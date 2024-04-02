Last night was honestly the definition of March Madness as the NCAA women's tournament dished out two of the most spectacular games we've seen in a long time.
Taking center stage in two of the biggest games of the year, Caitlin Clark and Iowa took on Angel Reese and LSU, in a rematch of last year's championship game. Then, Paige Bueckers and UConn went against JuJu Watkins and USC.
It was a special night for women's basketball all around, with these games leaving their mark across the sports world, as they were deemed THE games to watch.
In the first game, Clark tied an NCAA Tournament record by hitting nine 3-pointers, several from well outside the arc, and she finished with 41 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds in Iowa's 94–87 win over LSU.
On the LSU side, Reese and Flau'jae Johnson both turned in absolutely outstanding performances, with Reese possibly finishing her career at LSU with 17 points, 20 rebounds, and four assists, and Johnson scoring 23 points.
Then, in the UConn vs. USC matchup, Watkins broke the NCAA's Division I women's basketball freshman season scoring record with 899 points on the season, all before halftime in the crucial game. She ended the night with 29 points.
In the end, UConn beat USC 80–73, with Bueckers scoring 28 points and having 10 rebounds and six assists. This marked a big comeback for the young player who was out with a knee injury last year. And, with several key starters sidelined with injuries, UConn's victory and advancement to the Final Four seemed all but unlikely going into the tournament.
That's all to say both of these games delivered in terms of how nail-biting and epic they were expected to be.
