It's no secret that there are countries around the world that have some of the coolest — and most ingenious — inventions for people that haven't even hit the US.
So, Americans, we want to see your own travel photo of the most "futuristic" thing that you've seen in another country.
Like, maybe you've been to Aruba and got to try one of these machines that applies sunscreen for you by spraying it evenly on your body.
Perhaps you were blown away by the endless amount of food hacks in Japan — like this handle that makes it 1,000x easier to carry a pizza box.
Or maybe you've visited Norway and got to ride a SELF-DRIVING bus and can share just how fascinating the ride was.
Or perhaps you traveled to Romania and loved these book vending machines and think they need to come to the US immediately.
Orrr maybe you spotted some wildy interesting inventions in the Netherlands — like this area at a train station where you can swing to charge your phone.
In the comments below, share a photo of the most "futuristic" thing you've seen in a country you've traveled to that you WISH existed in the US. Be sure to describe what it is, where it's from, and what your experience was like. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.