1.I need to go to this bar in Mexico with swings for chairs immediately.
2.This bar in the UK with N64s at every table is also very retro and cool.
3.Did you know they have SELF-DRIVING BUSES in Norway???
4.I don't understand why every airport (like this one in Paris) doesn't have gaming systems. What else am I supposed to do on a layover?
5.Why the heck doesn't every airport (like this one in Estonia) have a little library for you to borrow books from, instead of having to buy a new copy for over $20 from an airport store?
6.Book vending machines — like this one in Romania — should also be adopted everywhere.
7.This sign (on an English train) that updates in real time, telling you how full each train car is, would actually be a godsend while traveling.
8.This restaurant in Prague that delivers beers by train car is a must-visit.
9.As is this really cool underground church in Poland that literally has a train go through it.
10.This projected crosswalk in Russia is actually such a good idea.
11.All Starbucks should be this pretty.
12.The interior of Kyoto Starbucks are really cool, too.
13.And all McDonald's should be this cool — aka, like this one in New Zealand built out of an old airplane.
14.This hostel made out of an old airplane in Sweden is also so cool to me.
15.I definitely need to check out this hostel in Costa Rica, where rooms are made of recycled concrete cylinders, STAT.
16.This stray cat hostel in Slovenia is so, so cute, and gives cats a place to hide out from the elements.
17.EVERY train should have window-facing seats like this one in Japan, especially for scenic journeys.
18.Also, why doesn't every train (like this one in Switzerland) have a kid's play area complete with a slide?
19.You can bike to charge your phone at the Montreal airport, and honestly, I think it's kind of genius.
20.Though swinging to charge your phone, like at this train station in the Netherlands, is even cooler.
21.This train in China is giving Hogwarts great hall, and I'm here for it.
22.This bus in Estonia would also be so cool to travel on.
23.Why don't more countries do this??? Be like Finland, America.
24.It is my sincerest wish that all urinals be as pretty as these ones in Denmark.
25.Or they should be fun — you can literally play a game with where you aim your pee in this bathroom in Japan.
26.In British Columbia, benches have cute stands with umbrellas in case it's raining.
27.TIL you can get freshly squeezed orange juice from a VENDING MACHINE at some bus stations in Mexico.
28.Similarly, at the Pisa train station, you can get coffee so fresh it literally grinds the beans in front of you.
29.In the Netherlands, traffic lights show you when a bus is approaching, which is next level.
30.As someone who constantly thinks about the worst-case scenario, this feature in a Denmark bus would do a LOT for my peace of mind.
31.Have you ever seen a mini-fridge that's literally built into the wall??? Because that's just normal at this hostel in Brussels.
32.If this Hong Kong hotel can give out free phones with data and free calling to five countries to visitors, why can't American hotels do the same?
33.I'm also kind of obsessed with this chocolate factory that looks like a chocolate bar in Kyoto.
34.Every single airport (like this one in Munich) should have places where you can pay to nap.
35.And every hotel should have room numbers on the floor (like this one in Norway), so you don't end up wandering and confused like I always do.
36.Solar-powered charging benches should 100% be a thing worldwide, and not just in certain countries, like this one in Germany.
37.Apparently, there are a ton of permanent ping pong tables in parks in Europe, and I'm very jealous.
38.In the UK, there are buses where you can have footrests.
39.In Japan, there are women-only train cars.
40.Listing the languages each front desk person speaks at a hotel (like this one in Paris) would make everything SO much easier.
41.This plane on a trip in Norway had little stands to hold your phone, so you could just watch that instead of dealing with behind-the-seat TVs that might be broken and require wired headphones.
42.Every baggage claim should be a roulette wheel (like this one in Frankfurt).
43.Apparently there are "plant libraries" in the Netherlands where you can get free propagations or trade plants...or drop plants off to go to better homes, if you're like me and can't keep a plant alive if your own life depended on it.
44.This Mexico City library might be the coolest library I've ever seen.
45.This train in Japan literally has a mini Japanese garden in it, and I can't even imagine seeing something so pretty on any trains in New York where I live.
46.This UK hotel with a spectacular bath that fills from the CEILING is definitely going on my travel list.
47.Honestly, more college bars could use a vomit sink, like this one in Germany.
48.Naming hotel floors like this (at this hotel in Germany) is actually genius, considering I constantly forget what floor I'm staying on when it's just a number.
49.The pool-themed bathroom at a hotel in Vienna is so visually pleasing to me.
50.Apparently in Japan, there's a little plastic thingy to help you pull Pringles out of the box, and this would revolutionize eating Pringles for me.
51.In this city in Switzerland, if you have a visual impairment you can "see" the layout of a city from this model.
52.In Singapore, if you're older or have a disability, you receive a card you can scan that gives you a longer time to cross the street.
53.And finally, this hotel with a map of the city (Iloilo city in the Philippines) is actually so clever and cool.
What's the coolest thing you've seen while traveling that isn't a tourist sight or destination itself? Let us know in the comments!