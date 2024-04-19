Every married couple has a unique story. Some people end up finding their spouse after some previous relationships, and others have a completely different journey.
So, for those of you who married the first person you dated, how did things turn out?
Maybe you got married young to your first and only S.O. And although several people doubted your relationship because of your ages, you're still together and have a strong, healthy marriage.
Perhaps you never dated anyone and found your soulmate later in life. And since being married, you can share what your experience was like navigating dating (and marriage) for the first time.
Or maybe you quickly decided to marry after dating someone briefly because you were convinced they were "the one." But now, even though you're still together, you regret tying the knot so fast without getting to know each other better.
Or perhaps you married your high school sweetheart and thought you would be together forever, but after a few years, things fell apart, and you decided to get a divorce.
In the comments below, if you married the first person you dated, tell us what happened and what your relationship is like now.