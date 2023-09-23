1.
This Uber driver who delivered this order:
2.
The person who installed these stall doors in this high school bathroom:
3.
This employee who was supposed to cut this sandwich into thirds:
4.
Whoever made this salt shaker — and for whatever reason, decided not to have the salt come out of the spout:
5.
This pizza delivery person who delivered the pizza like this — after the customer waited for two hours and paid a $15 tip:
6.
This employee who updated another person's flight — and apparently changed the destination to an airport that's, like, two hours away:
7.
This employee who put on this sale sticker...
...but you can clearly see it used to be £17.99 (not £24.99):
8.
This delivery man who ENTERED someone's home to deliver this package (according to the OP, the door was slightly open, and the delivery man "didn't announce himself or knock. He just walked in"):
9.
This person who charged a table of two a "large parties gratuity":
10.
This employee who updated this expiration date:
11.
The person who set up these signs...which have a very confusing message:
12.
This DoorDash employee who put a sticker on someone's windshield:
13.
The person responsible for not including this missing puzzle piece in the box:
14.
And the person who added an extra piece to this one:
15.
Whoever installed these outlets in this dorm room:
16.
And finally, the person who labeled this garlic bread...
...it literally says: "definitely not plain ole white bread"...