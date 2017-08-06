 go to content

Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Can You Travel From Glasgow To London As A Wheelchair User On Public Transport?

Play our game to find out.

Posted on

By Louise Ridley (BuzzFeed News Reporter) Tom Phillips (BuzzFeed Staff) Paul Curry (BuzzFeed Staff)

Improvements have been made to make public transport more accessible for disabled people, but travelling when you're in a wheelchair can still be challenging.

Working with the campaign group Transport For All, we've used testimonies from real travel experiences as the basis for this game where you'll take a fictional journey from Glasgow to London to visit your uncle Bob. Hopefully, you'll end up at the Natural History Museum.

Your aim is to avoid delays as much as you can. Swearing is ok though.

Sian Butcher / BuzzFeed

Your journey begins below the map...

TOTAL DELAY
1 HR 42 MINS

Louise Ridley is a News Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Louise Ridley at louise.ridley@buzzfeed.com.

Tom Phillips is the UK editorial director for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Tom Phillips at tom.phillips@buzzfeed.com.

Paul Curry is an editorial developer for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Paul Curry at Paul.Curry@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews