26 Valentine’s Day Gifts From Target You Can’t Go Wrong With

1. A set of six yummy-smelling bath bombs, so you can give your Valentine the gift of complete and total relaxation. From Ashley Tisdale’s Being Frenshe line, these delightful little bombs will fill their tub with skin-nourishing oat and coconut extracts — and their entire bathroom with the scent of vanilla, toasted jasmine rice, and sandalwood.
2. A pretty pastel insulated travel tumbler, because they deserve to enjoy their favorite beverages at exactly the right temperature, always, even if the last time they filled their mug was three hours ago. This 24-ounce stainless-steel pick is good for both hot and cold drinks, whether they’re on the move or sitting at their desk.
3. Or, a stoneware mug that’ll remind them how much you love them every time they take a sip. From Target's rustic-chic Hearth and Hand with Magnolia line, this beautiful, heart-adorned piece is minimalist, yet still eye-catching and special (just like your Valentine!) — and it’s both dishwasher- and microwave-safe, too.
4. A plush weighted blanket that'll work wonders for your favorite anxious sleeper. Snuggling under one of these 15-pound dream-makers is like snoozing inside a giant hug.
5. And a soothing sleep mask set to help them rest and refresh their eyes while they're at it. This set includes a weighted lavender silk eye pillow and a cooling gel mask that are great for relaxation. Help them catch those zzzzzs!
6. The cutest dang planter you’ve ever seen in your life, because your love for each other is always growing (get it?). Whether you fill it with flowers or greenery yourself or leave it to your green-thumbed loved one to do so, the cute little face on this stoneware planter will brighten up any home or garden — just like Your Person does. Awwww.
7. A set of over-ear Beats Solo headphones, so your favorite music fan can fill their world with sound. Wireless and with a built-in microphone, these iconic headphones are a must-have for the tunes-obsessed — and they make a fashion statement, to boot!
8. A colorful leatherette journal for your beloved stationery enthusiast to jot down all their most important thoughts inside. Pro tip: Write ‘em a love letter on the first page before you gift it to them for the ultimate in adorably mushy thoughtfulness.
9. A four-piece cologne sampler set, because the scent connoisseur you care about the most definitely appreciates variety. Maybe today it’s a Blue Sage & Tonka day. Tomorrow, perhaps Juniper & Sandalwood. Friday night? How about Cedarwood & Geranium? Then round out the weekend with Spiced Ginger & Rum. They’ll have a half-ounce spray bottle of each with this delish-smelling set on hand.
10. A sleek and elegant weekender bag perfect for the jet-setting adventure companion in your life. With top handles and a detachable shoulder strap, it’s easy to carry around; it even includes a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve. Oh, the places you’ll go together!
11. A (literally!) heartwarming ceramic candle as sweet as they are. This cute little heart has a burn time of up to 20 hours — and once the wild berry and verbena-scented candle itself is dunzo, they’ll be left with a ceramic vessel they can use as a keepsake box or trinket holder. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving!
12. A Cricut Joy cutting and writing machine your crafty sweetheart is sure to enjoy putting to good use. More compact than its bigger siblings, this nifty gadget still packs loads of possibilities, from banners to organizational labels. Nothing says “I love you” like something you know they’ll use nonstop, right?
13. A playful pink Squishmallow, because what better way to celebrate a day full of love than having a good cuddle? Mont the Pink Monster can’t wait to bring the snuggles to your bestest cuddlebug. He's even got cute lil' seasonally-appropriate hearts on his cheeks!
14. A beautiful Lego flower bouquet set you can build together that — bonus! — will never wilt. Who doesn’t like getting flowers, especially when they’ll last literally forever?
15. A beautiful wood cookbook holder, so the foodie of your heart will never lose their place in a recipe again. Constructed from acacia wood and with a brass-tone steel book ledge and stand, this Hearth and Hand with Magnolia piece is sure to become a staple of all their kitchen adventures.
16. A copy of Parks, a tabletop game that’ll let you explore all the National Parks together, even if you can’t make it to them all in person. Set across four seasons, the game sees players taking on the roles of hikers making their way through the world by way of the great outdoors, collecting memories as they go. Competitive yet chill and packed with beautiful art, it’s a lovely game for couples and groups alike.
17. A Kindle Scribe, because your favorite bookworm deserves to have every book they’ve ever wanted right at their fingertips at any time of day or night. The Scribe does more than just display books, though — you can also write on it, by hand, thanks to the unique screen and included stylus. It's definitely a splurge, but for the reader who loves annotations and marginalia, this fancy-schmancy e-reader will light up their bookish life like nothing else.
18. A colorful Smart Folio iPad cover any tech-savvy sweetheart is bound to appreciate. This super thin, lightweight cover attaches magnetically and offers not just, y’know, protection for both the front and back of their beloved tablet, but a bit of cheerfulness, too, thanks to its bright style options. It also folds into a ton of different configurations, making it as versatile as it is fun.
19. A “paint-by-sticker” book that’ll help your stressed-out boo relax a little bit — and make some gorgeous art in the process. A fun twist on paint-by-numbers kits and adult coloring books, this book uses not paints or colored pencils to fill in the illustrations, but stickers. As a late-in-life sticker lover, I can absolutely attest to the fact that there is nothing quite as satisfying as peeling the backing off one and putting it down right where you want it.
20. A stunning yet minimalist pour-over coffee maker set for the partner who just can’t start the day without a good cup of joe. This pick from Bodum is a classic for more reasons than one: It looks terrific, and it brews up a terrific cup of coffee. What’s not to love?
21. Or, some really nice tea, if they’re more of an afternoon tea kind of person than a morning coffee one. This cherry-accented green tea from Harney & Sons comes in a pretty pink tin perfect for Valentine’s Day — and, of course, each of the 20 sachets brews up a truly delightful cuppa.
22. A Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 instant camera, so they can capture each and every memory right as it happens — and turn them all into tangible keepsakes, too. These candy-colored devices will tickle any shutterbug’s retro fancy; there’s just something about watching a Polaroid-style photo develop right before your eyes that’s just so magical.
23. A compact yet powerful Bluetooth speaker, so they can take their favorite tunes on the road wherever they go. With up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, waterproof construction, and deep, rich sound, this portable pick from JBL clips right onto a backpack strap or belt loop for easy transport.
24. Or a portable AM/FM radio from Studebaker, for the music lover whose vibes are always immaculately retro. As an added bonus, this gloriously old timey gadget is equipped with an auxiliary jack, so you can plug in your favorite music-playing device and use it as a speaker, too.
25. A bright red Dash mini waffle maker, because nothing says “Happy Valentine’s Day” like breakfast in bed — especially when the breakfast in question features heart-shaped waffles. You heard me: This version of the ever-popular breakfast gadget doesn’t just make waffles; it makes lil’ waffle hearts. Why not make every day Galentine’s Day for the Lesley Knope in your life?
26. And lastly, a copy of Burn After Writing, the TikTok-famous guided journal people can’t stop raving about. If your favorite person tends toward introspection, this interactive book will help them plumb their own depths in some surprising ways. It’s a way to remind them that you love them for everything they are — and this edition comes with a seasonally-festive pink cover, too!
