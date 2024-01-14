4. "I was young, around 20, and super naive. Unfortunately, I fell for a guy who was in a relationship with another woman and had two kids with her. They all lived in his parent’s house. He left his family to be with me and moved into my house with my parents, leaving his baby mama to move out to her sister's house. For the year and a half we were together, he would cheat on me with her and vice versa — in addition to being extremely abusive, controlling, and manipulative. I eventually gave him an ultimatum, and my parents said he couldn’t live in their house anymore. So, he drove me to the jeweler and asked me to pick out a ring because he 'chose' me."

"I moved into his parent’s house with him after that, in the space his little family used to live. I spent days deep cleaning it out and packing up their remaining things for our 'fresh start.' A week later, I found a messaging app on his phone that he was using to tell his baby mama that the proposal wasn’t real, that she should know who he 'truly loves' (insinuating her), and that it wasn’t an engagement ring that he gave me. I packed up all my things immediately and called my dad to tell him that I was finally done with this man. When he saw me waiting with my things packed, he threw my bags out of the house. I left, but months later, still reconnected with him. I realized that I had outgrown this mistake and finally cut him off for good. I found out nine months later that he died in a car accident from driving under the influence and crashing into a tractor-trailer that was pulled over on the highway due to a flat tire. I messaged the baby mama and asked if I could go to the funeral. She said yes, and we cried together there. I told her that it was time for her to finally be free and focus on herself. I think about her often."

—vitamincc