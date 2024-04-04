Angel Reese Decides To Take Her Skills To The Next Level By Entering The WNBA Draft

Louisiana State University basketball star Angel Reese revealed in a Vogue interview and photo spread Wednesday that she’s planning to enter the WNBA draft and forgo her last year of college eligibility, saying she hopes to be “one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever.”

Reese said her decision to share the news with the legendary fashion magazine was inspired by Serena Williams, who announced her retirement from tennis in a photo shoot with Vogue in 2022.

“I didn’t want anything to be basic,” Reese explained

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” she continued. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro.”