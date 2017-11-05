WowOwWowoOWow The Parents In "Rugrats" Are Not Old Like I Thought They Were

 back to top
Ever had an existential crisis? What about a midlife crisis? Or a quarter life crisis? Or just your daily 3 p.m. crisis? Well guess what, I've had em' all, and am currently suffering through them at this very moment! Because I'm realizing for the first time how old the parents on Rugrats were. Turns out they they are not 56 like I imagined. They are................YOUNG!!!!!

Didi Pickles was 32.

Nickelodeon

Stu Pickles was 33.

Nickelodeon

Betty Deville was 32.

Nickelodeon

Harold DeVille was 33.

Nickelodeon

Drew Pickles was 34.

Nickelodeon

Charlotte Pickles was 34.

Nickelodeon

Chas Finster was 34.

Nickelodeon

Oh and Angelica was only three (3!!!) years old. Literally a toddler. A forkin' toddler!

Nickelodeon

Anyway, this is me cause I got played:

Nickelodeon

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

