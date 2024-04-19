  • Add Yours badge

People Who Married The First Person They Dated, How'd It Go?

We want to hear your story.

Every married couple has a unique story. Some people end up finding their spouse after some previous relationships, and others have a completely different journey.

Two people embracing and smiling on a balcony with cityscape in the background; they are near flowers with the woman&#x27;s hand on the man&#x27;s face
So, for those of you who married the first person you dated, how did things turn out?

Two wedding bands inside a heart cut-out on a dual-toned background
Maybe you got married young to your first and only S.O. And although several people doubted your relationship because of your ages, you're still together and have a strong, healthy marriage.

Woman smelling a bouquet of red roses, eyes closed, expressing enjoyment
Perhaps you never dated anyone and found your soulmate later in life. And since being married, you can share what your experience was like navigating dating (and marriage) for the first time.

Man smiling at a table with a glass in hand, others in background at a café
Or maybe you quickly decided to marry after dating someone briefly because you were convinced they were "the one." But now, even though you're still together, you regret tying the knot so fast without getting to know each other better.

Man in a plaid shirt standing in a kitchen, looking thoughtful with paper in hand
Or perhaps you married your high school sweetheart and thought you would be together forever, but after a few years, things fell apart, and you decided to get a divorce.

Person in a white shirt at a table with a coffee cup, removing a ring from their finger, phone beside them
In the comments below, if you married the first person you dated, tell us what happened and what your relationship is like now. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.