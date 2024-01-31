Therapists Are Revealing The Conversations You Should Have With Your Partner Before Getting Married, And Grab Your Pen — You'll Want To Take Notes

3. "Expectations, shared goals, wants and needs for space, time alone time together, supporting one another, how to mold lives together being independent enough while also not living a life alone. Letting go of the past, including learned behaviors from your family of origin, as well as unhealthy coping patterns."

"There are many things, which sound like a lot, however, once they are resolved and agreed upon, you do not have to keep going back to them. As therapists, we know the greatest predictor of marital success, happiness, and fulfillment is simply kindness towards one another. Love the one you’re with — no one is perfect — and do not expect your spouse to be either."

—heinzybaby