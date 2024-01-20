Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    26 Valentine’s Day Gifts From Target You Can’t Go Wrong With

    Money can't buy happiness, but it *can* buy your favorite person a heart-shaped waffle maker and some truly excellent headphones.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of six yummy-smelling bath bombs, so you can give your Valentine the gift of complete and total relaxation. From Ashley Tisdale’s Being Frenshe line, these delightful little bombs will fill their tub with skin-nourishing oat and coconut extracts — and their entire bathroom with the scent of vanilla, toasted jasmine rice, and sandalwood.

    a model using the bath bombs in a bath tub
    Target

    Promising review: “Ordered a set for my mom, then went to the store to buy a set for me. It really smells incredible — super calming and relaxing. Smells more expensive than it is, and considering the ever-rising price of bath bombs at my favorite bath store at the mall, this is a great value.” —Jess H

    Price: $14.99

    2. A pretty pastel insulated travel tumbler, because they deserve to enjoy their favorite beverages at exactly the right temperature, always, even if the last time they filled their mug was three hours ago. This 24-ounce stainless-steel pick is good for both hot and cold drinks, whether they’re on the move or sitting at their desk.

    the travel tumbler in the color Mint
    Target

    Promising review: “Great cup! Keeps cold drinks cold for a very long time. We have not had any issues with spillage or the lid popping off. So far it's been a great purchase for my daughter. She loves it. It's durable, cute, and easy to clean.” —SarahS

    Price: $9.59+ (available in three colors)

    3. Or, a stoneware mug that’ll remind them how much you love them every time they take a sip. From Target's rustic-chic Hearth and Hand with Magnolia line, this beautiful, heart-adorned piece is minimalist, yet still eye-catching and special (just like your Valentine!) — and it’s both dishwasher- and microwave-safe, too.

    the mug with a small heart on the front
    Target

    Promising review: “Love these mugs! I bought two. Hearth and Hand mugs are the best. Sturdy, wash well, aesthetically pleasing.” —Jane

    Price: $6.99

    4. A plush weighted blanket that'll work wonders for your favorite anxious sleeper. Snuggling under one of these 15-pound dream-makers is like snoozing inside a giant hug.

    the weighted blanket in the color Charcoal
    Target

    Promising review: “You want this blanket. It’s like a warm, heavy hug. It’s like when you finally get into bed when you’re so tired you don’t even think you can get up from the couch. It’s like a friend coming over when you’re feeling super anxious and validating everything you’re saying and also telling you that you’re gorgeous and they’re gonna take care of your problems so just chill for a bit. PS: It’s really hard to get that outside layer back on if you take it off, so just beware.” —Target reviewer

    Price: $63.99 (available in two colors)

    5. And a soothing sleep mask set to help them rest and refresh their eyes while they're at it. This set includes a weighted lavender silk eye pillow and a cooling gel mask that are great for relaxation. Help them catch those zzzzzs!

    a model wearing the lavender silk eye mask
    Target

    Promising review: “I’m OBSESSED with this thing! It is magic! It helps me fall asleep within five minutes. I’ve never in my life been able to do that! If you’re not sure if you’ll like it, I say just go for it! You’ll be so happy you did.” —Joy

    Price: $24.49

    6. The cutest dang planter you’ve ever seen in your life, because your love for each other is always growing (get it?). Whether you fill it with flowers or greenery yourself or leave it to your green-thumbed loved one to do so, the cute little face on this stoneware planter will brighten up any home or garden — just like Your Person does. Awwww.

    the planter in the color Light Brown/Multicolor
    Target

    Promising review: “Did I walk into Target planning to drop $30 on a face planter? No I did not. But then did I see the face planter on the shelf and decide I needed it? Yes I did. Good size, drainage, and I love the green stripes. If I decide I don’t want to be stared at I can turn the face toward the wall and then it’s just a regular planter. Zero regrets!” —Target reviewer

    Price: $20 (available in six colors)

    7. A set of over-ear Beats Solo headphones, so your favorite music fan can fill their world with sound. Wireless and with a built-in microphone, these iconic headphones are a must-have for the tunes-obsessed — and they make a fashion statement, to boot!

    the headphones in the color rose gold
    Target

    Promising review: “Cutest headphones! These headphones are so cute and comfortable. They may feel a little tight for those that have a bigger head, but overall LOVE the fit and the sound is immaculate.” —Chey

    Price: $129.99 (originally $199.99; available in two colors)

    8. A colorful leatherette journal for your beloved stationery enthusiast to jot down all their most important thoughts inside. Pro tip: Write ‘em a love letter on the first page before you gift it to them for the ultimate in adorably mushy thoughtfulness.

    the journal
    Target

    Promising review: “I love this! The leather feels so good and the pockets come in handy. I can keep a pencil in the tiny pocket and my phone in the big one. The colors are so pretty and it gives off ‘good vibes, but not too good.’ The pages have a unique way of letting you write the date. It’s cool!” —Hannah

