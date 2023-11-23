71 Fancy But Inexpensive Gifts For Everyone On Your List

1. A set of four vintage-style botanical prints for anyone who loves the feel of old-timey science classrooms and who can also keep zero real plants alive.
Promising review: "I bought these as a gift for my mother, and I am so glad I did. The print quality is outstanding: The lines are crisp, and the colors are saturated and solid. I'm wholly impressed with my purchase and would recommend these to anyone who loves the botanical aesthetic." —Rin
Get the set of four from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in framed versions).
Shipping info: Arrives before Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. A gorgeous velvet mini jewelry case so they can pack their favorite key pieces in a safe and sound (and stylish!) way for a ~flying first class~ feeling wherever they go.
Promising review: "Really amazing value. It looks pretty luxe, but I can't believe the price I bought it for — especially considering how expensive jewelry boxes can be. I use this one for travel and it's perfect (I have a larger one for all my jewelry as well). I really like that you can move the little dividers in the bottom compartment around too; that's been very helpful." —Dee
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 13 colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
3. An ~appearling~ light that'll make anyone clam up with emotion when they open it. The pearl *changes colors*, and you can even pop it out of the shell and carry it with you!
Promising review: "Actually wanted a different version from Urban Outfitters but didn’t want to pay the huge price (and it had bad reviews), so I looked to see if Amazon had a version and found this for way less! The shape is different from Urban's but still cute. It arrived and I love it! The shell can actually be used to hold jewelry, too (if the ball ever breaks or gets lost). The ball LED colors are pretty!" —Val V
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
4. A pair of pink coupe glasses with a gold rim so even their $5 bottle of bubbles can taste a little like Veuve Clicquot. And these are just gorge — Barbie Dreamhouse vibes, anyone? Reviewers say they're so pretty in person, and very similar to the pink glasses with gold rims at Anthropologie.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these glasses! They're just as beautiful in person as you might hope, and the weight of the glass is very nice also. They're real glass, not plastic, and the gold is so elegant. I absolutely love these, and I'm thinking about getting an extra set." —JLJ
Promising review: "I bought these after finding a similar glass at Anthropologie. These are more affordable and just as lovely. Cheers ♥️" —Nicole L.
Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in sets of four and six).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
5. Wood grain noise-isolating earbuds for anyone who is ALWAYS losing theirs. These look stylish enough that they'll always know where they are, but are actually cheap enough that they can replace them if need be.
Promising review: "These are the best headphones I've ever purchased, hands down. I love these because of the cords, sound, and durability! I've had this pair for a year and a month so far and they're still going strong, even with how rough I treat my earbuds. They're always in my pocket, in my earbud case, bag, jacket pockets, anywhere, and sometimes they swing around, hitting things, or are used while running at the gym. I fold them by wrapping them around three fingers, and given how many times I've done that, it's absolutely amazing that they still work and that the sound hasn't faded or broken. There's a mic that I use to call people and it still works fine; just press the button once to end the call or pause/play music. The wood-and-metal finish looks awesome, and they stick out of my ears in a peculiar fashion that tends to leave a lot of people awed and get compliments. The bass sound is definitely amplified and I love it, and the noise [isolation] works fine — I can tune out anyone in a busy or loud environment (not 100% completely, but still pretty well). They came with a cute little pouch and six pairs of tips (which were handy because one of them fell out and I needed a replacement). The cords are really nice and coated in plastic, and they don't tangle very easily (after so much wear, though, they're starting to be a little weaker and easier to tangle). This product is amazing and exceeded my expectations. I would definitely buy another pair or several for birthday gifts, and maybe the 3.0 to see how it's improved." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $23.99 (available in four colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
6. *Or* a set of snazzy-looking and surprisingly affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds so they can jam out to their favorite tunes, nod thoughtfully at their go-to podcast, or simply call into all their Zoom meetings with great sound clarity (and no background noise). These also come with a couple of sizes of buds so you can ensure a secure — and comfortable — fit.
