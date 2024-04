19. "Does it count if you dated other people afterwards but married the first one? Yes? Okay well, he was in my 7th grade class with me and kept getting me kicked out because he was telling me dirty jokes, and I reacted. We broke up because I didn't want to be his little Alabama barefoot housewife. We did our own thing, but he waited to marry me. Twenty years later, we stood at the 'altar' in the front yard of his dad's house, and FedEx showed up as I was about to walk down the aisle barefoot. We were made for each other. It sounds cheesy, but it's true. All the relationship issues we had with other people don't exist in our marriage."

"We're the kind of happy that's annoying but still real. We've accomplished so much together and parent so well together that I can't help but feel lucky. My only regret? Waiting 20 years to do what we knew we should've done when we were 16 years old. He's the love of my life, and I'd like to imagine he'd say the same thing if you ever caught him being vulnerable enough to talk about it."



—38, Alabama