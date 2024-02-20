24. "The judgment. I gave up a lucrative career to be a stay-at-home mom. I have two kids (3 and 2) and a third on the way. My parents hint that they are disappointed I wasted nine years of study and a good income to stay home. My MIL thinks my boys will not respect me because I don't work and contribute financially to the household. Family members think I wasted my potential."

"We are not financially reliant on anyone and have a great quality of life on my husband's income. He is happy because he loves his work and doesn't want to do any of the household chores (it was how he was raised) except play with the kids. I try not to let it affect me, but I get defensive when someone asks me, 'Why don't you go back, even just part time?' I have been blessed with this amazing opportunity to soak in these precious moments with my kids. I was never as passionate about my career. Why would I give up this rare opportunity?"



—34, Australia