    Price: $12.99

    9. A four-piece cologne sampler set, because the scent connoisseur you care about the most definitely appreciates variety. Maybe today it’s a Blue Sage & Tonka day. Tomorrow, perhaps Juniper & Sandalwood. Friday night? How about Cedarwood & Geranium? Then round out the weekend with Spiced Ginger & Rum. They’ll have a half-ounce spray bottle of each with this delish-smelling set on hand.

    the cologne sampler set
    Target

    Promising review: “ The best scents and such a great variety of difference. My husband loves them!” —tw

    Price: $18.29

    10. A sleek and elegant weekender bag perfect for the jet-setting adventure companion in your life. With top handles and a detachable shoulder strap, it’s easy to carry around; it even includes a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve. Oh, the places you’ll go together!

    the weekender bag in the color Taupe
    Target

    Promising review: “I LOVE this bag! It’s the only bag everybody asks to borrow! It’s spacious, very well thought out with the protected computer storage, and other designated pockets. It’s well-made, looks beautiful, and fits under the airplane seat. Win win win!!” —Target reviewer

    Price: $79.99 (available in two colors)

    11. A (literally!) heartwarming ceramic candle as sweet as they are. This cute little heart has a burn time of up to 20 hours — and once the wild berry and verbena-scented candle itself is dunzo, they’ll be left with a ceramic vessel they can use as a keepsake box or trinket holder. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving!

    the pink heart candle
    Target

    Promising review: “Cute and smell amazing! Bought two of these candles. They smell so great and yummy!” —steven

    Price: $10

    12. A Cricut Joy cutting and writing machine your crafty sweetheart is sure to enjoy putting to good use. More compact than its bigger siblings, this nifty gadget still packs loads of possibilities, from banners to organizational labels. Nothing says “I love you” like something you know they’ll use nonstop, right?

    the cricut joy machine
    Target

    Promising review: I love having the Cricut Joy! I also have a Cricut Explore 3 and having this little mini version has been really convenient. I like how portable it can be if you don't want to take your big machine with you. Also it's just perfect for smaller cuts. I feel like I'm wasting less material. I also think it's very beginner friendly if someone plans to do pretty simple straightforward projects.” —Claudia K

    Price: $129

    13. A playful pink Squishmallow, because what better way to celebrate a day full of love than having a good cuddle? Mont the Pink Monster can’t wait to bring the snuggles to your bestest cuddlebug. He's even got cute lil' seasonally-appropriate hearts on his cheeks!

    the pink monster squishmallow
    Target

    Promising review: “ He’s so cute!! Get him before they sell out!!” —Bearmiie 

    Price: $24.99

    14. A beautiful Lego flower bouquet set you can build together that — bonus! — will never wilt. Who doesn’t like getting flowers, especially when they’ll last literally forever?

    the lego bouquet
    Target

    Promising review: “Fast delivery and made a great anniversary gift for my girlfriend. We had a blast putting it together and have it sitting on display in our room.” —NCRex

    Price: $47.99

    15. A beautiful wood cookbook holder, so the foodie of your heart will never lose their place in a recipe again. Constructed from acacia wood and with a brass-tone steel book ledge and stand, this Hearth and Hand with Magnolia piece is sure to become a staple of all their kitchen adventures.

    the cookbook holder
    Target

    Promising review: "You will use this every day! Once you have one of these, you feel like you can't live without it. It's perfect for cookbooks, an iPad, or a phone and looks beautiful even without anything in it! Has held up very well with no dings, scratches, or chips." —Maddie

    Price: $19.99

    16. A copy of Parks, a tabletop game that’ll let you explore all the National Parks together, even if you can’t make it to them all in person. Set across four seasons, the game sees players taking on the roles of hikers making their way through the world by way of the great outdoors, collecting memories as they go. Competitive yet chill and packed with beautiful art, it’s a lovely game for couples and groups alike.

    the parks tabletop game
    Target

    Promising review: “Our new favorite for game night! My husband and I played this game for my birthday and absolutely loved it!! We're planning on playing again this weekend. Not only are the pieces beautifully designed and wonderfully crafted, but the game itself is much more fun and strategic than we thought it would be. We bought it mostly for the art within the game but we already love it for the gameplay too. Make sure to take your time reading the instructions before you begin as there are a lot of pieces and symbols with different meanings.” —Jenna

    Price: $49.99

    17. A Kindle Scribe, because your favorite bookworm deserves to have every book they’ve ever wanted right at their fingertips at any time of day or night. The Scribe does more than just display books, though — you can also write on it, by hand, thanks to the unique screen and included stylus. It's definitely a splurge, but for the reader who loves annotations and marginalia, this fancy-schmancy e-reader will light up their bookish life like nothing else.

    the kindle scribe
    Target

    Promising review: “This was a great price for this tablet. Bought for my college age daughter who has dyslexia. She can change all of her textbook fonts to a dyslexia friendly font, and can take her notes on the graph paper option. This will be so helpful for her.” —Proud mom

    Price: $339.99

    18. A colorful Smart Folio iPad cover any tech-savvy sweetheart is bound to appreciate. This super thin, lightweight cover attaches magnetically and offers not just, y’know, protection for both the front and back of their beloved tablet, but a bit of cheerfulness, too, thanks to its bright style options. It also folds into a ton of different configurations, making it as versatile as it is fun.

    the smart folio ipad cover in the color Watermelon
    Target

    FYI, this particular cover is for 10th generation iPads.

