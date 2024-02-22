We recently asked grocery store employees of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their best tips to save money on food. Here are the helpful results:
1. "For everyone who shops at Costco and buys their Kirkland brand: These products are required to be as good or better than their competitors, so you're generally getting quality stuff for less."
2. "Most box chains have an app. If it's free, get it! I easily save $20 at a time clipping all the coupons. I also save more when I do an in-store pickup because I actually shop the coupons. The BEST advice though: Ask their customer service if they do a mark-down program."
"My store uses one called Flashfood. All the food departments in my store put things that are close to dating in a special fridge in the front, like cheese, meat, and produce. Everything is marked down 30–75% off."
3. "Shop in the morning or at night for markdowns/discounts; the items are still good for a day or you can freeze them. When buying from any service counter, be nice to the employees assisting you, and we will generally give some sort of discount — especially if you're a regular. We remember faces and attitudes, good or bad!"
—28, Illinois
4. "I live in Canada, where food pricing nowhere near matches what is offered in the US. While working for a particular grocery chain, I couldn’t afford to shop for my own groceries where I was employed. Granted, it was an 'upscale' store that catered to rich people in the area and actors who were in town for shoots, but my base wage was at the poverty level, and there was no staff discount. This was not a boutique shop, it was a full-on supermarket. Guests, please respect the retail workers who choose to serve you, and the other hundred people they see daily!"
"When on lunch breaks, I would buy something to eat at my workplace, but only via the bulk food section and/or the deli. For a sandwich: I could purchase a bulk bun for 35 cents, a slice of cheese for about the same, and if I was feeling spendy, a couple of slices of meat for a dollar or two. A handful of candy or chocolates from the bulk section would be about 50 cents. People tend to shy away from bulk foods (especially post-COVID), but they allow you to choose what you need and what suits your budget that day; if you’re strapped, buy the minimum necessary to make your meal. Also, be mindful of what you tend to find yourself throwing away on a regular basis (looking at you, cilantro!), and go to shops that allow you to buy what you need that day or the next"
—40, Canada
5. "Check the price per ounce. Sometimes, it's cheaper to buy the smaller size. Shop at WinCo Foods. The prices are hard to beat, particularly when buying from bulk foods. Plus, it's employee-owned, so the workers get good benefits."
—29, Oregon
6. "A lot of people know this, but just because it's 'on sale' doesn't mean it's a good deal. And yes, ask for discounts on damaged cans and packaging. You will get discounted almost every time."
—21, Indiana
7. "Target manager here! People underestimate the savings they can get through Target Circle. There are countless items on discount in addition to manufacturer coupons and other options to save. The best part is that the app learns your shopping habits and gives you more discounts on things you typically buy."
"There’s also the RedCard, which saves 5% on every single transaction. If you don’t want the credit, there’s a debit option too. I save a considerable amount with these regardless of my team member discount. And don’t forget to price match if you can (but for all of our sakes, read the policy first!) ;)"
—31, Maryland
8. "I worked for Target, and I definitely recommend downloading the Circle app. You get coupons in the app, and you can check to see if the price online is cheaper so you can price match. Plus, if you order your groceries for pickup, it eliminates any impulse buys you would have made wandering around the store."
—28, Pennsylvania
9. "Go to your store about 15 minutes after they open the sale items; I go out during the first shift when I fill my deep freezer, and I buy in bulk (10) pounds of hamburger meat instead of getting the 1-pound rolls. I work at Walmart, and we usually have an end cap with things that are marked down."
—30, Oklahoma
10. "Do not buy the 'in-store prepared' items — the markup is wild, and a lot of times, they are just kits or bags of stuff we just dump into a container. I’ve done the math, and at the rate we assemble these, you are paying the equivalent of $75/hour to $125/hour for the convenience of us doing the minimal work for you, versus buying the items in the same store you are already shopping in and doing it yourself."
"And no, the employees are not getting any of that extra money, it all goes to the company’s bottom line."
—51, Virginia
11. "People will often throw money away instead of throwing food away. They will often buy a bigger package of something, especially if it’s on sale because the price per pound is cheaper than the smaller size, but they end up throwing it out."
—51, Virginia
12. "Most tags have a breakdown of the price per ounce on the tag. You can easily compare sizes or brands and find what the cheapest item per ounce is to save money. Another easy trick is usually the bigger the item, the better the price."
—40, California
13. "Look at the ads! My store does a deal on rotisserie chicken every Friday with no limit, so you can get four chickens for $6 a pop. There are also some good deals every week that people ignore because they don’t want to seem cheap."
—23, Minnesota
And finally...
14. "Try shopping around 9 a.m. — that's when meats and produce are marked down the most. Also, go around an hour or two before the store is closed for a statutory holiday; they reduce so much product, even premade meals and other perishables."
—52, Canada
