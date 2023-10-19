Family Lawyers Are Revealing The Wildest Things That Came Out In Custody And Divorce Battles, And It's So, So Messy

14. "I had a client who was being sued by the father of her child for custody and child support. He had a weapons charge and drug charge on his recent record. My client, the mother, was clean. During cross-examination, I asked about those charges and asked if he was subjected to a test, and if would he pass. He answered in the affirmative. The judge, upon request from counsel (me), had the sheriff's office administer a test for both. He, the father, failed; my client, the mother, passed. The judge awarded my client custody and child support."

"It isn't that interesting, but what makes it funny is that this was my first family law case, and the opposing counsel was a very well-known and tough family law attorney. Prior to our hearing, the opposing counsel came in, and she literally demanded that we agree to her client's terms 'or else she (my client) would never see the kid again.' I offered that her client, the father, get weekends, etc. — standard visitation schedule. She declined, and her client failed the drug test administered after the hearing; my client passed. That's pretty minor, but it was a pretty cool win for a young attorney up against a big name. ... All for naught since the clients ended up back together a year and a half later. Imagine that."

—u/gr33nm4n