12.When Cameron Díaz shared this no-makeup photo and spoke about her book The Longevity Book while encouraging people to embrace aging:
13.When Camila Mendes was "keeping it very real" with this makeup-free selfie:
14.When Sofía Vergara posted an unfiltered selfie on a sick day when she had a 102-degree fever:
15.When Gina Rodriguez posed with her Jane the Virgin costar, Justin Baldoni, for a morning pic with the caption: "We woke up like this. No legit, we did."
16.And when she went without a filter for this shot in Mexico:
17.And finally, when Camila Cabello opened up in a TikTok video about how she felt wearing a top that shows off her stomach while working out and stated, "Being at war with your body is so last season... We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat, and we got to own that, baby."