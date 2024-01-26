Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Therapists, Tell Us The Conversations Couples Should Have Before Getting Married

What are the most important questions and discussions before tying the knot? 💍

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

Deciding to spend your life with someone is a major decision, and there are discussions you can have before tying the knot so you're both on the same page.

bride walking down the aisle at the beach
Gorodenkoff / Getty Images

So, therapists, we want to hear from you: what are the conversations people should have before getting married?

person in therapy
Srdjanpav / Getty Images

Like, when it comes to finances, you can share exactly which money questions are key — like how you're both handling debt or if you will have separate or joint bank accounts.

Oscar Wong / Getty Images

If you're both interested in having kids, perhaps you'd recommend having conversations about what your parenting style will be like.

dad showing his daughter a tablet
Westend61 / Getty Images

Or maybe there are family questions that you think are important to ask — like how often you'd see your in-laws after getting married.

parents showing up with a plate of food
Solstock / Getty Images

Or perhaps you believe couples should talk about how they want to handle conflict and stress together — and you can share tips on how to approach those conversations.

frustrated person on the phone
Elenaleonova / Getty Images

What questions should couples go over? Therapists, in the comments below, share what conversations people should have with their partner before getting married — and why they're important. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.