SAHMs, What's The Most Surprising Thing About Your Life That You Wish More People Knew?

Moms are pretty much superheroes, and whether you're working or not, parenting is a hard job. And if you're a stay-at-home mom, maybe you've felt that people make a lot of assumptions about what your life is like.
So SAHMs, we want to hear from you: what do you wish more people knew about your lifestyle?
Like, maybe you can talk about what your day-to-day looks like, especially for those who don't realize how much work goes into being a SAHM. Maybe you do the majority of the housework and childcare, and it's literally a full-time job and not picture-perfect.
Or perhaps you're a mom who used to be in the workforce, and while you love your kids, it's been a hard adjustment not having a job, and you can share what the transition has been like.
Or maybe you've gotten criticism from people in your life for being a SAHM, but there are some unique aspects about it that you love that people wouldn't normally think about.
We want to hear your story and experiences. Tell us what you wish more people knew about being a stay-at-home mom in the comments below. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.