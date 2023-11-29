39 Gifts For The Most Impatient Person You Know

It's glare-free, and has an adjustable front light so they can read in ANY lighting condition — including outside and in the dark! The battery life is also now extended so they can read for up to SIX WEEKS on a single charge.

Promising review: "I guess technically it’s a downgrade since I am trading in a 2015 Paperwhite and going with the basic Kindle. I love it so far. Dark mode is the best thing ever! It remembers my dark mode setting so once I hit dark mode, it adjusts back to that setting automatically. (On regular mode, I have it at 17, on dark mode I have it at 7.) It’s SUPER light and feels like you’re holding nothing. The cover I got doesn’t add much weight so it’s very comfortable to hold for long periods of time. I’ve had it a week and use it at least 45 minutes every day and the battery is at 63%. At this rate it’ll last me about a month between charges which is really awesome. I hesitated to get this model because it is, technically, a downgrade, as I mentioned but I feel like I upgraded because the features that enticed me to get the Paperwhite all those years ago are present in this model. It was worth trading in my old model for. I’m very happy with this one." —Great upgrade

Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available with or without lockscreen ads, and also available in blue).

As a personal note, I love my Kindle SO MUCH. I get books immediately downloaded from the library, and I bring it with me *everywhere* I go. I'm literally reading 10 times as many books a year as I was pre-Kindle.