    Promising review: “It’s perfect!! Just what I wanted. Nice and light.” —Jul

    Price: $74.99 (available in four colors)

    19. A “paint-by-sticker” book that’ll help your stressed-out boo relax a little bit — and make some gorgeous art in the process. A fun twist on paint-by-numbers kits and adult coloring books, this book uses not paints or colored pencils to fill in the illustrations, but stickers. As a late-in-life sticker lover, I can absolutely attest to the fact that there is nothing quite as satisfying as peeling the backing off one and putting it down right where you want it.

    the paint-by-sticker book
    Target

    Promising review: “My 15-, 13-, and 11-year old-shared this book and fought over it! It is really cool to watch all the abstract shapes develop into a colorful mosaic picture. I bought the next one for them for Christmas and bought this one for my 18- and 20-year-old nieces. Great gift!” —Andrea

    Price: $13.42

    20. A stunning yet minimalist pour-over coffee maker set for the partner who just can’t start the day without a good cup of joe. This pick from Bodum is a classic for more reasons than one: It looks terrific, and it brews up a terrific cup of coffee. What’s not to love?

    the bodum coffee maker with filter inside
    Target

    Promising review: “Best cup of coffee... ever! Easy to use for the best, fresh cup of coffee. After the first time using the pour over method I realized that I am never going back to coffee makers. The taste and smoothness is unreal.” —Target reviewer

    Price: $19.99

    21. Or, some really nice tea, if they’re more of an afternoon tea kind of person than a morning coffee one. This cherry-accented green tea from Harney & Sons comes in a pretty pink tin perfect for Valentine’s Day — and, of course, each of the 20 sachets brews up a truly delightful cuppa.

    the tea in a pink container
    Target

    Ngl, Harney’s is pretty much the only tea I drink these days, and every single one I've tried has been a winner — especially the green tea blends. They’re just so refreshing!

    Promising review: “Lovely tea! Had this as part of my tea party. Lovely balance. Not bitter and floral. Now I'm drinking it every morning. Comes in a beautiful tin, too.” —Claytles

    Price: $6.89

    22. A Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 instant camera, so they can capture each and every memory right as it happens — and turn them all into tangible keepsakes, too. These candy-colored devices will tickle any shutterbug’s retro fancy; there’s just something about watching a Polaroid-style photo develop right before your eyes that’s just so magical.

    the instax camera in the color mint green displayed with a photo album
    instagram.com

    Promising review: “A really good gift for friends and family! Pictures come out perfect. 🥰 And flash works out perfectly.” —Goodcamera

    Price: $79.99 (available in five colors)

    23. A compact yet powerful Bluetooth speaker, so they can take their favorite tunes on the road wherever they go. With up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, waterproof construction, and deep, rich sound, this portable pick from JBL clips right onto a backpack strap or belt loop for easy transport.

    the bluetooth speaker in the color black
    Target

    Promising review: “Little but mighty! This speaker packs a punch, and the volume has a great range. Fits well in the palm of your hand. Great sturdy clip holds well. I’ve used it at the beach, pool, indoor, outdoor, etc. Bluetooth connect is simple and quick.” —Liv

    Price: $79.99 (available in five colors)

    24. Or a portable AM/FM radio from Studebaker, for the music lover whose vibes are always immaculately retro. As an added bonus, this gloriously old timey gadget is equipped with an auxiliary jack, so you can plug in your favorite music-playing device and use it as a speaker, too.

    the radio in the color Teal
    Target

    Promising review: “Just what I wanted! I redid my laundry room recently in a beautiful teal blue color. Could not believe when I saw this teal radio that matches perfectly. I needed some music to entertain me while I fold. This little gem was exactly what I needed. I love it. I can attach my iPod or use the FM radio. Perfect. So glad I bought it.” —Cheap N Chic

    Price: $24.99 (available in three colors)

    25. A bright red Dash mini waffle maker, because nothing says “Happy Valentine’s Day” like breakfast in bed — especially when the breakfast in question features heart-shaped waffles. You heard me: This version of the ever-popular breakfast gadget doesn’t just make waffles; it makes lil’ waffle hearts. Why not make every day Galentine’s Day for the Lesley Knope in your life?

    the waffle maker in the color red
    Target

    Promising review: “I think I am in LOVE. This makes for the perfect gift or a fun little way to switch up your morning breakfast. My daughter and I had a blast making our Valentine’s Day brunch together. So easy to use, fast, and does not take up any counter space. Plus, it comes with several recipes! ” —Carley

    Price: $9.99 (also available in pink)

    26. And lastly, a copy of Burn After Writing, the TikTok-famous guided journal people can’t stop raving about. If your favorite person tends toward introspection, this interactive book will help them plumb their own depths in some surprising ways. It’s a way to remind them that you love them for everything they are — and this edition comes with a seasonally-festive pink cover, too!

    the pink cover of burn after writing
    Target

    Promising review: “Good me time! Great way to connect with yourself and let go a lot.” —Yazmin

    Price: $8.13

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.