a new level. My hair is very wavy, but I was able to straighten it very easily with this dryer. It took much less time, too, than the Chi or DryBar dryer." —Kristy C
Promising review: "Where have you been all my life? Omg this dryer was AMAZING!!!!! I don’t understand why I didn’t know about it sooner!!!! My hair is thick and curly and hard to control. Usually I need to air dry for at least an hour, then it’s 45 min to blow it out. Usually resulting in my arms being exhausted and my hair burned. BEST DRYER EVER! And I have spent $$ on a dry bar dryer. Never again. I need to buy a back up just in case. LOVE" —Brian Halpin
Get it from Amazon for $38.69+ at Amazon (available in five colors).