Aaaaand for the fancy pants they are, they come with a wireless charging case and provide up to 14(!!) hours of charge, as well as four-plus hours of continuous playback (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Did I mention they're also sweatproof and waterproof?? With over 200,000 5-star reviews, they are mega-popular, too.
Promising review: "Excellent sound quality and easy to pair with many devices. I have four other pairs of earbuds, and these are the best I have found. I use earbuds every night to listen to movies on TV so as not to disturb the wife while she sleeps. These are fantastic for that. I also use them during the day to listen to music while walking or biking. The best earbuds at an incredible value. Everyone who needs earbuds should have at least a pair of these in their possession. Awesome quality in the best earbuds I have found online!" —Michael1
Promising review: "I've been wanting to get some cordless wireless headphones for a long time that were affordable. Decided to go with these, and they were honestly worth the money. The bass is great and the sound is clear. Everyone should pick one up; they are amazing!" —Linda
Get them from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
7. A beautiful 100% soy wax candle inspired by a statue of a veiled woman (which you might recognize from Pemberley's sculpture garden in the 2005 Pride & Prejudice). Although your giftee might not want to burn it, you can customize it with any of 21 different scents — or go unscented!
I bought two of these last year: one for my mom, and one for myself, and they're so pretty in person! And the scent I chose (citron mandarin) is lovely and strong when you get up close — without needing to light it!
Promising review: "WOW, is all I have to say!!! The detail in this candle is amazing!! Such a gorgeous candle; I am beyond impressed. Everything, from the packaging to the scent, is perfect. The shop owner packaged these items so securely, and she included the cutest little note in the cutest little envelope. You can tell a lot of thought went into everything. I plan to display my 'veiled woman' candle on a Victorian-style tray. It's going to look great! So happy with my purchase that I'm about to purchase more items lol! Please check this shop out; you won't be disappointed!" —Jah
Get it from Nemesis Boutique on Etsy for $15 (available in 26 colors and in 21 scents or unscented).
Nemesis Boutique is a Texas-based small business selling handmade candles and skincare products for the body.
Shipping info: Processing takes three to five days; check the listing for estimated shipping time to your area.
8. A bar of quadruple-milled, shea butter–infused French ~savon~ to soften rather than dry out their skin. It's time to send that boring soap down the drain.
Promising review: "I generally make my own soaps and body butters because I have extremely sensitive skin, but I have completely fallen in love with this line. The lather is luxuriously ample, yet gentle. The scent fills the bathroom but does not linger heavily on the body. It leaves my skin clean and soft — not dry, as most bar soaps do. I highly recommend the Rose and Mirabelle scents. These bars are quadruple-milled, so they do last a while." —NoIWontPutMyName
Get bars from Amazon for $7.43+ (available in 43 scents).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
9. A cool metallic eyeglass holder that'll look like a piece of modern art sitting on their nightstand and is perfect for anyone who wants to show off their most dramatic shades...or anyone who routinely misplaces their glasses.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $14 (available in gold and silver).
Shipping info: Standard shipping arrives in 5–8 business days, but express and rush options are also available. Deadlines for Dec, 24 delivery are: 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 18 for standard shipping, 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 19 for express shipping, and 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 20 for rush shipping.
10. A pretty celestial journal (hello, gold foil stars) to inspire short and sweet daily reflections. There are only a few lines per day, so use them well!
It's gorgeous AND durable, so they'll actually want to use it for the full five years. The pages also also gilded. FANCY! According to one reviewer, the photos don't do it justice.
Get it from Amazon for $14 or from Bookshop (to support local bookstores) for $15.76.
Shipping info for Amazon: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Shipping info for Bookshop: Estimates are: Standard: 4–10 Days, Priority: 2–5 days, UPS Surepost: 3–8 Days, and UPS Ground: 2–6 Days
11. A wavy mirror for an inexpensive boost of ~interior design~ that they can *also* take artistic selfies in. Everyone will beg to know which cool shop you got it in!
Promising review: "I use it to get ready every morning!! So cute, also very easy to clean. Hasn’t cracked, no matter how rough I am with it. It’s very lightweight and a great gift for yourself or anyone. Definitely worth the price!!!" —M. Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).