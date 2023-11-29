39 Gifts For The Most Impatient Person You Know

1. A stylish Fujifilm Instax camera so they can take instant-print snapshots and make the most of their memories — with printed photos, they can share them with friends, use them to decorate, or Instagram them for a little ~photograph inception~ — all in a *snap*. There's something to be said for a one-and-done photo over 1,000 retaken iPhone pics!
It also comes with three filters that fit over the flash to add color to their photos.
Promising review: "I love this camera, I've been wanting this for so long and finally decide to give it to myself. It truly brings back the nostalgia of film photos from when I was little. Love that it comes with those colored things to put on the flash. First two photos taken with the camera look great, too! If you want this, buy it, you won't regret it." —Carolina S.
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in five colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. A handheld electric milk frother so they don't *have* to leave home or wait in a long line to enjoy a fabulous cafe-quality latte or cappuccino. It only takes a minute or two, and it even works on iced bevvies!
It's battery operated — just run it in some soapy water for an easy cleaning.
Promising review: "Best thing I’ve ever bought. I kid you not. I use this everyday to make my matcha drinks. It is a lifesaver and saves you so much time. Don’t think you’re lazy for buying it because it’s so worth the money I promise you." —Neg neg
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in 10 colors).
3. A stainless-steel, dishwasher-safe ice cream scoop (hello, dessert-lover's stocking stuffer) with a ~chiseled edge~ and ergonomic grip for effortless serving — no letting their ice cream sit out for 10 minutes, no microwaving, no chipping at it slowly with a spoon. And it'll make dishing up a sundae feel less like arm day at the gym.
Promising review: "After hours of searching and comparing ice cream scoops I chose this one. I am VERY HAPPY with this purchase. It was delivered exactly on time and we immediately washed it so we could try it out. Wish we would've bought it sooner and saved the lives of our spoons ; -) We tried it on four different ice creams and it was like scooping whipped cream! This scoop is awesome!! Very heavy duty but not too heavy. It has a nice covering that makes it easy to grip especially since I have small hands. Its dishwasher safe and comes with a lifetime warranty!!! This is the only scoop you'll ever need to buy!" —Jackie R.
Get it from Amazon for $10.39 (available in five colors).
4. The newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of Amazon HD Fire TV stick they can simply plug into they existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music they want at the push of a button. They can search for a title and immediately find which streaming service it's on — no browsing for hours and hours looking for a movie.
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.
Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little to old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (currently 50% off for Black Friday!). If they have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently $24.99 (on sale from $49.99).
5. A set of press-on nails so they can rock a fresh set of nail art in minutes and right from the comfort of home.
Promising review: "I didn't have time to visit the salon before going to a wedding this weekend and these did not disappoint as an alternative to acrylic nails. They took 15 minutes to apply (most of the time being spent on sizing) and I took other reviewers' advice of applying before bed and these nails have not budged since — even after doing housework! Will definitely buy these again!" —LeeEdward
Get a set from Sephora for $15 (available in 10 patterns) or shop all the press on nail designs at Glamnetic.
Btw, Glamnetic is an Asian woman-owned brand based in Los Angeles.
Shipping info: Standard shipping is 1–3 days, members get free 1–3-day shipping, and expedited shipping is available for an additional cost. Last day for flash one-day shipping (paid) is Thursday, Dec. 21 by 9 a.m. Eastern. You can also purchase online and pick up at your local store (typically within 4 hours)!
6. A compact Philips pasta maker that'll transform flour, eggs, and water into a pound of freshly-made pasta in as little as 10 minutes. Pour in the ingredients and push the button — it'll automatically mix, knead, and extrude the dough in their desired shape. It's basically a robotic nonna.
It comes with three discs to make spaghetti, penne, and fettuccine. You can get additional discs (to make pappardelle, tagliatelle, angel hair and lasagna) for $24.95. The parts are dishwasher safe, too!
Promising review: "I was really nervous to try this out -- I had previously owned the KitchenAid pasta extruder attachment, and wanted something less cumbersome to use. I'd been lusting after the full-size Philips pasta maker for years. Literally. It's just been hanging on my Wish List on Amazon. When I was ready to buy, I noticed the compact version, which seemed like a better fit for my small-ish starter home. And oh boy, was it ever. Just made my first batch of pasta with it tonight -- whole wheat spaghetti. It could not have been easier. I used my handy-dandy AmazonBasics kitchen scale to measure out the flour to 200 grams (perfect amount for my husband and me) and used one egg and then filled up the water cup to 90mL. It literally could not have been an easier process. I put the flour in, plugged in the machine, press start, and added in the egg mixture. That's it. In 12 minutes, I had fresh, beautiful pasta." —Alexandra K
Get it from Amazon for $129.95 (also available in black).
7. The newest 2022 version (it has a built-in light, dark mode, and TWICE the storage!!) of the original basic Kindle so they can *instantly download* their next read. No walking to the bookstore or waiting two days for a paperback to arrive with Prime shipping.
It's glare-free, and has an adjustable front light so they can read in ANY lighting condition — including outside and in the dark! The battery life is also now extended so they can read for up to SIX WEEKS on a single charge.
