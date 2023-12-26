1.
This mom who left her baby's DIRTY DIAPER on the TABLE:
2.
This customer who left fake money for a tip:
3.
These parents who let their child do this at a restaurant and then left the mess behind:
4.
And these parents who left this mess — including a broken plate — that a restaurant host had to clean up:
5.
This customer who just couldn't use the trash can...despite sitting right next to it:
6.
This customer — who apparently was "demanding" — left this note instead of a tip:
7.
These Wendy's customers who trashed their table for the employees to clean up:
8.
This restaurant that makes its servers pay a "tip refund" to cover credit card charges:
9.
This awful customer who gave the bartender no tip and left this message on the receipt:
10.
These parents who *also* don't clean up after their kids:
11.
This customer who refused to eat her chicken because it was "pretty much raw":
12.
This customer who left this note on the receipt:
13.
This group who asked for 32 separate checks:
14.
This customer who thought it'd be cute to add a little love instead of tipping the server:
15.
This man who left this note on his reservation:
16.
This customer who left a petty note...and yep, no tip:
17.
And finally, this terrible customer who thought leaving this was acceptable: