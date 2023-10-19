16 Small, Medium, And Large Mistakes Bosses Made That Had Me Feeling SO Bad For Their Employees

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This boss brought in teeny tiny drumsticks for employee appreciation:

a tiny ice cream cone
u/StrangeQuark1221 / Via reddit.com

2. This boss responds with "Ok thanks" to everything — even questions:

&quot;Ok thanks&quot;
u/queriesandqueries123 / Via reddit.com
3. This boss "cleaned" this employee's desk...which really just meant throwing everything out:

Items from a desk in a box
u/BabyYodaTM / Via reddit.com

Apparently, the OP had to dig through trash just to get "personal items, along with client files, receipt records, etc.":

Trash on the floor
u/BabyYodaTM / Via reddit.com
4. This boss set the heat at 78 degrees in the office (oh, and the office doesn't have windows):

Closeup of a thermostat reading &quot;78&quot; degrees
u/thilonash / Via reddit.com

5. This boss thought it was a good idea to stop carrying dimes in the register because "they always get caught in the change counter":

One dime in a cash register
u/Ravens_fan5220 / Via reddit.com

6. This boss accidentally ordered small gloves:

A tight glove on someone&#x27;s hand
u/Darqueur / Via reddit.com

7. This boss somehow ran an SUV into an employee's toolbox and kart:

a smashed toolbox
u/papasnackmoney / Via reddit.com

Oh...

Ouch.

8. This boss apparently thought installing all these lights was necessary:

A stairwell with lights all over the walls and ceiling
u/Kattivakk / Via reddit.com

9. This boss made a typo:

&quot;SLOM&quot;
u/Kiki_Raptor / Via reddit.com

10. This boss messed up some dates on the calendar:

&quot;2ed&quot;
u/misfitroo / Via reddit.com

11. This boss ALWAYS has to touch the screen while pointing:

Fingerprints on a screen
u/moonpeebles / Via reddit.com

12. This boss didn't like the color of the chairs in the break room...but, like, found no replacement:

Tables with no chairs
u/Inqubate / Via reddit.com

13. This boss gave a new employee a faded keyboard for their work computer:

A used and faded keyboard
u/wryytart / Via reddit.com

14. This boss gave employees 18 hours' notice that there will be a mandatory meeting:

&quot;but I need more than a 24 hours notice.&quot;
u/Jumpy-Winter / Via reddit.com

15. This boss thought it made sense to schedule a teen employee to come in at 9 a.m. on a school day:

&quot;thurs&quot;
u/goodgriefcharl1ebeef / Via reddit.com

16. And finally, this boss told an employee that these tires were "perfectly fine" for driving:

a crooked tire
u/EarFap / Via reddit.com