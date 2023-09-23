    16 Small, Medium, And Large Mistakes People Made That Genuinely Made Me Pause And Chuckle To Myself

    These people messed up REAL bad.

    Liz Richardson
    by Liz Richardson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This Uber driver who delivered this order:

    The photo of the order sent by Uber shows that it&#x27;s all been spilled on the ground
    u/ArclightMik / Via reddit.com

    2. The person who installed these stall doors in this high school bathroom:

    The doors are tiny, much smaller than the stall walls, so you can easily see the people inside the stall
    u/Simba_Rah / Via reddit.com

    3. This employee who was supposed to cut this sandwich into thirds:

    The sandwich has been cut into fourths, leaving each piece very small
    u/LivermoreP1 / Via reddit.com

    4. Whoever made this salt shaker — and for whatever reason, decided not to have the salt come out of the spout:

    The salt shaker is shaped like the magic lamp from Aladdin, but the salt comes out two holes drilled in the top of the lamp, meaning you have to fully turn it upside down
    u/CivilizedPsycho / Via reddit.com

    5. This pizza delivery person who delivered the pizza like this — after the customer waited for two hours and paid a $15 tip:

    The entire pizza has been folded onto itself, so half the slices are upside down
    u/F26N55 / Via reddit.com

    6. This employee who updated another person's flight — and apparently changed the destination to an airport that's, like, two hours away:

    A screenshot of a travel app that shows someone&#x27;s flight has been updated; the original flight was supposed to land in San Diego, but the new one lands in Los Angeles
    u/Longjumping-Grape-40 / Via reddit.com

    7. This employee who put on this sale sticker...

    u/libsyloo / Via reddit.com

    ...but you can clearly see it used to be £17.99 (not £24.99):

    A sale sticker claims the item was £24.99, but the sticker was placed on top of the previous sticker that is still visible and says £17.99
    u/libsyloo / Via reddit.com

    8. This delivery man who ENTERED someone's home to deliver this package (according to the OP, the door was slightly open, and the delivery man "didn't announce himself or knock. He just walked in"):

    The package has been put on the couch inside the home
    u/thelastgen / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who charged a table of two a "large parties gratuity":

    The receipt shows an $8.00 charge for &quot;large parties gratuities&quot; but only two items ordered
    u/Pi_Mi / Via reddit.com

    10. This employee who updated this expiration date:

    The same item has two stickers on it; the top sticker says the expiration date is Aug. 28, but when it&#x27;s ripped off, it reveals the sticker below has an expiration date of Aug. 21
    u/riggycat / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who set up these signs...which have a very confusing message:

    The beams between stairs have signs that when read from top to bottom, say &quot;thank us at third floor, hit yourself you will three months from now&quot;
    u/gg5588e / Via reddit.com

    12. This DoorDash employee who put a sticker on someone's windshield:

    The sticker is a DoorDash coupon, and when it was pulled off the windshield, it left a very large piece of sticky residue
    u/natywantspeace4all / Via reddit.com
    u/natywantspeace4all / Via reddit.com

    13. The person responsible for not including this missing puzzle piece in the box:

    A difficult puzzle has been completed except for one missing piece near the middle
    u/ldawg413 / Via reddit.com

    14. And the person who added an extra piece to this one:

    A similar difficult puzzle has been completed, but there&#x27;s one random extra piece that looks like a copy of the piece in the top left corner
    u/PoopyGoat / Via reddit.com

    15. Whoever installed these outlets in this dorm room:

    For some reason, the outlets are indented in the wall, not flush with it
    u/chauncey_mcgyvver / Via reddit.com
    Someone demonstrating that thick chargers can&#x27;t fit in the indentation, meaning they can&#x27;t reach the outlet to be plugged in
    u/chauncey_mcgyvver / Via reddit.com
    A second demonstration that shows chargers with circular plugs also won&#x27;t fit in the rectangular indentation
    u/chauncey_mcgyvver / Via reddit.com

    16. And finally, the person who labeled this garlic bread...

    u/IsisOsiris963 / Via reddit.com

    ...it literally says: "definitely not plain ole white bread"...

    The bag of the bag describes the garlic bread, including saying it&#x27;s not plain old white bread
    u/IsisOsiris963 / Via reddit.com

    ...and yet:

    The actual bread is clearly plain old white bread, with no garlic flavoring
    u/IsisOsiris963 / Via reddit.com

    LOL.

    H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating