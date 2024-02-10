Skip To Content
Grocery Store Employees, What Are Your Tips To Save Money On Groceries?

We're ready for allll the money-saving secrets.

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

Food can get very expensive. So, lately, people have been sharing helpful tips to save money when it comes to shopping on a budget. And if you're a grocery store employee, perhaps you have secrets not everyone knows about when it comes to saving money on groceries.

A woman shopping for groceries
D3sign / Getty Images

So, grocery store employees, now's your time to shine: What are your best tips and hacks to save money on food?

a grocery store aisle
Tomml / Getty Images

Like, maybe customers rarely grab damaged items that are *still* good — and people can ask for discounts on them (if they're not already discounted).

A grocery store employee checking inventory on a shelf
Fg Trade / Getty Images

Perhaps you'd recommend people download store apps or other apps to get the latest deals — and you also have advice on stacking coupons.

A man using his phone next to his grocery cart
Fangxianuo / Getty Images

Maybe there are specific days of the week where certain items are typically on sale.

A man in the checkout counter holding up vegetables
Tom Werner / Getty Images

Or perhaps there are products you'd suggest buying generic brands for that are still great quality.

Grocery store aisles
Hispanolistic / Getty Images

We want to hear your advice! If you're a grocery store employee, tell us your best tips to save money on food that more people should know. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. The best responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.