16 Small, Medium, And Large Mistakes Bosses Made That Had Me Feeling SO Bad For Their Employees

1.
This boss brought in teeny tiny drumsticks for employee appreciation:
2.
This boss responds with "Ok thanks" to everything — even questions:
3.
This boss "cleaned" this employee's desk...which really just meant throwing everything out:
Apparently, the OP had to dig through trash just to get "personal items, along with client files, receipt records, etc.":
4.
This boss set the heat at 78 degrees in the office (oh, and the office doesn't have windows):
5.
This boss thought it was a good idea to stop carrying dimes in the register because "they always get caught in the change counter":
6.
This boss accidentally ordered small gloves:
7.
This boss somehow ran an SUV into an employee's toolbox and kart:
8.
This boss apparently thought installing all these lights was necessary:
9.
This boss made a typo:
10.
This boss messed up some dates on the calendar:
11.
This boss ALWAYS has to touch the screen while pointing:
12.
This boss didn't like the color of the chairs in the break room...but, like, found no replacement:
13.
This boss gave a new employee a faded keyboard for their work computer:
Letters...who needs them?
14.
This boss gave employees 18 hours' notice that there will be a mandatory meeting:
15.
This boss thought it made sense to schedule a teen employee to come in at 9 a.m. on a school day:
16.
And finally, this boss told an employee that these tires were "perfectly fine" for driving: