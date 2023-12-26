Skip To Content
25 Rude Employees Who Gave Everyone In The Office A Massive Headache In 2023

I can't believe someone BROKE INTO their coworker's desk just to steal their snacks.

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This coworker who keeps leaving his TOOTH on the office desk???:

a tooth on a desk
PizzaGuyNYC / Via reddit.com

2. This person's coworker (and their boss's family) who has no boundaries and called them at 6:38 a.m. before their alarm even went off:

screenshot of someone&#x27;s phone log
u/Chapsticklesbean / Via reddit.com

3. This coworker who doesn't shut doors, doesn't do dishes, and also doesn't empty the lint trap:

someone holding a bunch of lint
OrionRiBread / Via reddit.com

4. This coworker who poured milk in the coffee machine:

The coffee machine is filled with plain milk
u/Slyvix / Via reddit.com

5. This boss who didn't contact his employee all weekend about where he needs to work on Monday:

&quot;Your about a day late&quot;
CMDRMyNameIsWhat / Via reddit.com
&quot;Drop em at my house&quot;
CMDRMyNameIsWhat / Via reddit.com

6. This coworker who quite literally carves into everything in the office — like this table...

A table in what appears to be a break room has had random lines carved into it with a knife
u/FloppyEel / Via reddit.com

...this chair...

The chair has been slashed with a knife three times, and some of the stuffing is spilling out
u/FloppyEel / Via reddit.com

...and this surface:

The surface has a triangle carved into it
u/FloppyEel / Via reddit.com

7. This office manager who tried forcing an employee to put money toward a gift for their boss:

&quot;Can you do $10?&quot;
brooklyn3264 / Via reddit.com

8. These coworkers who leave the vacuum cord like this:

a frayed vacuum cord
spider_manectric / Via reddit.com

9. This person who left a full box of brownies with their coworkers — and asked them to just leave a few:

a brownie with a bite taken out
Skeletal_Roach / Via reddit.com

10. This coworker who started writing fun facts of the week for the office to enjoy — and this person who got seriously tired of it:

Someone wrote a fun fact that the Eiffel Tower can be six inches taller in the summer because of thermal expansion, and someone else wrote &quot;don&#x27;t care&quot; under it
u/RealSlugFart / Via reddit.com

Wow.

A closeup of &quot;don&#x27;t care&quot;
u/RealSlugFart / Via reddit.com

11. These employees who throw confetti to celebrate office birthdays and then just...leave it on the floor:

confetti all over the floor
SaveOurHoles / Via reddit.com
confetti all over the floor
SaveOurHoles / Via reddit.com

12. This coworker who writes in all caps for EVERYTHING — even when talking to clients:

The coworker sends several texts in all caps, then says &quot;it&#x27;s just a brain thing for me especially when typing notes&quot;
u/LDTheGoon / Via reddit.com

13. This person who decides to take up TWO parking spaces at the office every day:

A car in the parking lot is parked with the line of the spot right in the middle of the car, taking up as much of two adjoining space as possible
u/Jcpeters2812 / Via reddit.com

14. This coworker who opened this person's snacks and ate all of it while they were on leave — and left the empty packaging in their drawer:

empty snack packs on a desk
kittysogood / Via reddit.com

15. This employee who needed to take her cat to the vet, but apparently, a pajama party at work was more important:

&quot;Is there&#x27;s any way to take him right now&quot;
Hobo_Taeng / Via reddit.com
&quot;You are aware if this.&quot;
Hobo_Taeng / Via reddit.com

16. This employee who had someone change their schedule — without their knowledge — to work on a day they originally had off:

The employee says they&#x27;re confused why they&#x27;re scheduled to work today, since they were not told and it&#x27;s a day they&#x27;re unavailable, and the responder says &quot;it&#x27;s your responsibility to check the schedule&quot;
u/jeffyjeffs / Via reddit.com

17. These employees who leave the office kitchen like this:

The sink is full of plates and silverware, so used mugs and glasses are being lined up on the counter
u/smartfold007 / Via reddit.com

18. This person who came back to work after being on sick leave — and discovered someone put their heat-changing mug, which was a gift from friends, in the dishwater and completely ruined it:

The outside of the mug is warped because of the heat of the dishwasher
u/rudolph_ransom / Via reddit.com
a destroyed mug
u/rudolph_ransom / Via reddit.com

19. These coworkers who fixed the trash lids:

trash lids on the wrong trash cans
Rick-the-Brickmancer / Via reddit.com

20. This employee who literally left a note to remind people to stop leaving chairs after meetings that block their office door, buuuut they just kept doing it:

A chair sitting so close to a door that it&#x27;s not possible to open the door; the chair has a note on it
u/drhyphy / Via reddit.com

The note says: "It's no big deal to meet out here, but when you are done, please put the chair back and don't leave it blocking my door. Thank you!"

a note asking people not to leave chairs blocking their door
u/drhyphy / Via reddit.com

21. This employee who gave a one-week notice that they would have to leave their job in order to move and help their father, who just had a stroke, and then received this message from their boss:

The text says &quot;I was gonna promote you to salary, but you have to move to help family, sucks for me&quot;
u/Queen_of_Meh1987 / Via reddit.com

22. This coworker who doesn't even bother to put on a new roll:

The roll of toilet paper on the holder is completely empty and has not been replaced
u/Ambruh89 / Via reddit.com

23. And this lazy coworker who leaves things around the office, like this toilet paper roll...:

The toilet paper has simply been placed on top of the holder instead of actually being installed
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com

...these containers...:

An empty, dirty Tupperware container has been left on top of the office&#x27;s filing cabinets
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com
a dirty food container
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com

...this ripped-open packet of printer paper...:

The packet of paper has been messily torn open and simply left on a table in a conference room, instead of the paper being installed in the printer
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com
closeup of printer paper
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com

...this empty box of binder clips...:

An empty box sits on a table instead of being thrown away
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com
an empty box of binder clips
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com

...the trash in the kitchen...:

A used plastic spoon and paper towel have been left on the kitchen counter, directly above the open trash can
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com

...and these dirty dishes:

A used mug and bowl have simply been filled up with water and left in the sink
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com

24. This coworker who parks like this ~every day~:

The car is straddling the line between two spaces, so it&#x27;s impossible for anyone else to park in either space
u/Plastic_Ad_1459 / Via reddit.com

25. And finally, this employee who put up an office sign to make it very clear that "work is NOT meant to be fun":

The sign tells employees not to discuss non-work topics or facilitate friendships and asks people to report any coworker having non-work discussions
u/DiorRoses / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating