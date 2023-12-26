Skip To Content
17 Awful, Cheap, And Selfish Customers Who Should Be Banned From All Restaurants In 2024

At this point, I have no words left.

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This mom who left her baby's DIRTY DIAPER on the TABLE:

a dirty diaper on a table
quarterslicecomics / Via reddit.com

2. This customer who left fake money for a tip:

A fake dollar bill
thebrokenwindow / Via reddit.com

Yup.

A fake bill with Donald Trump on it
thebrokenwindow / Via reddit.com

3. These parents who let their child do this at a restaurant and then left the mess behind:

Food all over the floor in a restaurant
mrpetrolbomb / Via reddit.com

4. And these parents who left this mess — including a broken plate — that a restaurant host had to clean up:

A mess on the floor in a restaurant
_Monika- / Via reddit.com

5. This customer who just couldn't use the trash can...despite sitting right next to it:

Trash on a table near a trash can
Kahlinnnnnnnnn / Via reddit.com

6. This customer — who apparently was "demanding" — left this note instead of a tip:

&quot;Sorry Im a college student Im broke&quot;
Lockraemono / Via reddit.com

It reads: "Sorry I'm a college student and I'm broke."

7. These Wendy's customers who trashed their table for the employees to clean up:

Trash all over a restaurant table
bonefidescrewup / Via reddit.com

8. This restaurant that makes its servers pay a "tip refund" to cover credit card charges:

&quot;TIP REFUND&quot;
AffectionateFix5067 / Via reddit.com

9. This awful customer who gave the bartender no tip and left this message on the receipt:

&quot;Eat shit fat ass&quot;
Brackwell / Via reddit.com

10. These parents who *also* don't clean up after their kids:

Food and waste all over the floor of a restaurant
Panfilofinomeno / Via reddit.com

11. This customer who refused to eat her chicken because it was "pretty much raw":

Food on a plate
dizz12505 / Via reddit.com

12. This customer who left this note on the receipt:

&quot;Would you have any interest in joining me in my room?&quot;
assylilpeach / Via reddit.com

13. This group who asked for 32 separate checks:

A pile of restaurant bills
Beanergriffin / Via reddit.com

14. This customer who thought it'd be cute to add a little love instead of tipping the server:

Someone who left a heart instead of a tip amount
chasekopsch / Via reddit.com

15. This man who left this note on his reservation:

&quot;I am totally available if any of your cute staff is interested. I am the guy. Women only.&quot;
The_Nuckles / Via reddit.com

16. This customer who left a petty note...and yep, no tip:

&quot;Don&#x27;t call me hun!&quot;
warlockofsortz / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, this terrible customer who thought leaving this was acceptable:

A dime on a plate
ReubenMered / Via reddit.com