Promising review: "I guess technically it’s a downgrade since I am trading in a 2015 Paperwhite and going with the basic Kindle. I love it so far. Dark mode is the best thing ever! It remembers my dark mode setting so once I hit dark mode, it adjusts back to that setting automatically. (On regular mode, I have it at 17, on dark mode I have it at 7.) It’s SUPER light and feels like you’re holding nothing. The cover I got doesn’t add much weight so it’s very comfortable to hold for long periods of time. I’ve had it a week and use it at least 45 minutes every day and the battery is at 63%. At this rate it’ll last me about a month between charges which is really awesome. I hesitated to get this model because it is, technically, a downgrade, as I mentioned but I feel like I upgraded because the features that enticed me to get the Paperwhite all those years ago are present in this model. It was worth trading in my old model for. I’m very happy with this one." —Great upgrade
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available with or without lockscreen ads, and also available in blue).
As a personal note, I love my Kindle SO MUCH. I get books immediately downloaded from the library, and I bring it with me *everywhere* I go. I'm literally reading 10 times as many books a year as I was pre-Kindle.
8. A pulled pork and chicken taster pack that'll show up at their door already cooked, seasoned, and sauced with a Memphis-style BBQ sauce so they can enjoy that sloooow cooked flavor — in just a few minutes. Bring on the BBQ pork nachos.
Get the pack of 2 pounds of pulled pork, and 1 pound of pulled chicken from Pig of the Month for $69.95.
Pig of the Month is a woman-owned company — all their meats are all natural and come from free-range, antibiotic- and hormone-free farms. They also have a whole section of gifts and sampling packs for all your hard-to-shop-for carnivore friends.
Shipping info: You can choose either ship ASAP or select a later delivery week during checkout. If you select ship ASAP, then it usually takes 2-3 business days to process your order, and 2-3 days to deliver it.
9. A waterproof, smudge-resistant eyeliner stamp with two sides: a triangular stamp on one end and a felt-tip eyeliner on the other to create the perfect winged liner look in lit'rally one second. It's a great shady gift for your bestie who is always running late perfecting their cat-eye.
Promising review: "I loved the product. I usually take 15 mins to do my eyeliner perfectly for my dance recitals which include cleaning and re-doing multiple times. But with this eyeliner, I took only five mins to do it in a single go. It lasted really long even in burning hot weather. It looked so beautiful even from a long distance. I loved the product. It's a must-have for all those who love eye makeup." —rasu
Get a two-pack from Amazon (one for the left eye, one for the right) for $14.98 (available in three sizes).
10. A tabletop fireplace (with removable glass for marshmallow roasting!) so they can enjoy a toasty fire at a moment's notice...without having to you know, build one.
You can order this with or without the sand and rocks. The only thing that you will need to purchase separately is the 2.6-oz. gel fuel cans, which you can get from Amazon.
Promising review: "Absolutely wonderful! It’s a great little addition to our patio and we decided to use Sterno so we can roast marshmallows! We love the craftsmanship on it and think it is well made! Perfect!!!" —Andrea Lavender
Get it from One Man One Garage on Etsy for $28.
One Man One Garage is a small business based in Nashville, Tennessee.
Shipping info: Orders ship within 1 to 3 days of your order being placed. Check the listing for estimated shipping time to your area.
11. Two pairs of self-tying shoelaces, a fun stocking stuffer for your runner friend who likes to head out the door for a quick jog *truly* quickly — they can just slip them through the loops of any lace-up shoe and slip 'em on their feet.
Reviewers note they're also great for people with limited mobility AND for putting sneakers on quickly during triathlons — every second counts!
Promising review: "Love my Lock Laces. I have tried other brands, but lock laces are the true original and you can tell in the quality and performance. I like to replace all my traditional laces with lock laces, makes just tossing on some shoes to run out to the mailbox or take a quick trip so much easier. And, no more laces coming loose all the time!" —Joshua Bolio
Get two pairs from Amazon for $15.99 (available in eight colors; one size fits all, including kids and adult shoes).
12. An Instant Pot so they can whip up press-the-button-and-watch-the-magic-happen dishes and meals — in much less time than a slow cooker! Even long, laborious meals will be a breeze with this — they can even use it to make rice without having to watch the stove.
It'll (deep breath) pressure cook, slow-cook, make rice, sauté, make yogurt, steam food...and also keep their dinner warm.
Promising review: "I held off on getting an Instant Pot for quite a while and now I’m kicking myself for not getting one earlier. This thing is truly magical and in my opinion a kitchen savior (especially for us because our apartment kitchen is a joke). Now that I’m older, kitchen gadgets are my favorite things to purchase and this is the best overall so far. I am in absolute awe of how versatile this thing is. I’m pretty boring when it comes to cooking but the instant pot has pushed to me to branch out and attempt to cook things I normally wouldn’t even consider. And bonus, my impatient self doesn’t have to wait hours for a pot roast anymore! If you’re on the fence, just go for it, you will not regret it." —Shelley Worcester
Get a six-quart Instant Pot Duo from Amazon for $69.99 (also available in smaller and larger sizes).
