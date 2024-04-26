13.

"I met him at 17, and despite everything that's happened, I still have such emotional nostalgia for our time back then. He truly was my first and only love. We married in our mid-20s, and at 30, we spent the next five years trying for a child. We endured pregnancy losses, grief, and stress, but we finally had a wonderful rainbow baby. Just before they turned 2, he abruptly walked out and refused counseling. He always seemed so keen to have a child, but I think he pulled away once it became a reality that I expected more than his bare minimum support at home. I later discovered he was with his new coworker, whom I had been dubious about while on maternity leave. I look at him now, and I'm still unsure how or when we became so incompatible — it's like it crept up on me."