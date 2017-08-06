Can You Travel From Glasgow To London As A Wheelchair User On Public Transport?

Improvements have been made to make public transport more accessible for disabled people, but travelling when you're in a wheelchair can still be challenging.

Working with the campaign group Transport For All, we've used testimonies from real travel experiences as the basis for this game where you'll take a fictional journey from Glasgow to London to visit your uncle Bob. Hopefully, you'll end up at the Natural History Museum.

Your aim is to avoid delays as much as you can. Swearing is ok though.