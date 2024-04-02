    23 Hilarious And Simply Perfect Tweets About Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, And The Epic NCAA Women's Basketball Games Last Night

    Hailey Van Lith shrugging after Caitlin Clark drained another 3-pointer is my new favorite reaction. I love them.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last night was honestly the definition of March Madness as the NCAA women's tournament dished out two of the most spectacular games we've seen in a long time.

    Scott Taetsch / NCAA Photos / Getty Images

    Taking center stage in two of the biggest games of the year, Caitlin Clark and Iowa took on Angel Reese and LSU, in a rematch of last year's championship game. Then, Paige Bueckers and UConn went against JuJu Watkins and USC.

    Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in action during a game, with one shooting the ball
    Sarah Stier / Getty Images

    The winners of each game join NC State and South Carolina in this year's women's Final Four.

    It was a special night for women's basketball all around, with these games leaving their mark across the sports world, as they were deemed THE games to watch.

    Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins playing against each other
    Steph Chambers / Getty Images

    In the first game, Clark tied an NCAA Tournament record by hitting nine 3-pointers, several from well outside the arc, and she finished with 41 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds in Iowa's 94–87 win over LSU.

    Caitlin Clark in mid-action shot during a game
    Andy Lyons / Getty Images

    On the LSU side, Reese and Flau'jae Johnson both turned in absolutely outstanding performances, with Reese possibly finishing her career at LSU with 17 points, 20 rebounds, and four assists, and Johnson scoring 23 points.

    Basketball players from LSU and Iowa compete during a game, jumping for a rebound
    Andy Lyons / Getty Images

    Then, in the UConn vs. USC matchup, Watkins broke the NCAA's Division I women's basketball freshman season scoring record with 899 points on the season, all before halftime in the crucial game. She ended the night with 29 points.

    JuJu Watkins dribbles in game against UConn, focus on ball control and stance, action on basketball court
    Steph Chambers / Getty Images

    In the end, UConn beat USC 80–73, with Bueckers scoring 28 points and having 10 rebounds and six assists. This marked a big comeback for the young player who was out with a knee injury last year. And, with several key starters sidelined with injuries, UConn's victory and advancement to the Final Four seemed all but unlikely going into the tournament.

    Paige Bueckers celebrates on the court during a game
    Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

    This marks UConn's 23rd Final Four appearance in their program's history, with Coach Geno Auriemma leading the team.

    This also marks the fifth time both UConn women's and men's teams have advanced to the Final Four in the school's history.

    That's all to say both of these games delivered in terms of how nail-biting and epic they were expected to be. And the internet delivered some of the best reactions about it all. So, here are 23 of the best tweets:

    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow to make your timeline a more fun place to be.

    1.

    @Dom_2k / ESPN / Via Twitter: @Dom_2k

    2.

    @SRTerrio_ / ESPN / Via Twitter: @SRTerrio_

    3.

    @SheaSerrano / Via Twitter: @SheaSerrano

    4.

    Bleacher Report / ESPN / Via Twitter: @BleacherReport

    5.

    @big_business_ / ESPN / ABC / Via Twitter: @big_business_

    6.

    @ConnorMoore_7 / TNT / Via Twitter: @ConnorMoore_7

    7.

    @cheo_coker / Via Twitter: @cheo_coker

    8.

    @mikefinger / Via Twitter: @mikefinger

    9.

    @HeavensFX / ESPN / NBC / Via Twitter: @HeavensFX

    10.

    @owlhix / ESPN / Via Twitter: @owlhix

    11.

    @ConnorMoore_7 / Via Twitter: @ConnorMoore_7

    12.

    @thrace / Via Twitter: @thrace

    13.

    @___Colb___ / Via Twitter: @___Colb___

    14.

    Mike Golic Jr. / Via Twitter: @mikegolicjr

    15.

    @nikotaughtyou / ESPN / Via Twitter: @nikotaughtyou

    16.

    @mellentuck / Via Twitter: @mellentuck

    17.

    SNY / Via Twitter: @SNYUConn

    18.

    @maggie_vanoni / ESPN / Via Twitter: @maggie_vanoni

    19.

    @kaylados / Via Twitter: @kaylados